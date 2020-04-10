The following reports were made during March 2020:

Interstate 94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup March 2.

6428 Douglas Drive N. in Brookyln Park — The department responded to a building fire March 2.

10612 Lancaster Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 3.

11802 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat March 3.

13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — There was a report of a false call March 4.

16815 79th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 6.

6435 Eagle Lake Drive N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported March 6.

County Road 81/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup March 8.

9310 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 8.

Scimed/Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries March 9.

W. Fish Lake Road/75th ­— No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address March 9.

17730 68th Place N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 10.

9976 Orleans Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 10.

6800 Magda Drive N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 10.

9484 Hemlock Lane N. — Smoke or odor was removed March 11.

10221 Nathan Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 12.

4840 Orchid Lane N. in Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 13.

13820 Grove Drive N. — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke March 13.

6737 Olive Court N./Olive Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported March 15.

6201 Eagle Lake Drive N. — An authorized controlled burning was reported March 15.

12795 95th Ave. N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident March 15.

6229 Juneau Lane N. — The department responded to a fire March 16.

10250 89th Ave. N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported March 17.

7225 Hemlock Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container March 20.

18761 152nd Ave. N. in Dayton — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 22.

9840 Zinnia Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat March 22.

17863 63rd Ave N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 23.

12737 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 24.

Maple Grove Parkway N,/96th — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 24.

8982 Comstock Lane N. — A service call was reported March 25.

8513 Forestview Lane N. — Smoke or odor was removed March 226.

6372 Xenium Lane N. — There was a report of a hazardous condition March 27.

8257 Norwood Lane N.  — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 28.

County Road 81 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 30.

Elm Creek Blvd. N./Hemlock — There was a report of a biological hazard, confirmed or suspected, March 30.

6648 Jonquil Way N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 31.

