Sunday, Feb. 5
- 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle theft at the listed address and the vehicle was later recovered in a nearby jurisdiction and the suspect arrested.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of stolen appliances from a business. No suspects.
- 11400 block of 99th Place — Officers were dispatched to a residence that was egged. No suspect information.
- A 51-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, theft, and introducing contraband into jail on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 55-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 38-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 44-year-old male was cited for theft, receiving stolen property and possession of shoplifting gear on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Feb. 6
- 11700 block of 80th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a noise complaint. Officers were unable to contact the perpetrating party.
- 9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers were dispatched to an attempted vehicle theft report at an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress and later arrested a female suspect for drug possession.
- 8500 block of Forestview Lane — A resident received a tax document and suspected their identity was compromised. No suspects.
- 17400 block of 72nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in where an unknown female knocked on a door to ask for a phone charger. Gone on arrival.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- 9800 block of 69th Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter off a Toyota Prius. No suspects.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed location. Suspect fled. Case is under investigation.
- 12000 Elm Creek Blvd. — A suspect was trespassed from a business after officers responded to a customer trouble complaint.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- 12700 block of 94th Ave. — A community service officer responded to a barking dog complaint. A written warning was given to the owner.
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a upset customer making threats via telephone to an employee. Information only at this time.
- 12700 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Report of a stolen package. No suspects.
- A 36-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 13900 block of 83rd Way.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at 96th Ave. and Zachary Lane.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Main Street and Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, Feb. 10
- 8000 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Officers were called to a recovered gun at an auto auction. Inventoried for safe keeping.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A female suspect was arrested for theft at the listed retail business.
- 16500 block of 81st Place — Report of fraudulent charges made on a victim’s credit card. No suspects.
- A 29-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- 11700 block of 80th Ave. — Officers responded to a fire alarm and assisted the Maple Grove Fire Department with a grease fire in an apartment complex.
- I-694 and Hemlock Lane — A 19-year-old male suspect was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit, drugs, firearm serial number removed, and owning/possessing a machine gun/short-barreled shotgun after a traffic stop.
- 11700 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to report of a stolen firearm from a parked vehicle in a parking lot. No suspects.
Other
- During this time period there were 24 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
