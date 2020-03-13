The Maple Grove Fire Department responded the following incidents during February 2020:
11200 Fountains Drive N. — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Feb. 1.
17456 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a cooking fire that was confined Feb. 3.
10950 Weaver Lake Road N./Zachary Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 4.
12400 James Deane Parkway — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 6.
9851 94th Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 8.
2750 Gale Road in Woodland — The department responded to a building fire Feb. 12.
15250 67th Place N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 13.
6588 Olive Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 13.
18351 83rd Ave. N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 13.
8940 Underwood Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 13.
6582 Olive Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 14.
County Road 81/Fernbrook Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 15.
8043 Kimberly Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 16.
116 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.
Zachary Lane N./Highway 610 — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup Feb. 16.
16500 92nd Ave. N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 18.
9779 Valley Forge Lane N. — There was an attempt to burn Feb. 18.
7127 Shadyview Lane N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 19.
12657 88th Place N./Pineview Lane N. — There was a report of public service Feb. 19.
7646 Everest Lane N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident Feb. 20.
9607 Zircon Lane N. — An assist was invalid Feb. 21.
Main Street N./Lakeridge Drive — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 21.
7136 Orchid Lane N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 23.
9654 Harbor Lane N. — There was a report of a service call Feb. 24.
7500 Meridian Circle N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 28.
16949 73rd Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 28.
16701 94th Ave. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 29.
15561 Shadow Creek Road N. — There was a report of a smoke scare or odor of smoke Feb. 29.
Interstate 94/County Road 30 — There was a report of a chemical spill or leak Feb. 29.
9178 Larkspur Glade N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 29.
13949 81st Ave. N. — There was a report of a smoke scare or odor of smoke Feb. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.