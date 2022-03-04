Sunday, Feb. 13
- 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft at the noted location. Case is under investigation to try and identify the suspects.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of juveniles entering the store and stealing merchandise. Suspects left prior to officers’ arrival.
- 11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft report in an apartment complex parking garage. Case is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old male cited for speeding and driving after revocation at 85th Ave. and Valley Forge Lane.
Monday, Feb. 14
- 94th Ave. and Dunkirk Lane — Officers gave a verbal warning to an individual who was loitering on the median.
- Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — A driver and passenger were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- A 50-year-old male was cited for theft, warrant arrest, and obstructing the legal process on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- 9000 block of Golden Rod Lane — Report of an off-leash dog complaint at the listed address. Both parties involved were given verbal warnings of the city ordinance.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft of a bottle of alcohol where the suspect was seen on surveillance concealing the bottle. The suspect was issued a citation.
- 6500 block of Zircon Lane — Report of suspicious activity where an unknown Airtag might be placed on the reporting party’s vehicle. Officers advised the RP to have her vehicle searched by a mechanic.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 35-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a suspicious vehicle circling the parking lot and possibly looking into parked cars. Officers contacted the driver and determined there were no signs of criminal activity.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for a theft report of stolen merchandise. No suspects.
Thursday, Feb. 17
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a burglary where the suspects broke the front window of the closed business and stole money in the cash register.
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a customer using a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food items. The bill was entered into evidence and report forwarded to the Secret Service.
- 18300 block of 82nd Place — Report of a dog continuously barking and sitting outside for hours. Upon arrival, nobody was home and officers were able to let the dog back in the house since temperatures were below freezing. The homeowner received a verbal warning.
Friday, Feb. 18
- 17500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of an attempted break in. No suspects at this time.
- 13900 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a found license plate located in a snowbank of a parking lot. The license plate was placed into evidence for safe keeping.
- 10900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of insulation panels blowing in the road and obstructing traffic. High winds made it impossible to move them.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — A male driver was issued a citation for careless driving and possession of an open bottle.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a theft of grocery items at the listed location. Case is under review.
- 10200 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a fraudulent check being cashed at a bank. Case is being investigated.
- A 32-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
- A 46-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
