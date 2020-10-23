The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 4 to 10, 2020. Please refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 4
9100 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle who had been reportedly stopping at mailboxes in the neighborhood. It was found he was delivering newspapers. There were no problems.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual who had reportedly been berating children inside the business. No one appeared to be in distress, all parties stated they were fine, and no assistance was needed.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact with two adult females involved in a verbal dispute with both parties claiming threats were made. The parties agreed to cease communication.
A 37-year-old male was cited for intent to escape motor vehicle tax, driving after suspension, uninsured vehicle and possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana at Bass Lake Road and I-494.
Monday, Oct. 5
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found money was missing from business. The incident is under further investigation.
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of traffic complaint. Officer made contact with adult male driver who was suffering from a medical emergency. Ambulance responded to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
7100 block of Ximines Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found deer stuck in swamp. After unsuccessful attempt, DNR notified to assist.
A 24-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection at Elm Creek Blvd. and Weaver Lake Road.
A 29-year-old male was cited for second degree burglary and fifth degree arson on the 15000 block of Weaver Lake Road.
A 50-year-old male was cited for violating an restraining order on the 17300 block of 72nd Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and multiple electronics stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
12400 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found garage door had been damaged overnight. No suspect information.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen carton of cigarettes and fled the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 43-year-old female was cited for theft.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
10700 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of a fight. Officer responded and found two adult males had been involved in a fight outside of business. No charges were pursued. One of the individuals was trespassed from the property.
18000 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with the victim who stated several accounts had been opened in their name. No suspect information.
12000 block of 101st Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plates had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
A 32-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 51-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 9300 block of 83rd Ave.
A 50-yearold male and a 37-year-old male were cited for disorderly conduct at Vicksburg Lane and Bass Lake Road.
A 35-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 85th Ave. and Revere Lane.
Thursday, Oct. 8
I-694 & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with equipment violation. Contact with the 25-year-old male driver revealed possession of narcotics, and the suspect was arrested for fifth degree possession.
7100 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with the victim who stated window had been broken and purse stolen. Subsequent fraudulent credit card transactions occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
17000 block of 90th Court — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found several roommates had been involved in a disagreement. The parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.
Friday, Oct. 9
10800 block of 102nd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found political sign had been stolen from yard of residence. No suspect information.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found individual had not been in compliance with company policies and staff wanted them to leave. The individual agreed to leave the premise without further issue.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim whose wallet was stolen while shopping. Subsequent fraudulent transactions occurred on accounts. The incident is under further investigation.
A 27-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation at I-94 and County Road 30.
A 22-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and County Road 30.
A 28-year-old male was cited for assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process, and violating an order for protection on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 42-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6400 block of Berkshire Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 13600 block of 80th Circle.
A 50-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave. in Champlin.
Saturday, Oct. 10
10000 block of 45th Place — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact with individual who stated false statements about their character were being posted on social media by an acquaintance. Advised to seek legal counsel.
13900 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult male had fallen while biking and sustained injury. Ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
6800 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and small amount of cash stolen. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 13 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.