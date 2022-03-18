- The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in February.

Feb. 1 - CO detector activation due to malfunction at 17577 79th Place

Feb. 2 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 1 Scimed Place

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on 81st Ave.

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 81st Ave.

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11201 90th Ave.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16854 79th Place

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9461 Deerwood Lane

Feb. 3- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9834 Alvarado Lane

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9118 Archer Lane

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Magda Drive

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8339 Norwood Lane

Feb. 5- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6873 Xanthus Lane

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9378 Norwood Court

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 146601 Thicket Lane, Dayton

- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 11421 Fountains Drive

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 6506 Annapolis Lane

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6769 East Fish Lake Road

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 8542 Xenium Lane

- Public service assistance at 9210 Jewel Lane

Feb. 7- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7564 Zinnia Way

- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 10507 Boundary Creek Terrace

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6927 Xanthus Lane

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7879 Juneau Lane

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11901 Central Park Way

- Carbon monoxide incident at 7325 Everest Lane

Feb. 8 - Medical assists EMS crew at 9317 Minnesota Lane

Feb. 9 - Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11868 85th Place

Feb. 10- Police matter at 13400 Maple Knoll Way

- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment at 11909 Main St.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Brockton Lane and Schutte

- Breakdown of light ballast at 6270 Sycamore Lane

- Smoke or odor removal at 13311 Maple Knoll Way

Feb. 12- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Bass Lake and Vicksburg Lane

- Unauthorized burning at 7500 Dallas Lane

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16500 92nd Ave.

Feb. 13- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 7745 Elm Creek Blvd.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 8871 Merrimac Lane

Feb. 14 - Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6760 Vicksburg Lane

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 73rd Place and Lawndale

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12550 Elm Creek Blvd.

Feb. 15- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 13995 Maple Knoll Way

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11230 86th Ave.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9256 Blackoaks Court

- Carbon monoxide incident at 13785 84th Place

Feb. 16- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at Weaver Lake and West Fish Lake Road

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 8148 Magnolia Lane

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 9053 Underwood Lane

Feb. 17- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16875 66th Ave.

- Building fire at 15600 45th Ave., Plymouth

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 16875 66th Ave.

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6208 Urbandale Lane

- Carbon monoxide incident at 9288 Holly Lane

Feb. 18 - Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 10500 Fountains Drive

- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.

- False alarm or false call at 18450 70th Way

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8377 Rice Lake Road

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.

Feb. 19- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17009 90th Court

- Building fire at 8860 Zachary Lane

Feb. 20 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16813 91st Ave.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 8200 Main St.

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9501 Hemlock Lane

- False alarm or false call at 18450 70th Way

Feb. 21 - Cooking fire, confined to container at 9573 Alvarado Lane

- Lock-out reported at 9655 Grove Circle

Feb. 22 - Building fire at 13725 114th Ave., Dayton

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13725 114th Ave., Dayton.

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8451 Jonquil Lane

Feb. 23 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 13950 Grove Drive

Feb. 24 - Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7401 Kilmer Lane

Feb. 25 - Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup on Interstate 694

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17750 72nd Place

- Assist invalid at 13775 74th Ave.

Feb. 26 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 10907 Territorial Trail

- Passenger vehicle fire at 16701 94th Ave.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7437 Kimberly Lane

Feb. 27 - No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 18450 70th Way

Feb. 28 - Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn at 8926 Oakview Lane

- Public service assistance at 9528 Alvarado Lane

- Public service assistance at 7483 Peony Lane

- Public service assistance at 9947 107th Ave.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16390 72nd Place

