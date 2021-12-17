The following incidents were reported during the month of November.
9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Nov. 1.
16206 70th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Nov. 2.
9084 Sycamore Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Nov. 2.
Interstate 94 — There was a report of an oil or other combustible liquid spill Nov. 2.
9208 Queensland Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 2.
444 West Eagle Lake Drive — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 2.
8763 Cottonwood Lane — There was a public service assistance Nov. 3.
6259 Magnolia Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 3.
9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Nov. 3.
Interstate 694 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 4.
Lawndale/County Road 30 — There was an electrical wiring/equipment problem Nov. 5.
9201 Garland Lane — There was a report of a defective elevator, no occupants Nov. 5.
17382 93rd Place — There was a public service assistance Nov. 5.
9399 Jewel Lane — There was a public service assistance Nov. 5.
9451 Dunkirk Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 5.
9684 93rd Place — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 5.
10890 100th Ave. — There was a report of smoke from barbecue, tar kettle Nov. 6.
11656 100th Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 6.
13770 83rd Way — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 6.
7000 East Fish Lake Road — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Nov. 7.
10704 103rd Place — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 7.
10722 Lancaster Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 7.
18962 Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 8.
9855 Hospital Drive — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 8.
7506 Shadyview Lane — There was a public service assistance Nov. 8.
17372 91st Place — There was a public service assistance Nov. 8.
8421 Upland Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 8.
16500 92nd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 8.
8200 Main Street — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 9.
9100 County Road 116 , Corcoran — The department responded to a building fire Nov. 9.
17553 69th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 10.
11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Nov. 11.
11761 99th Ave. — An emergency medical service was reported Nov. 12.
12728 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 13.
8051 Evergreen Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 14.
11700 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 14.
13601 80th Circle — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Nov. 15.
9187 Shenandoah Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Nov. 15.
12915 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a malicious, mischievous false call Nov. 15.
11915 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Nov. 15.
6508 Merrimac Lane —A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Nov. 16.
6400 Sycamore Lane — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 16.
9515 Garland Lane — There was a report of a malicious, mischievous false call Nov. 17.
9330 Tewsbury Bend — There was a public service assistance Nov. 13.
17500 67th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 18.
11800 95th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Nov. 18.
7086 Wellington Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 19.
Fountains Creek/Fountains — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Nov. 20.
11561 88th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Nov. 21.
11649 Fountains Drive — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 21.
16750 91st Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 21.
12922 84th Ave. — There was an electrical wiring/equipment problem Nov. 21.
Bass Lake/Nottingham — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Nov. 22.
12790 82nd Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 22.
7775 Polaris Lane — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 22.
11201 Fountains Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 22.
9201 Garland Lane — There was a report of a malicious, mischievous false call Nov. 22.
11250 86th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 23.
12700 Bass Lake Road — There was a report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Nov. 24.
7102 Trenton Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Nov. 24.
9698 105th Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 24.
9122 Quantico Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Nov. 24.
Bass Lake Road — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Nov. 24.
17372 91st Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 26.
18150 91st Ave. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Nov. 27.
6303 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 27.
10716 103rd Place — An unauthorized burning was reported Nov. 28.
9315 Valley Forge Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Nov. 29.
County Road 81 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Nov. 29.
6706 Narcissus Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Nov. 30.
15611 Grove Circle — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Nov. 30.
