Sunday, March 12
- 6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Officers were dispatched to a smashed window on a vehicle in an apartment complex. No suspects.
- 9000 block of Underwood Lane — Report of an online scam through eBay. Case is under investigation.
Monday, March 13
- Highway 610 and Fernbrook Lane — A male driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- 17900 block of 72nd Ave. — An officer took an identity theft report where the reporting party’s identity was used to open up a phone service account. No suspects.
- 6400 block of Lancaster Lane — A reporting party was scammed out of money by a suspect claiming to be a customer service rep from a company. No suspects.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, March 14
- 100th Ave. and Quaker Lane — An owner was given a verbal warning for having her dog running loose in the neighborhood.
- 14400 block of 96th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious phone call were the suspect was impersonating a police officer. No suspects.
- 8900 block of Underwood Lane — Acommunity service officer was dispatched to two found dogs and impounded them at PUPS.
Wednesday, March 15
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer was dispatched to a theft at the listed store. No suspects at this time.
- 12000 block of 91st Place — Report of a possible theft of services where the victim paid an individual for a landscaping project and never received the services. Case is under investigation.
- 13500 block of 80th Circle — An officer was called out for a forged check report at the listed restaurant. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, March 16
- 9600 block of Grove Circle — Report of an unknown individual tampering with a motor vehicle in a parking lot without the owner’s permission. No suspects.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a past theft report of clothing items at a retail store. Case is under investigation.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of multiple perfumes at a cosmetics store. No suspects at this time.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Friday, March 17
- Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 30 — A community service officer was called out to a complaint of two turkeys who were stuck together. Upon arrival, they were unstuck and no further assistance needed.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of attempted theft of an Apple Watch at the listed location. No suspects.
- 15000 block of 93rd Place — A community service officer was able to help unlock a vehicle whose driver left the keys in the ignition.
Saturday, March 18
- Interstate 94 — An 18-year-old male driver was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit after a traffic stop.
- Maple Grove Parkway and Grove Circle — After a male driver ran a red light, officers pulled him over and he was arrested for driving after cancellation.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft. Suspects are unknown at this time.
- A 30-year-old female and a 53-year-old male were cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and Grove Circle.
Other
- During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents
