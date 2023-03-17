- The following events were reported in January
Sunday, Jan. 1
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 10020 Union Terrace Lane
Monday, Jan. 2
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 16350 96th Ave.
- Report of a chemical spill or leak at 16350 96th Ave.
- Responded to an off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire at 9081 Forestview Lane
- No incident found on arrival at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Water or steam leak at 7513 Vinewood Court
- No incident found on arrival at 12887 82nd Place
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- No incident found on arrival at 11917 90th Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Sprinkler activation due to a broken pipe at 16701 94th Ave.
- Dispatched to vehicle accident and canceled en route at I-494 and Bass Lake Road
- Report of a water problem at 13930 74th Place
- Water or steam leak at 8100 Main St.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- Dispatched to vehicle accident and canceled en route at County Road 81 and Maple Grove Parkway
1/5/23
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 13847 86th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9360 Brockton Court
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 10750 89th Ave.
Friday, Jan. 6
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 10558 104th Place
- Dispatched to medical and canceled en route at 9481 Revere Lane
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 93rd Ave. and Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Carbon monoxide incident at 8944 Olive Lane
Sunday, Jan. 8
- Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke at 11201 90th Ave.
Monday, Jan. 9
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 7870 Main St.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 7840 Main St.
- Dispatched to a smoke scare and canceled en route at Zachary Lane and Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Good intent call made at 12737 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4300 Vicksburg Lane, Plymouth
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 10142 99th Place
- Passenger vehicle fire at 9638 Ranchview Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 7928 Main St.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 11736 88th Place
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Ring or jewelry removal at 17088 73rd Place
- No occupants in the elevator and working at 16101 99th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 18655 73rd Ave.
Friday, Jan. 13
- No incident found on arrival at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway
- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment reported at 12745 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 10310 97th Place
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 9701 97th Place
- Authorized controlled burning reported at 15001 96th Ave.
- Dispatched to a lift assist and canceled en route at 13885 93rd Place
- System malfunction reported at 11700 80th Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 15705 60th Ave., Plymouth
- Water or steam leak at 9700 69th Ave.
- Smoke alarm chirping (no signs at dispatch) at 18257 73rd Ave.
Monday, Jan. 16
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 7880 Main St.
- Smoke detector activation due to commercial malfunction at 16870 91st Ave.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 13599 Grove Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Dispatched to medical and canceled en route at 7245 Timber Lane
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Smoke or odor removal at 16870 91st Ave.
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at Troy Lane and 83rd Ave.
- No incident found on arrival at I-94 and I-694
- Smoke alarm chirping (no signs at dispatch) at 9216 Archer Lane
Friday, Jan. 20
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 8502 Rosewood Court
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Building fire reported at 8422 Shadyview Lane
Monday, Jan. 23
- Dispatched to medical and canceled en route at 16813 91st Ave.
- Building fire reported at 15610 56th Ave., Plymouth
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 8395 Arrowwood Lane.
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 90th Place and Maple Grove Parkway
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6301 Quinwood Lane
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 7050 Magda Drive
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Extrication, rescue at 11201 96th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 10901 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 15681 84th Place
- Building fire reported at 11645 Arbor Lake Parkway
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 18190 72nd Place
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 6534 Glacier Lane
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 9201 Garland Lane
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 8701 Rosewood Lane
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17537 69th Place
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7110 Trenton Lane
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 11724 67th Place
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane
Monday, Jan. 30
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 13612 86th Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 17094 72nd Place
- Sprinkler activation due to a broken pipe at 11201 90th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to a broken pipe at 13700 83rd Way
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 7094 Queensland Lane
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 13700 83rd Way
