Thursday, Dec. 1
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Hwy. 610 and County Road 81
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at County Road 30 and Garland Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8115 Ithaca Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11871 Fountains Way
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9325 Upland Lane
- Building fire reported at 6301 Quinwood Lane
Friday, Dec. 2
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 12001 80th Ave.
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at Maple Grove Parkway
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12734 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Public service assistance at 9232 Peony Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Assist invalid at 18695 73rd Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 15012 75th Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12109 Main St.
Monday, Dec. 5
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 10534 Maple Valley Drive
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12899 74th Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6315 Cheshire Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12489 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Public service assistance at 6272 Upland Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 14984 80th Place
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 12420 James Deane Parkway
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6201 Orchid Lane
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11200 93rd Ave.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Service call reported at 13688 74th Place
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 7472 Peony Lane
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 16600 92nd Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Smoke or odor removal at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 18545 70th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 17118 93rd Place
- Unauthorized burning reported at 17366 70th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12569 74th Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11833 83rd Terrace
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11444 100th Place
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8770 Everest Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 10545 99th Place.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7384 Narcissus Lane
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 15800 99th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Fish Lake Park Road
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 18695 73rd Ave.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 13438 70th Place
Friday, Dec. 16
- Lock-out reported at 7240 Willow Road
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7869 Shadyview Lane
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at I-94 and County Road 30
Saturday, Dec. 17
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 89th Ave. and Zachary Lane
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12701 95th Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Building fire reported at 10580 Brockton Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 13380 Grove Drive
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at Zachary Lane and 89th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9891 63rd Ave.
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 6841 Lancaster Lane
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 9135 Merrimac Lane
Monday, Dec. 19
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11350 89th Ave.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 12740 74th Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 7887 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 10110 96th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16561 72nd Place
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7887 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7887 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8148 Oakview Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 7545 Orchid Lane
Thursday, Dec. 22
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9773 107th Place
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Bass Lake Road and Nottingham
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 7661 Wedgewood Court
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12071 Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 23
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 15649 91st Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16701 94th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7365 Kirkwood Court
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 17055 72nd Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12965 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12471 82nd Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12867 74th Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6335 Urbandale Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Weaver Lake Road and Zachary Lane
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 17569 96th Ave.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 17549 96th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 18220 74th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12229 Elm Creek Blvd.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12591 95th Ave.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 14080 85th Place
Monday, Dec. 26
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9122 Holly Lane
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6804 Balsam Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Hemlock Lane
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11701 Central Park Way
- Good intent call, other at 9463 Winslow Chase
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 139 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 14452 91st Place
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 18103 Weaver Lake Drive
- Passenger vehicle fire at 8001 Jefferson Hwy.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 9492 Wellington Lane
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at I-694 and I-494
Thursday, Dec. 29
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6451 Lancaster Lane
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Smoke or odor removal at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Good intent call, other at 10684 Wellington Lane
