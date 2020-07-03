The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 14 to 20, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 14
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who asked for assistance in removal of individuals from the business involved in a civil matter. The parties were informed they would be trespassed if they did not comply. There were no further issues.
14000 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found counterfeit money had been used at business. The incident is under further investigation.
65th Ave. & Magda Drive — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. No further assistance needed.
A 32-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main Street.
A 40-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 49-year-old male was cited for violation of a no contact order on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, June 15
7400 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window broken and backpack stolen overnight from vehicle. No suspect information.
9300 block of Brockton Court — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who had fraudulent unemployment claim made using their identity. No suspect information.
7600 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated landscaping lights had been stolen. No suspect information.
A 61-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 7800 block of Main St.
A 38-year-old female was cited fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, possessing/selling small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, June 16
Maple Grove Parkway & 96th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the adult female driver who was subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.
18300 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated exterior garage light bulbs had been broken. No suspect information.
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found former employee harassed staff member. The individual had left the scene. Advised may have the suspect trespassed.
A 20-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and underage drinking and driving on the 13900 block of Grove Drive.
A 25-year-old male was cited for assault, interfering with a 911 call and warrant arrest at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Wednesday, June 17
8800 block of Cottonwood Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who had received several harassing text messages. The party was advised to stop all contact. No further assistance needed.
6200 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found vehicle had been keyed and graffiti scratched onto surface. No suspect information.
12000 block of 84th Way — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated package had been stolen from doorstep. No suspect information.
A 25-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way.
Thursday, June 18
7900 block of Shadyview Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found juveniles in neighborhood were playing “ding dong ditch.” Unable to locate.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — An officer responded to scene for motorist assist with flat tire. Contact was made with the driver who indicated signs of intoxication. The 26-year-old female was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI.
6700 block of Kimberly Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer responded and found victim had several unauthorized charges on bank account. No suspect information.
A 31-year-old male was cited for assault, disorderly conduct and warrant arrest at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Friday, June 19
11000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated check had been stolen from vehicle with subsequent attempt at cashing. The incident is under further investigation.
12600 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple involved in verbal altercation. Nothing physical had occurred and one of the parties agreed to leave for the evening. No further assistance needed.
18600 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of trespassing. Officer responded and found two juveniles on building site. Verbal warning given, and they left the scene without further issue.
Saturday, June 20
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found group of teens had been causing a disturbance inside business. They were asked to leave the scene and did so without further issue.
18500 block of 97th Place — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with resident who stated a container of pop had been dumped on vehicle parked in driveway overnight. No suspect information.
8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with party who had received continued harassing text messages from individual. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old male was cited for first degree burglary, third degree criminal damage to property, and assault on the 10400 block of County Road 81.
A 29-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct, fourth degree criminal damage to property and assault on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 57-year-old female was cited for assault on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Other
During this time period there were 24 property damage traffic accidents and 4 property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.