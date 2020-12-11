The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in November.
15634 92nd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 1.
14825 95th Place N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Nov. 1
9251 Blackoaks Lane N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire Nov. 1.
10020 Highview Court N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 2.
16577 81st Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 2.
13048 83rd Ave. N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 3.
6515 Meadow Lark N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 3.
9199 Shenandoah Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 4.
6813 Zinnia Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 5.
13670 78th Ave. N. — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Nov. 5.
7437 Queensland Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 5.
8964 Comstock Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 6.
11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 7.
10890 100th Ave. N. — There was a report of smoke from a barbecue, tar kettle Nov. 7.
12734 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Nov. 7.
17731 70th Place N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Nov. 8.
8446 Yucca Lane N. — There was report of a lock-out Nov. 8.
7373 Kirkwood Court N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 13.
17425 83rd Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 13.
Territorial Road/County Road 81, Dayton — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 13.
9601 63rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Nov. 16.
6900 Wedgwood Road N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 18.
8156 Garland Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Nov. 18.
14949 96th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 20.
9260 Olive Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 22.
13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — Steam, other gas was mistaken for smoke Nov. 22.
8415 Norwood Lane N. — There was a report of a false alarm or false call Nov. 23.
Elm Creek Blvd./ Highway 610 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 23.
6769 East Fish Lake Road — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 27.
16569 82nd Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 28.
7746 Lawndale N. — An authorized controlled burning was reported Nov. 28.
4855 Orchid Lane, Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 30.
18955 72nd Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 30.
