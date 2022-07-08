Sunday, June 19

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to the noted business for a theft. Suspects left prior to police arrival. Case is under investigation.

- Weaver Lake Road and Vinewood Lane — Officers received a call of a road rage incident where the suspect vehicle was brake checking the other vehicle.

Monday, June 20

- 9700 69th Ave. — Report of stolen mail in a neighborhood. There are no suspects.

- 7300 block of Vinewood Court — Officers were called out for a welfare check on a dog that was left outside on a deck when outside temps were very high. Call was cleared.

Tuesday, June 21

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A male received a citation for misdemeanor theft after shoplifting at the listed business.

- 11100 block of 86th Ave. — Two catalytic converters were stolen from a construction truck in the parking lot. There are no suspects.

- 7800 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a dog in a vehicle at the noted address. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the vehicle left.

- Two 31-year-old males were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

Wednesday, June 22

- 10400 block of Boundary Creek Terrace — Report of a stolen bicycle and machete from a homeowner’s garage. No suspects.

- 6700 block of Hemlock Lane — A juvenile was found laying on the grass under the influence of alcohol behind a school.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched for report of a shoplifter at the listed business who pushed out a cart of unpaid merchandise. No suspects.

Thursday, June 23

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A 30-year-old male suspect was issued a citation ad trespass notice after stealing clothing items from a shop.

- 7200 block of Forestview Lane — Officers were dispatched to a hotel for report of an unwanted person. Officers made contact with the individual and he left.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 30-year-old female and a 22-year-old female were arrested for felony theft at the listed address.

- A 23-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Friday, June 24

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A female was given a citation for misdemeanor theft.

- 6900 block of Alvarado Lane — Report of a day care facility that has been getting egged for multiple nights in a row. There are no suspects.

- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a stolen bike from a bike rack at a grocery store. Case is under investigation.

Saturday, June 25

- 12600 block of 74th Ave. — Officers were dispatched for a loud party at the listed address. Upon arrival, party goers had left.

- 6200 block of Nathan Lane — Report of a snapping turtle in a homeowner’s yard. A CSO arrived and moved the turtle into a nearby wooded area.

- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A juvenile male was given a citation for theft at the listed business.

- A 42-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 7300 block of Vinewood Court.

Other

- During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.

