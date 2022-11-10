During the past week, the Maple Grove Fire Department responded to two fires.

On Oct. 31, Maple Grove police and fire was dispatched on a report of a printing press on fire at a business located at 7401 Kilmer Lane in Maple Grove.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments