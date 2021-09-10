The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 22 to 28, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 22
12300 block of Main Street — There were reports of possible shots heard at the noted location in the parking ramp. Upon arrival, officers did not hear anything or locate anyone.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft of fuel from the noted location. As of now there are no suspects.
11700 block of Central Parkway — Officers received a call of the smell of marijuana possibly coming from an apartment unit. Officers walked the hallway and did not smell the odor of marijuana.
A 63-year-old male was cited for assault on the 17300 block of Bass Lake Road.
A 57-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and reckless driving at East Fish Lake Road and Maple Lane.
A 25-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI and reckless driving at Hemlock Lane and East Fish Lake Road.
Monday, Aug. 23
7400 block of Mariner Drive — There was a report of a stolen Nintendo Switch during a party. This case is currently under investigation.
Fountains Drive and Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a pan handler complaint near the noted intersection. Officers had to educate the pan handlers about the local ordinances from walking in the roadway on non-pedestrian medians. The panhandler agreed to leave the median.
10500 block of 103rd Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity where the caller stated someone drove by her residence and took a picture. Extra patrol was requested in the area.
A 31-year-old male was cited for burglary on the 6700 block of Evenstad Drive.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
8400 block of Jonquil Lane — There was a report of three found baby squirrels without their mother. A community service officer transported the squirrel’s to the wildlife rehab center.
13400 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a stolen boat motor that had been stolen off a boat sitting in the driveway of the reporting party’s evidence. There are no suspects.
Elm Creek Blvd./Fountains Lane — The department received a call of panhandlers in the median. Officers advised the reporting party that they will be enforcing the median in a couple of weeks.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
12000 block of 62nd Place — The department was dispatched to a damage to property report where a vehicle had been keyed.
14700 block of 64th Ave. — There was a report of an injured squirrel. The community service officer on scene took the squirrel to a nearby forest preservation.
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of an altercation in a gas station parking lot where a passenger in another vehicle threw a full water bottle at their vehicle. No charges requested and no damage to the vehicle.
A 55-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI at Weaver Lake Road and Ranchview Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 26
8400 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home and the two occupants then walking through her yard. No suspects located.
8900 block of Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of a catalytic converter theft at the noted location. No suspects at this time.
6400 block of Glacier Lane — There was a report of unemployment fraud. Officers advised the victim to put an alert on her file for fraudulent activity.
A 28-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction, warrant arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, operating a vehicle with expired registration, and fifth drug sale at Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 38-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer at Bass Lake Road and I-494.
A 64-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI at I-694 and Boone Avenue in Brooklyn Park.
Friday, Aug. 27
6500 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report that a catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a vehicle which was parked in the reporting party’s driveway.
9100 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of a handful of unwanted juveniles at the noted location loitering on private property. Officers told them they needed to go to a public location.
Hemlock Lane and West Eagle Lake Drive — The department was dispatched to a traffic complaint by a driver who had noticed a car driving on the wrong side of the road and jumping the median. Officers contacted the driver and cleared the call.
An 18-year-old male was cited for uninsured vehicle and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle at County Road 10 and Quinwood Lane.
A 50-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 11700 block of 73rd Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 28
80th Place and Niagara Lane — There was a report of a main line pipe burst at the noted location which was causing flooding. An officer blocked traffic at the scene while awaiting the arrival of public works who eventually shut the water off.
12200 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of a catalytic converter theft at the noted location. No camera footage or suspect information.
7200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a broken window of a parking garage and theft of a battery from a trailer in the garage. This case is under investigation.
A 36-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI, and failure to stop for traffic control signal at Forestview Lane and Weaver Lake Road.
A 24-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 16300 block of 96th Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.