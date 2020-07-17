The following incidents were reported in June 2020:
6277 Dallas Court N. — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 1.
11201 Fountains Drive N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 1.
15561 Shadow Creek Road N. — The department responded to a building fire June 3.
7600 Lanewood Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 3.
15250 74th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 4.
Interstate 494/Bass Lake Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 5.
9912 94th Ave. N. — There was a report of a power line down June 8.
11649 Fountains Drive N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 8.
7778 Main St. N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 8.
6308 Boone Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire June 8.
12629 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container June 9.
6773 Timber Crest Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 9.
6550 Wedgwood Road N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 9.
9733 Hemlock Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat June 9.
7794 Yucca Lane N. — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem June 11.
18293 Gladstone Blvd. N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire June 11.
9800 Fernbrook Lane N. — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 12.
6651 Urbandale Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire June 13.
17110 76th Place N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist June 13.
12147 84th Ave. N./Larch — A good intent call was made June 13.
Maple Grove Hospital — The department responded to a special outside fire June 14.
12951 Weaver Lake Road N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from building/structure June 16.
12251 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 17.
16547 84th Place N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 18.
6439 Evergreen Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire June 18.
9903 94th Ave. N. — The department responded to fires in structure other than in a building June 18.
9481 Wellington Lane N. — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 19.
6632 Jonquil Court N. — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 20.
11891 83rd Terrace N. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn June 20.
8150 Wedgewood Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported June 20.
11700 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained June 21.
1015 Orleans Lane N. in Champlin — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 24.
8200 Main St. N. — There was a report of an invalid assist June 25.
16878 79th Place N. — There was a report of a service call June 26.
20420 Rush Meadow Lane in Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 26.
10900 73rd Ave. N./Magda — The department responded to a grass fire June 27.
12783 84th Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 28.
16750 91st Ave. N. — A good intent call was made June 28.
11960 73rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill June 30.
