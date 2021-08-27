The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the City during the week of Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 8
9800 Hospital Drive — There was a report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle in the parking lot at the noted location. No suspects at this time.
17500 block of 78th Place — There was a report of vehicles being tampered with in an attached garage. Nothing was taken from the vehicles. Case is being investigated as there is video footage from a neighbor’s doorbell video.
69th Ave. and Lawndale Lane — While on patrol, police saw a group of four juveniles walking on a trail late at night. The group was stopped and advised of the curfew violation.
A 59-year-old male was cited for assault on the 18400 block of 84th Place.
Monday, Aug. 9
9200 block of Holly Lane — Received a phone call about a vehicle being entered and tampered with, but experienced no loss. The victim was able to get surveillance footage of the two suspects entering her vehicle due to a ring camera doorbell. This case is under investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a woman’s debit card being stolen out of her car and then used at a local grocery store for an unauthorized transaction. Fraud report filed with her bank. Case is being investigated.
Highway 610 & Elm Creek Blvd. — While checking for speed, officers observed a vehicle to be traveling 20 mph over the posted limit. Upon pulling the driver over, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The 20-year-old male driver was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
7400 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of car glove box being pried open and damaged. The reporting party had left their vehicle unlocked in the driveway, so there was no forced entry. Her husband’s car was also gone through. This is an open/active case. No suspects at this time.
9700 block of County Road 101 — Officers assisted the Corcoran Police Department regarding a stolen ATM at the noted location. Officers helped clear the building. No suspects were located at the scene.
10400 block of 101st Place — There was a report of an unknown suspect who had tampered with their fish finder mounted on the dashboard of their boat. As of now there are no suspects.
A 26-year-old male was cited for possession of ammo/firearm by person convicted of a crime and open bottle on the 7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 38-year-old male was cited for open bottle, careless driving, and second degree DWI on the 10400 block of 102nd Avenue.
A 33-year-old male was cited for reckless driving, careless driving, carrying a pistol while under the influence, and DWI on the 11200 block of Fountains Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of stolen tools from a cargo container where some painters were doing work on a property. The value of loss is estimated to be around $500. No surveillance of the incident.
6500 block of Wedgewood Road — There was a report of a license plate being stolen off a vehicle at the noted location. Learned from another employee at the same location that their license plate was missing as well. No suspects.
6500 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parking in someone’s driveway and a few seconds later a male party had got out of the vehicle and ran off. Officers were unable to locate the male who had ran off and advised the homeowners to get a private tow for the abandoned vehicle.
A 41-year-old male was cited for assault on the 8900 block of Lawndale Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6800 block of Narcissus Lane.
A 36-year-old female was cited for drug possession, intent to escape motor vehicle registration tax, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle at County Road 10 and Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth.
Thursday, Aug. 12
9300 block of Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of a music complaint at the above address. The individual had gotten a new Bluetooth system and it accidentally went to the outside deck. He stated he would be more careful and it would not happen again.
6100 block of Eagle Lake Drive — Officers were dispatched to a report of a garage burglary. The reporting party’s garage had been broken into and several items such as fishing poles and bikes were taken. This case is under investigation.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a harassment complaint to a store manager by an individual who lived in the neighborhood nearby. The store manager just wanted the incident to be document.
A 21-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 40-year-old male was cited for DWI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and failure to obey traffic control device at W. Fish Lake Road and Weaver Lake Road.
An 18-year-old female was cited for failure to stop for traffic control signal, fourth degree DWI, and underage drinking and driving at Nottingham Parkway and Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, Aug. 13
17800 block of 82nd Place — Officers were sent out to the noted location for a suspicious activity call where someone was ringing the homeowner’s doorbell multiple times. They were unable to locate the person, however earlier in the night they had received similar calls for a ding dong ditch within the same area and there were several juveniles out and about that night.
13400 Grove Drive — There was a report of a no pay at a gas pump. As of now, there are no suspects.
10400 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of a stole license plate off a Dodge Ram pickup truck overnight from a campsite. No suspects.
A 22-year-old female was cited for assault at 73rd Ave. and Hemlock Lane.
Saturday, Aug. 14
16100 block of 70th Place — There was a complaint of a “loud boom” near the noted location. The caller had no idea what it was and officers were unable to figure out what it could be.
9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The victim’s purse was stolen along with the keys to her vehicle. As of now, there are no potential suspects.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a stolen catalytic converter from an apartment complex’s parking lot. There are no suspects.
A 30-year-oild male was cited for assault on the 6300 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for burglary and damage to property on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
A 26-year-old male was cited for burglary on the 8600 block of Interstate 94.
A 27-year-old female was cited for assault on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.