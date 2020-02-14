The following incidents were report during January 2020:
12000 block of I-94 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Jan. 2.
12970 63rd Ave. N. — The department aided with smoke or odor removal Jan. 2.
9860 Norwood Lane N. — The department responded to a chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue Jan. 3.
13654 74th Ave. N. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Jan. 3.
9381 Revere Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Jan. 4.
18196 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat Jan. 5.
Interstate 94 and Hwy. 610 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 5.
6601 Olive Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Jan. 7.
17393 72nd Ave. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat Jan. 8.
Jewel Lane N. And Bass Lake Road — The department responded a vehicle accident, general cleanup Jan. 9.
6784 Zinnia Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 9.
13450 Maple Knoll Way N. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Jan. 9.
Interstate 94 and Hwy. 610 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Jan. 9.
4740 Georgia Ave. N. in Crystal — The department was on cover assignment, standby Jan. 9.
8300 Dunkirk Lane N. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Jan. 9.
7553 Wedgewood Way N. — There was a report of smoke from barbecue, tar kettle Jan. 10.
18087 66th Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Jan. 11.
Everest Lane and Dunkirk — The department responded a vehicle accident, general cleanup Jan. 12.
13025 89th Ave. N. — There was a report of a police matter Jan. 13.
6242 Larch Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat Jan. 13.
472 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat Jan. 13.
7239 East Fish Lake Circle — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Jan. 14.
11901 Central Park Way N. — The department aided with smoke or odor removal Jan. 16.
444 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat Jan. 16.
9437 Jewel Lane N. — A good intent call was made Jan. 16.
9262 Yucca Lane N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke was reported Jan. 17.
6575 Balsam Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 18.
9451 Dunkirk Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Jan. 19.
105 West Eagle Lake Dive — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 21.
16500 92nd Ave. N. — There was a report of an overheated motor Jan. 23.
14280 88th Place N. — The department aided with smoke or odor removal Jan. 24.
12251 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — There was a report of a bomb scare, but no bomb Jan. 25.
18529 63rd Place N. — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke was reported Jan. 25.
10740 Boundary Creek Terrace N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical Jan. 25.
Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway — The department responded a vehicle accident, general cleanup Jan. 26.
8601 Valley Forge Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 27.
6805 Narcissus Lane N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 28.
Interstate 94 and Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Jan. 28.
9555 Upland Lane N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Jan. 28.
Dunkirk Lane and 89th Ave. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Jan. 29.
15476 70th Ave. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 30.
6900 Ximines Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 31.
