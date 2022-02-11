Jan. 1- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 18728 68th Ave.
Jan. 2 - CO detector activated due to malfunction at 9970 107th Ave.
- Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 9475 Jefferson Hwy.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 18563 97th Place
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 11601 Fountains Way
- A smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 10753 Boundary Creek Terrace
Jan. 3 - Public service assistance made at 17428 93rd Place
- Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire at 7005 Union Terrace Lane
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 17382 93rd Place
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Bass Lake Road and Fish Lake Park
- Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 11901 Central Park Way
Jan. 4 - Alarm system was activated, no fire at 9875 Hospital Drive
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6895 Xanthus Lane
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 8580 Valley Forge Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11728 100th Place
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12249 Elm Creek Blvd.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 130 West Eagle Lake Drive
Jan. 5 - Alarm system was activated, no fire at 8058 Wedgewood Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11650 Fountains Drive
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6259 Magnolia Lane
Jan. 6 - Public service assistance made at 9000 Annapolis Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6737 Garland Lane
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at I-694 and Hemlock Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11875 80th Ave.
Jan. 7 - Overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipeline at 6301 Quinwood Lane
- Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 6301 Quinwood Lane
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire at 7270 Forestview Lane
- Passenger vehicle fire was reported at 8566 I-94
Jan. 8 - A detector was activated, no fire at 9875 Hospital Drive
Jan. 9 - Cooking fire, confined to container was reported at 18005 96th Ave.
Jan. 10 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9815 Troy Lane
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 12891 82nd Place
Jan. 11 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6581 Goldenrod Lane
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 12123 84th Ave.
Jan. 12 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12256 Lakeview Drive
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 9201 Garland Lane
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 9463 Ranchview Lane
Jan. 13- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke reported at 13680 Grove Drive
- Power line down reported at 6388 Xenium Lane
- Sprinkler activation, no fire at 16600 92nd Ave.
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 7733 Ranier Lane
- A smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 114 West Eagle Lake Drive
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 17437 90h Ave.
Jan. 14 - Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 11800 95th Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9164 Quinwood Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 7240 Timber Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 10152 Union Terrace Lane
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 6301 Quinwood Lane
Jan. 15 - Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 8080 Wedgewood Lane
Jan. 16 - Alarm system was activated, no fire at 11871 Fountains Way
- Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 8080 Wedgewood Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road
- Smoke or odor removal at 16500 92nd Ave.
Jan. 17 - Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 14692 94th Place
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 11160 Fountains Drive
Jan. 18 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11566 88th Place
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 12130 62nd Ave.
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 7733 Ranier Lane
Jan. 19 - Cooking fire, confined to container reported at 13301 Maple Knoll Way
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 15655 Bass Lake Road
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9031 Magnolia Lane
Jan. 20 - Building fire reported at 13128 Tilden Ave., Champlin
- Sprinkler was activated, no fire at 13701 Grove Drive
- Alarm system was activated, no fire at 8655 Interstate 94
- Assist invalid at 8924 Kimberly Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 14867 66th Place
Jan. 21 - CO detector activated due to malfunction at 13308 94th Ave.
Jan. 22 - Alarm system was activated, no fire at 11655 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 9875 Hospital Drive
- CO detector activated due to malfunction at 10244 Quaker Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12601 82nd Ave.
Jan. 23 - Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 13570 65th Place
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 9830 Revere Lane
- Breakdown of light ballast reported at 18463 Gladstone Blvd.
Jan. 25- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 8061 Evergreen Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17804 93rd Place
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Bass Lake Road and Brockton Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6848 Zachary Lane
Jan. 26 - Sprinkler activated due to malfunction at 13630 Grove Drive
Jan. 28 - Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 17922 66th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 10001 89th Ave.
Jan. 29 - Alarm system was activated, no fire at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Public service assistance made at 9256 Peony Lane
Jan. 30 - Dispatched and canceled en route at 6400 Sycamore Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 18165 83rd Ave.
Jan. 31- A smoke detector was activated, no fire at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire at 9220 Zanzibar Lane
