The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 19 to 25, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 19
11400 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found window had been broken on vehicle parked outside place of employment. No property apparently stolen. No suspect information.
11200 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found homeowner had returned to find back door open on residence. No apparent loss.
6900 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of disturbance. Officer made contact with resident who had complaint of individuals blocking a bike path. Unable to locate.
A 44-year-old male was cited for homicide on the 11800 block of 80th Ave. N.
Monday, April 20
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found individual had attempted to steal merchandise from business on two occasions. The suspect was located nearby and served a trespass notice.
6900 block of Annapolis Circle — There was a report of a suspicious person. Homeowner noted adult male on bicycle stopping in front of homes in neighborhood. Contact was made with the individual who stated they had fallen while bicycling and were checking to see if there was any damage. There were no issues.
17500 block of 63rd Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated attempts had been made to open accounts in their name. No loss incurred.
An 18-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process, assault and endangerment of a child on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 19-year-old female was cited for assault, malicious punishment of a child on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane.
Tuesday, April 21
8700 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated residence had been egged. No suspect information.
9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had found window smashed on vehicle and portfolio stolen when returned from walk. No suspect information.
16800 b lock of 79th Ave. — There was a report of a scam. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had fraudulent response to advertisement for household property. No suspect information.
A 38-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 24-year-old female was cited for fraud on the 9600 block of Grove Circle.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fraud on the 9600 block of Grove Circle.
A 34-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, possession and sale of hypodermic syringes and needles, and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 45-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, April 22
7900 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen and was injured. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
17800 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with two individuals observed by resident to be walking throughout neighborhood. They were property managers checking for repairs. There were no issues.
15800 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found neighbor had
Thursday, April 23
9600 block of Quantico Lane — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer made contact and found resident had complaint about individual dumping grass in wetlands. No issues found.
6600 block of Chesshire Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found chain across driveway had been broken overnight.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI on the 9100 block of Ranier Lane.
Friday, April 24
15200 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a scam. Officer responded to find individual had been contacted by email with a scam. No loss to victim and no suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 35-year-old female had stolen merchandise and ran from the scene. The suspect was located nearby and arrested for felony theft.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found adult male loitering near business. The individual was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested.
Saturday, April 25
8400 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found individual refused to get out of taxi due to dispute. The adult male then agreed to leave, and there were no further issues.
11700 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two individuals in the area who were reported to have been causing a disturbance. Advised of complaint and they agreed to go inside for the remainder of the night.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise from store. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
A 19-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Nathan Lane and 103rd Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 10 property damage traffic accidents.
