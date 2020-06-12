The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents during the month of May:

9648 Peony Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 1.

6252 Quinwood N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container on May 1.

12231 69th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 3.

7610 Wedgewood Court N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 3.

8434 Zanzibar Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 4.

6346 Vinewood N . — There was a report of a special outside fire May 4.

8707 Golden Rod N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 5.

9577 Zircon Court N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 5.

13681 86th Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire May 5.

8755 Forestview Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 7.

6249 Hemlock Lane N. — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition May 7.

6812 Everest Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 8.

17409 54th Street NE in Rogers — The department was on cover assignment, standby, moveup May 8.

18094 Gladston Blvd. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 9.

15476 70th Ave. N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported May 9.

15221 68th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 11.

11840 Fountains Way N. — The department responded to a building fire May 12.

Hwy. 169 and County Road 81/ Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to the extrication of victim(s) from vehicle May 13.

16227 Elm Road N. — The department responded to a building fire May 13.

7460 Shenandoah Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 14.

10600 63rd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 18.

County Road 81/93rd — The department responded to a grass fire May 19.

7565 Lanewood Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 19.

7924 Shadyview Lane N. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 19.

7710 Niagara Lane N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist May 20.

14894 64th Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 20.

6825 Merrimac Lane N. — A good intent call was made May 20.

16101 Elm Road N./Vicksburg — The department responded to a grass fire May 20.

9580 Zachary Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 20.

6449 Zinnia Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container on May 21.

11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway N. — The department responded to the removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator May 21.

9100 block of Rosewood Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 22.

10545 99th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 22.

14947 80th Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 24.

11901 Central Park Way N. — There was a report of smoke from barbecue, tar kettle May 25.

7673 Fountain Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 25.

Zachary/Elm Creek — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 26.

14100 129th Ave. N. in Dayton — The department responded to a building fire May 27.

5601 69th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 27.

8001 Forestview Lane N. — A water or steam leak was reported May 27.

18247 82nd Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 28.

9127 Kirkwood Lane N./92nd Ave N.  — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 28.

16615 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 28Bass Lake Road/I-494 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address May 30.

15794 Grove Circle N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 31.

8561 Xenium Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported May 31.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments