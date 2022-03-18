- The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in February.
Feb. 1 - CO detector activation due to malfunction at 17577 79th Place
Feb. 2 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 1 Scimed Place
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on 81st Ave.
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 81st Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11201 90th Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16854 79th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9461 Deerwood Lane
Feb. 3- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9834 Alvarado Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9118 Archer Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Magda Drive
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8339 Norwood Lane
Feb. 5- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6873 Xanthus Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9378 Norwood Court
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 146601 Thicket Lane, Dayton
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 11421 Fountains Drive
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 6506 Annapolis Lane
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6769 East Fish Lake Road
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 8542 Xenium Lane
- Public service assistance at 9210 Jewel Lane
Feb. 7- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7564 Zinnia Way
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 10507 Boundary Creek Terrace
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6927 Xanthus Lane
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7879 Juneau Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11901 Central Park Way
- Carbon monoxide incident at 7325 Everest Lane
Feb. 8 - Medical assists EMS crew at 9317 Minnesota Lane
Feb. 9 - Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11868 85th Place
Feb. 10- Police matter at 13400 Maple Knoll Way
- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment at 11909 Main St.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Brockton Lane and Schutte
- Breakdown of light ballast at 6270 Sycamore Lane
- Smoke or odor removal at 13311 Maple Knoll Way
Feb. 12- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Bass Lake and Vicksburg Lane
- Unauthorized burning at 7500 Dallas Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16500 92nd Ave.
Feb. 13- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 7745 Elm Creek Blvd.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 8871 Merrimac Lane
Feb. 14 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6760 Vicksburg Lane
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 73rd Place and Lawndale
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12550 Elm Creek Blvd.
Feb. 15- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 13995 Maple Knoll Way
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11230 86th Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9256 Blackoaks Court
- Carbon monoxide incident at 13785 84th Place
Feb. 16- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at Weaver Lake and West Fish Lake Road
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 8148 Magnolia Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 9053 Underwood Lane
Feb. 17- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16875 66th Ave.
- Building fire at 15600 45th Ave., Plymouth
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 16875 66th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6208 Urbandale Lane
- Carbon monoxide incident at 9288 Holly Lane
Feb. 18 - Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 10500 Fountains Drive
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.
- False alarm or false call at 18450 70th Way
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8377 Rice Lake Road
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.
Feb. 19- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17009 90th Court
- Building fire at 8860 Zachary Lane
Feb. 20 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16813 91st Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 8200 Main St.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9501 Hemlock Lane
- False alarm or false call at 18450 70th Way
Feb. 21 - Cooking fire, confined to container at 9573 Alvarado Lane
- Lock-out reported at 9655 Grove Circle
Feb. 22 - Building fire at 13725 114th Ave., Dayton
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13725 114th Ave., Dayton.
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8451 Jonquil Lane
Feb. 23 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 13950 Grove Drive
Feb. 24 - Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7401 Kilmer Lane
Feb. 25 - Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup on Interstate 694
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17750 72nd Place
- Assist invalid at 13775 74th Ave.
Feb. 26 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 10907 Territorial Trail
- Passenger vehicle fire at 16701 94th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7437 Kimberly Lane
Feb. 27 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 18450 70th Way
Feb. 28 - Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn at 8926 Oakview Lane
- Public service assistance at 9528 Alvarado Lane
- Public service assistance at 7483 Peony Lane
- Public service assistance at 9947 107th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16390 72nd Place
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.