-The following incidents were reported during May.

Sunday, May 1

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94 and 105th

Monday, May 2

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 7243 Kimberly Lane

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9670 Rosewood Lane

Tuesday, May 3

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 13960 71st Ave.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 12090 85th Place

Wednesday, May 4

- Carbon monoxide incident at 9824 Ives Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7460 Shenandoah Lane

- Building fire at 10177 Nathan Lane

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7401 County Road 101

- Unauthorized burning reported at Revere Lane and 96th

- Smoke or odor removal at 8200 Main Street

Thursday, May 5

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Interstate 694 an Highway 169

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9766 Yucca Lane

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 18708 86th Place

Saturday, May 7

- Special outside fire, other reported at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Hemlock Lane

- Special outside fire, other reported at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6400 Sycamore Lane

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at County Road 81

- Cooking fire, confined to container reported at 8250 Kirkwood Lane

Sunday, May 8

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6250 Urbandale Lane

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16166 73rd Place

Monday, May 9

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8041 Chesshire Lane

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 12039 90th Ave.

Tuesday, May 10

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10002 Ives Lane

- Public service assistance, other at 17825 96th Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 10670 Lancaster Lane

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 12791 82nd Place

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9824 Ives Lane

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16301 69th Place

- Public service assistance, other at 9787 Yucca Lane

Wednesday, May 11

- Public service assistance, other at 17825 96th Ave.

- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10385 Quaker Lane

Thursday, May 12

- System malfunction at 17115 81st Ave.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4335 Peony Lane in Plymouth

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Main Street

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9659 Union Terrace Lane

- Power line down reported at 9467 Pilgrim Lane

Friday, May 13

- Building fire at 12256 Lakeview Drive

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 17749 71st Ave.

- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 13500 Grove Drive

Saturday, May 14

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9451 Dunkirk Lane

Sunday, May 15

- Assist invalid at 469 West Eagle Lake Drive

- Special outside fire reported at 9805 Maple Grove Parkway

- Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire at Maple Grove Hospital

- Smoke or odor removal at 13829 85th Place

- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 13590 Grove Drive

- Unauthorized burning reported at 11049 69th Ave.

Monday, May 16

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 16851 90th Court

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11133 97th Place

- Unauthorized burning reported at 6301 Niagara Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Highway 610

Tuesday, May 17

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 10648 71st Ave.

Wednesday, May 18

- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6705 Wedgwood Court

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 6406 Lancaster Lane

Thursday, May 19

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Smoke or odor removal at 13301 Maple Knoll Way

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11530 West Eagle Lake Drive

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13732 85th Ave.

Friday, May 20

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6999 Alvarado Lane

- Building fire at 7700 Iris Drive

Saturday, May 21

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 16401 County Road 30

- Assist invalid at 8200 Main Street

Sunday May 22

- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle at Elm Creek Blvd.

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13572 86th Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13101 Maple Knoll Way

Monday, May 23

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 8923 Annapolis Lane

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on Interstate 94

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6565 Forestview Lane

Tuesday, May 24

- Special outside fire, other reported at 11330 Fountains Drive

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6701 Evenstad Drive

Wednesday, May 25

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 13370 Grove Drive

Thursday, May 26

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported at 94th Ave. and Dunkirk Ave.

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at Yorktown and 69th

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Interstate 94

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11875 80th Ave.

Friday, May 27

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 12655 73rd Ave.

- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11850 Fountains Way

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7701 Queensland Lane

- Building fire at 5800 73rd Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 8042 Arrowwood Lane

Saturday, May 28

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6445 Ithaca Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 17619 Weaver Lake Drive

Sunday, May 29

- Extrication, rescue reported at 13301 Maple Knoll Way

- Carbon monoxide incident at 7782 Polaris Lane

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6587 Peony Lane

- Assisted EMS crew with medical assist at 13365 85th Ave.

Monday, May 30

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 17071 78th Court

Tuesday, May 31

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 18589 68th Place

- Extrication, rescue reported at 11701 Central Park Way

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported at Hwy. 610 and Revere Lane

- Public service assistance, other at 11575 88th Place

