Sunday, March 20
- 11600 block of Lakeland Drive — Officers were dispatched to a public storage facility where a vehicle had been broken into. There are no suspects at this time.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to a dispute between employees at the above location. The employees were separated before police arrival and there were no injuries.
- 16500 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of suspicious activity where an unknown male rang the homeowner’s doorbell and ran off. Police were unable to locate anybody in the area.
Monday, March 21
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a male trying to pay for merchandise with counterfeit currency. There are no suspect leads.
- 10100 block of 85th Ave. — Report of miscellaneous items dumped at a business dumpster. No suspects.
Tuesday, March 22
- Maple Grove Parkway and 96th Ave. —A 24-year-old male driver was arrested for a fifth degree drug warrant, driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 15500 block of 68th Place — Report of mail theft in which a credit card was stolen. No surveillance and no suspect information.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A male suspect was issued a citation for theft after concealing packages of meat and passing all points of sale.
- A 40-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension, drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.
- A 36-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 48-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, March 23
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A male had filled up a tote bag with unpaid merchandise and left the store. Case is under investigation.
- 7200 block of Vinewood Lane — Report of a burglary at an occupied dwelling were two bikes were stolen. Case is under investigation.
- 11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers arrived to an apartment complex for a loud music complaint. Officers advised the parties of the complaint and there were no more calls throughout the evening.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for theft, warrant arrest, and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for drugs and driving after revocation at Maple Knoll Way and Zinnia Way.
Thursday, March 24
- 6700 block of East Fish Lake Road — Report of an aggravated robbery at the listed dwelling. Case is under investigation.
- 13500 block of 83rd Way — Officers responded to report of an unwanted party in the drive thru who refused to leave without a refund. Officers stood by and the party eventually left without incident.
- 13000 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a noise complaint at a church where the music was playing at a level above necessary.
- A 32-year-old male was cited for drugs, theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 20500 block of David Koch Ave. in Rogers.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for second degree assault on the 16600 block of 92nd Ave.
Friday, March 25
- Zanzibar Lane and 73rd Place — Officers were dispatched to a stray dog in custody. The owner was notified.
- 7000 block of Jewel Lane — Report of people climbing on dumpsters to get onto the roof of the building. Extra patrol was requested.
- Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without plates. During the stop, officers learned the vehicle was stolen and the driver had multiple warrants. The 32-year-old male driver was arrested for receiving stolen property, giving peace officer and driving after revocation/
- A 24-year-old male was cited for giving peace officer false name, drugs, and tampering with motor vehicle on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
Saturday, March 26
- 7200 block of Polaris Lane — Officers were dispatched to the listed address for report of a car fire. The fire was extinguished and Maple grove fire personnel arrived to ensure the fire was completely out.
- 9300 block of Polaris Lane — Officers responded to report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officers confirmed everyone was out of the residence and the Fire Department took over.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to a stolen vehicle parked in the parking lot at the noted location. There are no suspects at this time.
- A 44-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and failure to obey traffic control device at County Road 10 and Vagabond Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 21 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
