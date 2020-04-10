The following reports were made during March 2020:
Interstate 94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup March 2.
6428 Douglas Drive N. in Brookyln Park — The department responded to a building fire March 2.
10612 Lancaster Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 3.
11802 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat March 3.
13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — There was a report of a false call March 4.
16815 79th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 6.
6435 Eagle Lake Drive N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported March 6.
County Road 81/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup March 8.
9310 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 8.
Scimed/Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries March 9.
W. Fish Lake Road/75th — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address March 9.
17730 68th Place N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 10.
9976 Orleans Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 10.
6800 Magda Drive N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 10.
9484 Hemlock Lane N. — Smoke or odor was removed March 11.
10221 Nathan Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 12.
4840 Orchid Lane N. in Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 13.
13820 Grove Drive N. — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke March 13.
6737 Olive Court N./Olive Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported March 15.
6201 Eagle Lake Drive N. — An authorized controlled burning was reported March 15.
12795 95th Ave. N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident March 15.
6229 Juneau Lane N. — The department responded to a fire March 16.
10250 89th Ave. N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported March 17.
7225 Hemlock Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container March 20.
18761 152nd Ave. N. in Dayton — The department was dispatched and canceled en route March 22.
9840 Zinnia Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat March 22.
17863 63rd Ave N. — An unauthorized burning was reported March 23.
12737 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 24.
Maple Grove Parkway N,/96th — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 24.
8982 Comstock Lane N. — A service call was reported March 25.
8513 Forestview Lane N. — Smoke or odor was removed March 226.
6372 Xenium Lane N. — There was a report of a hazardous condition March 27.
8257 Norwood Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak March 28.
County Road 81 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire March 30.
Elm Creek Blvd. N./Hemlock — There was a report of a biological hazard, confirmed or suspected, March 30.
6648 Jonquil Way N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported March 31.
