Thursday, Sept. 1
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9424 Deerwood Lane
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 12000 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6811 Cottonwood Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8421 Upland Lane
Friday, Sept. 2
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12333 74th Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11830 Fountains Way
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 7801 Troy Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on I-694
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6610 Olive Lane
Sunday, Sept. 4
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at Maple Knoll Way and Rice Lake
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7801 Troy Lane
Monday, Sept. 5
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6320 Fernbrook Lane
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 13607 74th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 17388 90th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7384 Narcissus Lane
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Water or steam leak reported at 13998 Maple Knoll Way
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 7800 Maple Hill Road
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 11400 Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11830 Fountains Way
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported at 93rd Ave. and Elm Creek Blvd.
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained at 9030 Forestview Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6728 Kimberly Lane
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11700 80th Ave.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 15411 70th Ave.
- Bomb scare, no bomb at 7731 Polaris Lane
Friday, Sept. 9
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 10750 89th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9555 Upland Lane
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11801 Fountains Way
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 6482 Ranchview Lane
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7230 Timber Lane
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 13280 78th Place
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7501 West Fish Lake Road
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 11700 80th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18155 64th Ave.
Monday, Sept. 12
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9186 Larkspur Glade
- Public service assistance at 13744 93rd Place
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 9457 Annapolis Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 278 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Public service assistance at 9186 Larkspur Glade
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6310 Everest Lane
- Authorized controlled burning at 9983 107th Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 15146 68th Place
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8080 Wedgewood Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6413 Archer Lane
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition at 85th Ave. and Zachary Lane
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16500 96th Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 15
- Grass fire reported at County Road 81 and 93rd Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 18
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9644 Polaris Lane
Monday, Sept. 19
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9800 Fernbrook Lane
- Public service assistance at 9409 Jewel Court
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11909 Main St.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11640 Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 18023 92nd Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 14639 94th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8700 Valley Forge Lane
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 93rd Ave. and County Road 81
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 13607 Grove Drive
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 13688 74th Place
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 14204 43rd Ave., Plymouth
Thursday, Sept. 22
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 10994 Maple Valley Drive
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 17363 80th Ave.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11270 86th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11800 80th Ave.
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Bass Lake Road and Jewel Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at I-94
- Passenger vehicle fire reported on Hwy. 169
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9606 Polaris Lane
- Building fire reported at 15430 18th Ave., Plymouth
- Unauthorized burning reported at 15420 96th Place
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 15567 95th Ave.
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 8080 Wedgewood Lane
Monday, Sept. 26
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 8145 Terraceview Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 14875 64th Place
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on I-694
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11955 80th Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 12725 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 108 West Eagle Lake Drive
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9122 Norwood Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 17968 69th Place
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6521 Merrimace Lane
Friday, Sept. 30
- Emergency medical service reported at 10445 99th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 13301 Maple Knoll Way
- Assisted EMS crew at a medical at 9880 Cottonwood Lane
- Public service assistance at 8985 Inland Lane
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Elm Road
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 11875 80th Ave.
