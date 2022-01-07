The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 19 to 25. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 19
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a gas drive off at a gas station. This case is currently under investigation.
14100 block of 68th Place — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft in the driveway of a residence’s house. Vehicle was recovered in a nearby city. There are no suspects.
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers were called to a business to assist with trespassing an individual who had been caught stealing a phone. The suspect was trespassed.
An 18-year-old male was cited for theft of a motor vehicle on the 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Monday, Dec. 20
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a theft of a cellphone that was left in a shopping cart. No suspect information.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a shoplifting of multiple electronic items by an unknown suspect. Case is under investigation.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted party at the listed location. The situation was resolved once officers arrived on scene.
A 22-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
An 18-year-old female and 23-year-old female were cited for theft. An 18-year-old female was cited for theft and giving a peace officer a false name, All occurred on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of an individual shoplifting numerous items. This case is under investigation.
17500 block of Weaver Lake Drive — A resident reported their identity being used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. No suspect information.
A 39-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, and no license plate on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for a shoplifting report in where the suspect stole multiple purses. Case is under review to try and identify the suspect.
9100 block of Upland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male lurking through the area and looking in the reporting party’s windows. Officers made contact with a male in the area matching the description and advised him to not lurk around other people’s windows.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of the theft of multiple fragrances at the noted location. Case is under investigation.
A 31-year-old male was cited for assault on the 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, Dec. 23
8500 block of Valley Forge Lane — Officers were dispatched to a report of a found dog they had in a business’s building. The dog was brought to the PUPS facility.
13900 block of 102nd Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint of an individual riding an ATV. The officer advised the rider of the local ordinances and state statutes regarding ATV riding.
10600 block of County Road 81 — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a suspicious individual who was in the parking lot looking under vehicles with a flashlight. The individual was gone on arrival.
A 26-year-old male was cited for failing to yield to right of way at Elm Creek Blvd. and Fountains Drive.
A 27-year-old female and a 37-year-old male were cited for theft and giving a peace officer a false name on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 24-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.
Friday, Dec. 24
6600 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a dog barking complaint. A community service officer advised the owner of the city ordinances.
7400 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of packages that were stolen from a homeowner’s front door step. No suspects.
8000 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a theft where jewelry and electronics were stolen from a home. The homeowner invited two individuals over from an online dating app and suspects they are the ones who stole the items. Case is being investigated.
A 25-year-old female was cited for theft, giving a peace officer a false name, warrant arrest, and trespass notice served on the 15300 block Grove Circle.
A 27-year-old male was cited for theft, warrant arrest, and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, Dec. 25
7600 block of West Fish Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the noted location where Christmas presents were stolen from inside of a vehicle. There are no suspects.
13600 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of fraudulent activity on the reporting party’s credit card. Case is being investigated.
Other
During this time period there were 71 property damage traffic accidents and 14 property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.