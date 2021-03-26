The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in February:
Interstate 94/County Road 30 — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Feb. 1.
County Road 81/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 1.
9187 Shenandoah Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 2.
6586 Olive Lane — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 3.
6608 Kingsview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 5.
8057 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 6.
18913 96th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 6.
15057 92nd Place — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 7.
9667 103rd Place — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 7.
16625 County Road 30 — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 7.
9550 Upland Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Feb. 7.
7749 Peony Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 7.
8099 Jefferson Hwy. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.
12905 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 8.
7401 Kilmer Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 8.
9786 Yucca Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.
10758 County Road 81 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 8.
18511 86th Place — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 8.
13350 Grove Drive — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 8.
9705 County Road 101, Corcoran — The department responded to a chemical hazard (no spill or leak) Feb. 9.
11852 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 10.
7150 Queensland Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 10.
7767 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 10.
9135 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 10.
9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 10.
Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 11.
12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 11.
12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 12.
8972 Inland Lane — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 12.
8938 Underwood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 12.
6256 Magda Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 12.
7365 Kirkwood Court — There was a report of a water or steam leak Feb. 13.
9902 93rd Place — There was a report of public service assistance Feb. 13.
8507 Kirkwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional, Feb. 13.
6988 Kimberly Court — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 14.
13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 14.
13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 15.
11828 85th Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 15.
13301 Maple Knoll Way — A system malfunction was reported Feb. 15.
8099 Jefferson Hwy. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.
13756 Reimer Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.
7119 Weston Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 15.
8445 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 15.
16422 74th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 15.
321 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.
17920 69th Place — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO, Feb. 16.
7767 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Feb. 16.
6336 Urbandale Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 16.
Interstate 694/Hwy. 169 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Feb. 17.
8915 Tewsbury Gate — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 17.
Hwy. 610/Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Feb. 17.
8396 Deerwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 18.
7421 Queensland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 18.
16896 79th Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 18.
13846 84th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 19.
6610 Olive Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 20.
10530 Troy Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Feb. 20.
8250 Kirkwood Lane — Smoke or odor removal was reported Feb. 20.
8377 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained, Feb. 20.
10062 Valley Forge Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Feb. 21.
8997 Willowby Xing — There was a report of an invalid assist Feb. 22.
9941 65th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 22.
17568 96th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 22.
8581 Shadow Creek Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Feb. 23.
17660 89th Ave. — The department responded to a building fire Feb. 23.
6233 Magda Drive — Smoke or odor was removed Feb. 23.
6682 Sunnyslope Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 24.
8434 Forestview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 24.
7150 Walnut Grove Lane —A good intent call was made Feb. 25.
6847 Dallas Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Feb. 27.
11780 Fountains Way — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported Feb. 27.
11780 Fountains Way — An overheated motor was reported Feb. 28.
17502 96th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Feb. 28.
8472 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Feb. 28.
