-The following incidents were reported during May.
Sunday, May 1
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94 and 105th
Monday, May 2
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 7243 Kimberly Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9670 Rosewood Lane
Tuesday, May 3
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13960 71st Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 12090 85th Place
Wednesday, May 4
- Carbon monoxide incident at 9824 Ives Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7460 Shenandoah Lane
- Building fire at 10177 Nathan Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7401 County Road 101
- Unauthorized burning reported at Revere Lane and 96th
- Smoke or odor removal at 8200 Main Street
Thursday, May 5
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Interstate 694 an Highway 169
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9766 Yucca Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 18708 86th Place
Saturday, May 7
- Special outside fire, other reported at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Hemlock Lane
- Special outside fire, other reported at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6400 Sycamore Lane
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at County Road 81
- Cooking fire, confined to container reported at 8250 Kirkwood Lane
Sunday, May 8
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6250 Urbandale Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16166 73rd Place
Monday, May 9
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8041 Chesshire Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 12039 90th Ave.
Tuesday, May 10
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10002 Ives Lane
- Public service assistance, other at 17825 96th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 10670 Lancaster Lane
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12791 82nd Place
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9824 Ives Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16301 69th Place
- Public service assistance, other at 9787 Yucca Lane
Wednesday, May 11
- Public service assistance, other at 17825 96th Ave.
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10385 Quaker Lane
Thursday, May 12
- System malfunction at 17115 81st Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4335 Peony Lane in Plymouth
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Main Street
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9659 Union Terrace Lane
- Power line down reported at 9467 Pilgrim Lane
Friday, May 13
- Building fire at 12256 Lakeview Drive
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 17749 71st Ave.
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 13500 Grove Drive
Saturday, May 14
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9451 Dunkirk Lane
Sunday, May 15
- Assist invalid at 469 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Special outside fire reported at 9805 Maple Grove Parkway
- Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at Maple Grove Hospital
- Smoke or odor removal at 13829 85th Place
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 13590 Grove Drive
- Unauthorized burning reported at 11049 69th Ave.
Monday, May 16
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 16851 90th Court
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11133 97th Place
- Unauthorized burning reported at 6301 Niagara Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Highway 610
Tuesday, May 17
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 10648 71st Ave.
Wednesday, May 18
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6705 Wedgwood Court
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 6406 Lancaster Lane
Thursday, May 19
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Smoke or odor removal at 13301 Maple Knoll Way
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11530 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13732 85th Ave.
Friday, May 20
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6999 Alvarado Lane
- Building fire at 7700 Iris Drive
Saturday, May 21
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 16401 County Road 30
- Assist invalid at 8200 Main Street
Sunday May 22
- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle at Elm Creek Blvd.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13572 86th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13101 Maple Knoll Way
Monday, May 23
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 8923 Annapolis Lane
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on Interstate 94
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6565 Forestview Lane
Tuesday, May 24
- Special outside fire, other reported at 11330 Fountains Drive
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6701 Evenstad Drive
Wednesday, May 25
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 13370 Grove Drive
Thursday, May 26
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported at 94th Ave. and Dunkirk Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at Yorktown and 69th
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11875 80th Ave.
Friday, May 27
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 12655 73rd Ave.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11850 Fountains Way
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7701 Queensland Lane
- Building fire at 5800 73rd Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 8042 Arrowwood Lane
Saturday, May 28
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6445 Ithaca Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 17619 Weaver Lake Drive
Sunday, May 29
- Extrication, rescue reported at 13301 Maple Knoll Way
- Carbon monoxide incident at 7782 Polaris Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6587 Peony Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13365 85th Ave.
Monday, May 30
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 17071 78th Court
Tuesday, May 31
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 18589 68th Place
- Extrication, rescue reported at 11701 Central Park Way
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported at Hwy. 610 and Revere Lane
- Public service assistance, other at 11575 88th Place
