- The following incidents were reported in March

Tuesday, March 1

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11868 85th Place.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 89th and Lawndale.

- False alarm or false call reported at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.

Wednesday, March 2

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11868 85th Place.

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 13885 63rd Ave.

- Public service assistance was reported at 9840 Zinnia Lane.

- Building fire at 6902 Holly Lane.

- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at Bass Lake Road and Nottingham.

Thursday, March 3

- Ring or jewelry removal at 8925 Lawndale Lane.

- Public service assistance was reported at 8763 Cottonwood Lane.

-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 18450 70th Way.

- Unauthorized burning at 8149 Shadyview Lane.

- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at Hwy. 610 and Zachary Lane.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 17795 70th Place.

Friday, March 4

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9260 Forestview Lane.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9972 Orleans Lane.

Saturday, March 5

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8465 Weston Lane.

Sunday, March 6

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7980 Wedgewood Lane.

Tuesday, March 8

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 12965 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11250 86th Ave.

Wednesday, March 9

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 13560 63rd Ave.

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6357 Merrimac Lane.

-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8250 Kirkwood Lane.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9823 102nd Ave.

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 7726 Ranier Lane.

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 8927 Forestview Lane.

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7516 Walnut Grove Lane.

Thursday, March 10

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Carbon monoxide incident at 7783 Fountain Lane.

Friday, March 11

-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16870 91st Ave.

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11250 86th Ave.

Sunday, March 13

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9501 Hemlock Lane.

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 8578 Rosewood Lane.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at Bass Lake Road and W. Fish Lake Road.

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11800 80th Ave.

Monday, March 14

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7574 Inland Lane.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9823 102nd Ave.

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 7351 Kirkwood Lane.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8878 Cottonwood Lane.

Tuesday, March 15

- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 325 County Road 81 Service Road in Osseo.

- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 9740 64th Ave.

Wednesday, March 16

- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on E. Fish Lake Road.

- Carbon monoxide incident at 6419 Alvarado Lane.

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9400 Maple Grove Parkway.

- Good intent call made at 12350 Main St.

Thursday, March 17

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 10440 89th Ave.

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 7379 Berkshire Court.

- Building fire at 8684 Quinwood Lane.

- Building fire at 18171 Territorial Road in Dayton.

Friday, March 18

- Building fire at 6311 Everest Lane.

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6866 E. Fish Lake Road.

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9072 Peony Lane.

- Assist invalid at 9825 67th Ave.

Saturday, March 19

- System malfunction at 17391 72nd Place.

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11850 93rd Ave.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9708 63rd Ave.

Sunday, March 20

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9415 Jewel Court.

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 11850 93rd Ave.

Tuesday, March 22

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9403 Wellington Lane.

Wednesday, March 23

- Public service assistance was reported at 6320 Upland Lane.

- Building fire at 2415 Medicine Lake Drive in Plymouth.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 69th and Norwood.

Thursday, March 24

- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane.

Friday, March 25

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9201 Garland Lane.

- Building fire at 7309 Candlewood Drive in Brooklyn Park.

- Good intent call made at 7977 W. Fish Lake Road.

Saturday, March 26

- Passenger vehicle fire at 7235 Polaris Lane.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9800 45th Ave. in Plymouth.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11827 Champlin Drive in Champlin.

- Building fire at 9341 Polaris Lane.

-Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway

Sunday, March 27

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9317 Tewsbury Gate.

Monday, March 28

- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9967 Walnut Grove Lane.

Tuesday, March 29

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 9288 Wellington Lane.

- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 9580 Zachary Lane.

Wednesday, March 30

- Public service assistance was reported at 13658 97th Place.

- Medical assist to the EMS crew at 9315 Valley Forge Lane.

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11601 93rd Ave.

Thursday, March 31

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9174 Wedgewood Lane.

- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 8801 County Road 101.

