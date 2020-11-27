The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 8 to 14, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 8
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found individual had been causing a disturbance inside the business. The adult male was served a trespass notice and was transported from the scene.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
18100 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of loud music. Officer found music playing loudly at residence and made contact with the homeowner who agreed to comply with the ordinance.
A 43-year-old female was cited for assault on the 7100 block of Quantico Court.
A 41-year-old male was cited for assault and threats of violence on the 6300 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 53-year-old male was cited for assault on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
Monday, Nov. 9
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway -— An officer on routine patrol made contact with 38-year-old female driver who was found to be driving after revocation and in possession of narcotics for which she was subsequently arrested.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated credit card account had been opened in their name and merchandise purchased. The incident is under further investigation.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found individual had been loitering inside business for several hours. The adult male was asked to leave the premise and did so without further incident.
A 47-year-old female and a 44-year-old female were cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of property damage. Officer made contact with employee who stated plexiglass had been knocked down at front desk of business by juveniles who had left the scene. No charges pursued.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found male suspect had stolen merchandise and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
12000 block of 84th Way — There was a report of property damage. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated garage door window had been damaged overnight. No suspect information.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Fountains Drive & Fountains Way –— There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found cab driver and customer involved in dispute over fare. The situation was mediated, and both parties left the scene peacefully.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with occupant who appeared to be sleeping in vehicle parked outside of business for several hours. The adult female stated she was resting but appeared disoriented. Family member was called to transport her safely home.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found stereo speaker had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
Thursday, Nov. 12
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed suspicious vehicle parked at business. Contact was made with the female driver who was found to have two outstanding warrants for which she was arrested.
11800 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found male sleeping in apartment lobby. Unable to reach family member on site, so individual was given a ride to residence of relative nearby.
9900 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found group of teens were having a bonfire and playing basketball in driveway late into the evening which disturbed neighbors. Advised homeowner of ordinance who stated they would comply.
Friday, Nov. 13
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found car keys had been stolen with entry made into vehicle parked outside of business. Following theft of wallet, subsequent fraudulent transactions occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two individuals had stolen merchandise and left the scene. The suspects were located at a nearby business and arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
6400 block of Sycamore Court — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with employee who made changes to direct deposit of paycheck via email that was found to be a scam. The incident is under further investigation.
A 29-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and driving after revocation at I-94 and County Road 30.
Saturday, Nov. 14
93rd Place & Inland Lane — An officer on patrol conducted traffic stop of vehicle involved in suspicious activity. The vehicle was found to be stolen, and the driver and occupant were subsequently arrested for receiving stolen property among other charges.
18900 block of 72nd Place — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated packages had been stolen from front step. The incident is under further investigation.
6100 block of Eagle Lake Drive — An officer responded to report of accident. The 33-year-old male driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI.
A 23-year-old male was cited for DWI, open bottle, driving without a valid license, and fifth degree drug possession at County Road 81 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 25-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call, theft, assault and simple robbery on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
