The following incidents were reported in January:
12031 62nd Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 2.
10415 40th Ave. N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 2.
7431 Quantico Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 3.
12733 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to cooking fire, confined to container Jan. 4.
11800 Central Park Way — There was a report of a false alarm or false call Jan. 4.
12675 84th Place — A smoke scare, or odor of smoke, was reported Jan. 4.
9032 Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 4.
13611 63rd Ave. — There was a report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment Jan. 4.
17560 62nd Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 5.
10275 Quaker Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 5.
8414 Underwood Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 6.
7882 Shenandoah Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 6.
18569 69th Place — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 6.
7000 Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a detector activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 7.
9871 Maple Grove Parkway — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 8.
16500 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a detector activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 8.
6340 Wedgwood Road — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 9.
18569 69th Place — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 9.
14825 95th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 9.
Territorial Road/Fernbrook — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 10.
487 West Eagle Lake Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 10.
6609 Kingsview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 11.
Interstate 94/Highway 610 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Jan. 12.
9880 Fernbrook Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Jan. 12.
12061 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 13.
9325 Upland Lane — There was a report of a person in distress Jan. 13.
6259 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 14.
11960 73rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 14.
Hwy. 610 and County Road 81 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Jan. 14.
15800 Grove Circle — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Jan. 14.
18039 69th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 16.
14669 77th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 16.
6605 Kimberly Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Jan. 16.
Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 16.
12380 73rd Ave. — There was a report of an invalid assist Jan. 16.
11901 Central Park Way — The department responded to cooking fire, confined to container Jan. 17.
12899 74th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 18.
7461 Vinewood Way — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 19.
9400 block of Trenton Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Jan. 20.
17719 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire Jan. 21.
6406 Lancaster Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 21.
11601 93rd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 21.
8250 Kirkwood Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 21.
9745 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 22.
12034 86th Ave. — There was a report of carbon monoxide incident Jan. 22.
13678 78th Ave. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO Jan. 22.
11701 Central Park Way — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 22.
8144 Garland Lane — There was a report of an overheated motor Jan. 22.
7891 Main St. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 23.
9816 Hospital Drive — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 24.
12734 Elm Creek Blvd N., Maple Plain — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 25.
17691 72nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 26.
11402 97th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Jan. 27.
12986 63rd Ave. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator Jan. 27.
17963 67th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 27.
13571 86th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Jan. 27.
16500 92nd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional Jan. 28.
8128 Oakview Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Jan. 28.
13341 73rd Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Jan. 28.
8100 Main St. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Jan. 28.
9651 63rd Ave. — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Jan. 29.
9768 Urbandale Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Jan. 29.
9828 Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Jan. 30.
