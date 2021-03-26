The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in February:

Interstate 94/County Road 30 — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Feb. 1.

County Road 81/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 1.

9187 Shenandoah Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 2.

6586 Olive Lane — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 3.

6608 Kingsview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 5.

8057 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 6.

18913 96th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 6.

15057 92nd Place — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 7.

9667 103rd Place — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 7.

16625 County Road 30 — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 7.

9550 Upland Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Feb. 7.

7749 Peony Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 7.

8099 Jefferson Hwy. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.

12905 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 8.

7401 Kilmer Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 8.

9786 Yucca Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.

10758 County Road 81 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.

18511 86th Place — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 8.

13350 Grove Drive — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 8.

9705 County Road 101, Corcoran — The department responded to a chemical hazard (no spill or leak) Feb. 9.

11852 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 10.

7150 Queensland Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 10.

7767 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 10.

9135 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 10.

9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 10.

Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 11.

12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 11.

12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 12.

8972 Inland Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 12.

8938 Underwood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 12.

6256 Magda Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 12.

7365 Kirkwood Court — There was a report of a water or steam leak Feb. 13.

9902 93rd Place — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 13.

8507 Kirkwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 13.

6988 Kimberly Court — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 14.

13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 14.

13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 15.

11828 85th Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 15.

13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 15.

8099 Jefferson Hwy. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.

13756 Reimer Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.

7119 Weston Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 15.

8445 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 15.

16422 74th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.

321 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.

17920 69th Place — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO, Feb. 16.

7767 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Feb. 16.

6336 Urbandale Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.

Interstate 694/Hwy. 169 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 17.

8915 Tewsbury Gate — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 17.

Hwy. 610/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 17.

8396 Deerwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 18.

7421 Queensland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 18.

16896 79th Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 18.

13846 84th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 19.

6610 Olive Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 20.

10530 Troy Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 20.

8250 Kirkwood Lane — Smoke or odor removal was reported Feb. 20.

8377 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained, Feb. 20.

10062 Valley Forge Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 21.

8997 Willowby Xing — There was a report of an invalid assist Feb. 22.

9941 65th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 22.

17568 96th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 22.

8581 Shadow Creek Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 23.

17660 89th Ave. — The department responded to a building fire Feb. 23.

6233 Magda Drive — Smoke or odor was removed Feb. 23.

6682 Sunnyslope Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 24.

8434 Forestview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 24.

7150 Walnut Grove Lane —A good intent call was made Feb. 25.

6847 Dallas Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 27.

11780 Fountains Way — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 27.

11780 Fountains Way — An overheated motor was reported Feb. 28.

17502 96th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 28.

8472 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 28.

