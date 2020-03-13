The Maple Grove Fire Department responded the following incidents during February 2020:

11200 Fountains Drive N. — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Feb. 1.

17456 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a cooking fire that was confined Feb. 3.

10950 Weaver Lake Road N./Zachary Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 4.

12400 James Deane Parkway — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 6.

9851 94th Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 8.

2750 Gale Road in Woodland — The department responded to a building fire Feb. 12.

15250 67th Place N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 13.

6588 Olive Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 13.

18351 83rd Ave. N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 13.

8940 Underwood Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 13.

6582 Olive Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 14.

County Road 81/Fernbrook Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 15.

8043 Kimberly Lane N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 16.

116 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.

Zachary Lane N./Highway 610 — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup Feb. 16.

16500 92nd Ave. N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 18.

9779 Valley Forge Lane N. — There was an attempt to burn Feb. 18.

7127 Shadyview Lane N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 19.

12657 88th Place N./Pineview Lane N. — There was a report of public service Feb. 19.

7646 Everest Lane N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident Feb. 20.

9607 Zircon Lane N. — An assist was invalid Feb. 21.

Main Street N./Lakeridge Drive — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 21.

7136 Orchid Lane N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Feb. 23.

9654 Harbor Lane N. —  There was a report of a service call Feb. 24.

7500 Meridian Circle N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 28.

16949 73rd Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 28.

16701 94th Ave. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Feb. 29.

15561 Shadow Creek Road N. — There was a report of a smoke scare or odor of smoke Feb. 29.

Interstate 94/County Road 30 — There was a report of a chemical spill or leak Feb. 29.

9178 Larkspur Glade N. — A good intent call was made Feb. 29.

13949 81st Ave. N. — There was a report of a smoke scare or odor of smoke Feb. 29.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments