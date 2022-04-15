- The following incidents were reported in March
Tuesday, March 1
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11868 85th Place.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 89th and Lawndale.
- False alarm or false call reported at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, March 2
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11868 85th Place.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 13885 63rd Ave.
- Public service assistance was reported at 9840 Zinnia Lane.
- Building fire at 6902 Holly Lane.
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at Bass Lake Road and Nottingham.
Thursday, March 3
- Ring or jewelry removal at 8925 Lawndale Lane.
- Public service assistance was reported at 8763 Cottonwood Lane.
-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 18450 70th Way.
- Unauthorized burning at 8149 Shadyview Lane.
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at Hwy. 610 and Zachary Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 17795 70th Place.
Friday, March 4
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9260 Forestview Lane.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9972 Orleans Lane.
Saturday, March 5
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8465 Weston Lane.
Sunday, March 6
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7980 Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, March 8
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 12965 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11250 86th Ave.
Wednesday, March 9
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 13560 63rd Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6357 Merrimac Lane.
-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8250 Kirkwood Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9823 102nd Ave.
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 7726 Ranier Lane.
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 8927 Forestview Lane.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7516 Walnut Grove Lane.
Thursday, March 10
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Carbon monoxide incident at 7783 Fountain Lane.
Friday, March 11
-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16870 91st Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11250 86th Ave.
Sunday, March 13
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9501 Hemlock Lane.
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8578 Rosewood Lane.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at Bass Lake Road and W. Fish Lake Road.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11800 80th Ave.
Monday, March 14
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7574 Inland Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9823 102nd Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 7351 Kirkwood Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8878 Cottonwood Lane.
Tuesday, March 15
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 325 County Road 81 Service Road in Osseo.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 9740 64th Ave.
Wednesday, March 16
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on E. Fish Lake Road.
- Carbon monoxide incident at 6419 Alvarado Lane.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9400 Maple Grove Parkway.
- Good intent call made at 12350 Main St.
Thursday, March 17
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 10440 89th Ave.
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 7379 Berkshire Court.
- Building fire at 8684 Quinwood Lane.
- Building fire at 18171 Territorial Road in Dayton.
Friday, March 18
- Building fire at 6311 Everest Lane.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6866 E. Fish Lake Road.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9072 Peony Lane.
- Assist invalid at 9825 67th Ave.
Saturday, March 19
- System malfunction at 17391 72nd Place.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11850 93rd Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9708 63rd Ave.
Sunday, March 20
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9415 Jewel Court.
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 11850 93rd Ave.
Tuesday, March 22
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9403 Wellington Lane.
Wednesday, March 23
- Public service assistance was reported at 6320 Upland Lane.
- Building fire at 2415 Medicine Lake Drive in Plymouth.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 69th and Norwood.
Thursday, March 24
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane.
Friday, March 25
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9201 Garland Lane.
- Building fire at 7309 Candlewood Drive in Brooklyn Park.
- Good intent call made at 7977 W. Fish Lake Road.
Saturday, March 26
- Passenger vehicle fire at 7235 Polaris Lane.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9800 45th Ave. in Plymouth.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11827 Champlin Drive in Champlin.
- Building fire at 9341 Polaris Lane.
-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Sunday, March 27
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9317 Tewsbury Gate.
Monday, March 28
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9967 Walnut Grove Lane.
Tuesday, March 29
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9288 Wellington Lane.
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 9580 Zachary Lane.
Wednesday, March 30
- Public service assistance was reported at 13658 97th Place.
- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9315 Valley Forge Lane.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11601 93rd Ave.
Thursday, March 31
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9174 Wedgewood Lane.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 8801 County Road 101.
