The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents during April 2020:

8122 Everest Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 1.

16659 68th Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 1.

6101 Elm Road N.— An unauthorized burning was reported April 3.

15631 92nd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 4.

 80th/East Fish Lake — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries April 5.

7578 Zinnia Way N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 6.

10324 Quaker Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 7.

9481 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 10.

9787 Union Terrace Lane N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident April 10.

11839 90th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 11.

8801 County Road 101 ­— A b­iological hazard was confirmed or suspected April 11.

6341 Ranchview Lane N. — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 11.

9107 Upland Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 12.

7800 Maple Hill Road in Corcoran — The department responded to a fire in mobile home April 12.

9533 Jefferson Hwy. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 14.

13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — Smoke or odor was removed April 14.

8250 Kirkwood Lane N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 14.

9451 Dunkirk Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire April 14.

6804 Cottonwood Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 17.

04/17/2020    18596 82ND PL N , Maple Grove, MN, 55369    Cooking fire, confined to container

8996 Tewsbury Gate N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 17.

7281 Pineview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 17.

7430 Mariner Drive N. — There was a report of a public service call April 18.

10790 100th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 8.

9310 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 18.

12380 69th/Carey — An authorized controlled burning was reported April 19.

8201 Yellowstone Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 19.

6764 Narcissus Lane N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 19.

10062 99th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 20.

16410 96th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 20.

91st/ Juneau — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 21.

6209 Nathan Lane N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 21.

8300 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 22.

9219 Upland Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 22.

12060 90th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 23.

6518 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a police matter April 24.

18728 68th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 24.

805 County Road 101 in Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 24.

10480 93rd Ave. N./Trenton — An unauthorized burning was reported April 24.

17340 70th Ave. N. — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 26.

I-494 & 694/I- 94 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke April 26.

13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — There was a report of an electrical  wiring/equipment problem April 26.

6870 Polaris Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 26.

Interstate 94  — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup April 27.

7000 Magda Drive N. — There was a report of a malicious, mischievous false call April 27.

9951 Nathan Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.

8250 Vagabond Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.

12964 88th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.

17967 Weaver Lake Drive N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak April 29.

6294 Niagara Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container April 29.

17251 72nd Ave. N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 30.

11279 Pheasant Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 30.

