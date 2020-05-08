The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents during April 2020:
8122 Everest Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 1.
16659 68th Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 1.
6101 Elm Road N.— An unauthorized burning was reported April 3.
15631 92nd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 4.
80th/East Fish Lake — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries April 5.
7578 Zinnia Way N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 6.
10324 Quaker Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 7.
9481 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 10.
9787 Union Terrace Lane N. — The department responded to a carbon monoxide incident April 10.
11839 90th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 11.
8801 County Road 101 — A biological hazard was confirmed or suspected April 11.
6341 Ranchview Lane N. — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 11.
9107 Upland Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 12.
7800 Maple Hill Road in Corcoran — The department responded to a fire in mobile home April 12.
9533 Jefferson Hwy. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 14.
13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — Smoke or odor was removed April 14.
8250 Kirkwood Lane N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 14.
9451 Dunkirk Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire April 14.
6804 Cottonwood Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat April 17.
04/17/2020 18596 82ND PL N , Maple Grove, MN, 55369 Cooking fire, confined to container
8996 Tewsbury Gate N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 17.
7281 Pineview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 17.
7430 Mariner Drive N. — There was a report of a public service call April 18.
10790 100th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 8.
9310 Ranchview Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 18.
12380 69th/Carey — An authorized controlled burning was reported April 19.
8201 Yellowstone Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 19.
6764 Narcissus Lane N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 19.
10062 99th Place N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 20.
16410 96th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 20.
91st/ Juneau — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address April 21.
6209 Nathan Lane N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 21.
8300 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 22.
9219 Upland Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 22.
12060 90th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 23.
6518 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a police matter April 24.
18728 68th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 24.
805 County Road 101 in Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 24.
10480 93rd Ave. N./Trenton — An unauthorized burning was reported April 24.
17340 70th Ave. N. — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 26.
I-494 & 694/I- 94 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke April 26.
13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem April 26.
6870 Polaris Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 26.
Interstate 94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup April 27.
7000 Magda Drive N. — There was a report of a malicious, mischievous false call April 27.
9951 Nathan Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.
8250 Vagabond Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.
12964 88th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 27.
17967 Weaver Lake Drive N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak April 29.
6294 Niagara Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container April 29.
17251 72nd Ave. N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical call April 30.
11279 Pheasant Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 30.
