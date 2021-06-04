The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 16 to 22, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 16
12400 block of 90th Ave. — There was a report of shots heard in the area. As officers arrived on scene, they heard two popping sounds which appeared to be fireworks. They could not locate any fireworks.
7800 Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers noticed a vehicle with its lights on that appeared to be running in a hotel parking lot. Several hours later officers drove by again, it was still running and had not moved. Officers went into the hotel and found the owner of the vehicle. The owner did not know it was running and turned it off.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a theft of two pairs of shoes. Two suspects fled the store and drove off in their vehicle. This case is currently being investigated.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fourth degree assault, third degree DWI, and obstructing the legal process.
A 50-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at Bass Lake Road and Vinewood Lane.
A 36-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and assault on the 13600 block of 74th Ave.
A 41-year-old male was cite for first degree burglary on the 13600 block of 74th Ave.
A 38-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
Monday, May 17
7000 block of Holly Lane — There was a report of a dog bite to a delivery driver. After handing the package over to the homeowner. The driver turned to walk back to the vehicle and the dog bit his leg.
8300 block of Niagara Lane — There was a report of two cars facing the wrong way and parking over night on the street. The vehicle owners were notified on how to obtain a permit to park over night on the street. No further action taken.
9500 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of a burglary that took place to a storage unit. It is unknown how entry was made and there are no suspects at this time. This case is under investigation.
Tuesday, May 18
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of window being broke and shattered. There were no apparent signs of what object could have broken the window. Officers made contact with the keyholder of the building to advise them of the damage.
9800 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a call of a found baby raccoon. Officers found the raccoon wandering on the corner of the field and on the edge of a heavily wooded area. It did not seem injured or sick. The raccoon was left where it was so it’s mother could find it.
7100 block of Archer Lane — The department was dispatched to an animal complaint regarding a mother duck with eggs in the reporting party’s backyard. The RP wanted the mother duck and eggs removed from the yard. The officer was able to safely secure the mother and her eggs in a cage and transport them to a forested reserve.
A 27-year-old male was cited four degree DWI at Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 40-year-old male was cited for assualt on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
Wednesday, May 19
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of two individuals leaving a restaurant without paying for their food. This case is being investigated to try and identify suspects.
6500 block of Zircon Lane — There was a report of kids in the pool area and climbing over the fence to get in while it was closed. No damage was found and the RP was advised to call the police again if damage was discovered.
Interstate 694 & Hwy. 169 — Officers stopped a vehicle that was struggling to maintain its lane and crossing lane markers. After making contact with the 27-year-old female driver, signs of impairment were evident. The driver was placed under arrest for DWI.
A 38-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft of services on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Thursday, May 20
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of an accident occurring at a gas pump. Driver of unit 1 backed up into the front bumper of unit 2. There was minor and superficial damage to each vehicle.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft at a store that included two electronic vacuum cleaners. No suspects were identified and the case will be reopened if more information comes up.
Hwy. 169 & Interstate 694 — Informed of a stalled vehicle. Officers assisted until vehicle could be towed from scene.
A 25-year-old male was cited for assault and interfering with an emergency call on the 9600 block of Queensland Lane.
Friday, May 21
7800 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of a wallet and house keys stolen from a vehicle’s glovebox while parked in the parking lot. This case is being investigated.
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — While the customer was in the store, someone in the parking lot had backed into the customer’s vehicle. They were able to get the suspect’s license plate, but unable to make contact over the phone.
10000 block of Trenton Lane — There was an animal complaint of a rooster crowing at all hours of the day. Officers drove around until they could pinpoint the exact location of where the noise was coming from. They contacted the homeowner and spoke with them about how the keeping of a wild animal is a citable offense. A verbal warning was given.
A 20-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs on the 12700 block of Bass Lake Road.
A 29-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia at Fountains Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, May 22
9200 block of Queensland Lane — The homeowner thought they heard someone trying to open the front door handle. They did not hear anything since and did not see anyone in the area. Officers checked the area and did not locate anything suspicious. Officers advised them to call if they notice any other suspicious activity.
7500 block of Mariner Drive — There was a complaint of construction noise coming from a concrete truck spreading concrete at around 7:00 am. The workers thought city ordinance allowed them to start after 7 a.m., however city ordinance actually states work must be started after 8 a.m. on weekends. They were issued a verbal warning.
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of a threat in the gas station line. Driver of vehicle one cut in front of driver of vehicle two at the gas pump. Driver of vehicle two started yelling profanities and threats at the driver who cut in front of them out of frustration. When officers arrived, the parties were already separated and there was not probable cause for any charges.
A 56-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.