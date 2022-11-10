During the past week, the Maple Grove Fire Department responded to two fires.
On Oct. 31, Maple Grove police and fire was dispatched on a report of a printing press on fire at a business located at 7401 Kilmer Lane in Maple Grove.
Two Maple Grove fire stations were paged out to an active fire with the building’s occupants evacuating.
Firefighters confirmed a sprinkler-controlled working fire upon their arrival. A second alarm was requested bringing all five stations into service.
The fire was held under some control by sprinklers. However, a large amount of heavy smoke created ventilation and visibility challenges to crews. The sprinkler system kept active as crews worked to remove smoke and conduct overhaul operations.
There were no injuries reported.
Cause is undetermined at this time. Fire investigators will determine the fire’s origin and cause after final overhaul is complete.
On Nov. 5, police and fire were dispatched the report of a kitchen fire on the 6600 block of Merrimack Lane in Maple Grove.
A 911 caller stated that a fire started on their stove and spread to the surrounding kitchen area.
Maple Grove Chief 3 arrived first on scene and confirmed a working fire with smoke showing from the back of the house. A Maple Grove fire engine established a hydrant water supply to the rear of the house. The crew made entry for fire attack with another crew providing back-up.
Firefighters were able to gain a quick knock-down of fire, but there was extensive smoke damage.
The fire is being investigated as accidental, with no injuries to the home occupants or responders.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
