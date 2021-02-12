The following incidents were reported in January:

12031 62nd Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 2.

10415 40th Ave. N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 2.

7431 Quantico Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 3.

12733 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to cooking fire, confined to container Jan. 4.

11800 Central Park Way — There was a report of a false alarm or false call Jan. 4.

12675 84th Place — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported Jan. 4.

9032 Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 4.

13611 63rd Ave. — There was a report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment Jan. 4.

17560 62nd Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 5.

10275 Quaker Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 5.

8414 Underwood Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 6.

7882 Shenandoah Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 6.

18569 69th Place — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 6.

7000 Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a detector activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 7.

9871 Maple Grove Parkway — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 8.

16500 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a detector activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 8.

6340 Wedgwood Road — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 9.

18569 69th Place — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 9.

14825 95th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 9.

Territorial Road/Fernbrook — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 10.

487 West Eagle Lake Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 10.

6609 Kingsview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 11.

Interstate 94/Highway 610 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Jan. 12.

9880 Fernbrook Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 12.

12061 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 13.

9325 Upland Lane — There was a report of a person in distress Jan. 13.

6259 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 14.

11960 73rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 14.

Hwy. 610 and County Road 81 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Jan. 14.

15800 Grove Circle — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Jan. 14.

18039 69th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 16.

14669 77th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 16.

6605 Kimberly Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Jan. 16.

Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 16.

12380 73rd Ave. — There was a report of an invalid assist Jan. 16.

11901 Central Park Way — The department responded to cooking fire, confined to container Jan. 17.

12899 74th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 18.

7461 Vinewood Way — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 19.

9400 block of Trenton Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 20.

17719 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 21.

6406 Lancaster Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 21.

11601 93rd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 21.

8250 Kirkwood Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 21.

9745 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 22.

12034 86th Ave. — There was a report of carbon monoxide incident Jan. 22.

13678 78th Ave. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 22.

11701 Central Park Way — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 22.

8144 Garland Lane — There was a report of an overheated motor Jan. 22.

7891 Main St. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 23.

9816 Hospital Drive — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 24.

12734 Elm Creek Blvd N., Maple Plain — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 25.

17691 72nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 26.

11402 97th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 27.

12986 63rd Ave. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator Jan. 27.

17963 67th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 27.

13571 86th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 27.

16500 92nd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 28.

8128 Oakview Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 28.

13341 73rd Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 28.

8100 Main St. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 28.

9651 63rd Ave. — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Jan. 29.

9768 Urbandale Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 29.

9828 Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 30.

