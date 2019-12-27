The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 1 to 7, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 1
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two adult males had been involved in a verbal altercation, and supposed threats and property damage had occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
9100 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer made contact with individual having difficulty breathing. Provided assistance until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
16700 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found adult male had snowboarded off roof of business for a video. No damage noted and the individual agreed to leave the scene and not return unless given permission from management.
A 20-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 25-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Dec. 2
13400 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer made contact and found driver had left the scene without making payment for gas. No suspect information.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found customer had been involved in verbal dispute with staff. No criminal charges pursued.
9700 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a customer problem. Officer responded and found an unruly customer had left the scene but business would like individual trespassed due to behavior. Contact was made with the suspect who was notified.
A 30-year-old male was cited for felony domestic assault on the 8600 block of I-94.
A 25-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at Hemlock Lane and 95th Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found business had requested individual who was no longer on scene to stay off the premise due to disruptions. Advised regarding trespass notice.
16300 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found individual sleeping in car outside of business. There were no issues.
6300 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of an accident. Officer responded and found intoxicated driver had run off the roadway. The 34-year-old female was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI and careless driving.
A 29-year-old female was cited for DWI and careless driving at I-94 and I-494.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
9600 block of Alvarado Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found victim’s Social Security number had possibly been used fraudulently. The incident is under further investigation.
10000 block of Cottonwood Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found raccoon was observed around residence for past three days and had been sitting on front step. It was subsequently located in the backyard, safely transferred into a kennel, and released at nearby park.
9400 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and purse stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 35-year-old female was cited for DWI and criminal vehicular operation at 85th Ave. and Monticello Lane.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, Dec. 5
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found unauthorized transactions occurred on individual’s account. The incident is under further investigation.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — An officer on routine patrol was on scene when two adult females left business with unpaid merchandise and attempted to leave the premise. They were subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
13600 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found patio door shattered on residence. No suspect information.
A 21-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Blackoaks Lane and Comstock Lane.
A 23-year-old male and a 35-year-old male were cited for fifth degree possession of amphetamine, fifth degree possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes and needles at 93rd Place and Garland Lane. The 35-year-old was also cited for no proof of insurance and driving after revocation.
Friday, Dec. 6
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of mail theft. Officer responded and found packages had been opened near mailboxes and contents stolen. No suspect information.
Community Center Lane & Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with a 48-year-old male driver for traffic violation. He indicated signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI and careless driving.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer responded and found adult female had switched price tags when checking out merchandise. The 31-year-old suspect was cited for misdemanor theft by swindle and released at the scene.
A 27-year-old female was cited for theft and second degree possession of methamphetamine on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7000 block of Magda Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Central Park Way & Forestview Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with equipment violation. Subsequent contact with the two adult female occupants indicated use of narcotics and the suspects were cited for possession of controlled substance.
14000 block of 81st Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple involved in verbal dispute. No physical altercation had occurred and one of the individuals agreed to stay separated for the rest of the night. No further assistance needed.
7500 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a neighbor complaint. Officer made contact and found individual stated neighbor’s lights were shining into their residence. There were no ordinance violations noted, and the homeowner turned off the lights when the children came inside from skating.
A 28-year-old female and a 26-year-old female were cited for theft on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
Other
During this time period there were 30 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
