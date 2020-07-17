The following incidents were reported in June 2020:

6277 Dallas Court N. — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 1.

11201 Fountains Drive N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 1.

15561 Shadow Creek Road N. — The department responded to a building fire June 3.

7600 Lanewood Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 3.

15250 74th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 4.

Interstate 494/Bass Lake Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address June 5.

9912 94th Ave. N. — There was a report of a power line down June 8.

11649 Fountains Drive N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 8.

7778 Main St. N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 8.

6308 Boone Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire June 8.

12629 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container June 9.

6773 Timber Crest Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 9.

6550 Wedgwood Road N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported June 9.

9733 Hemlock Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat June 9.

7794 Yucca Lane N. — There was a report of electrical  wiring/equipment problem June 11.

18293 Gladstone Blvd. N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire June 11.

9800 Fernbrook Lane N.  — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 12.

6651 Urbandale Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire June 13.

17110 76th Place N. — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist June 13.

12147 84th Ave. N./Larch — A good intent call was made June 13.

Maple Grove Hospital — The department responded to a special outside fire June 14.

12951 Weaver Lake Road N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from building/structure June 16.

12251 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a special outside fire June 17.

16547 84th Place N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 18.

6439 Evergreen Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire June 18.

9903 94th Ave. N. — The department responded to fires in structure other than in a building June 18.

9481 Wellington Lane N.  — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 19.

6632 Jonquil Court N.  — There was a report an unauthorized burning June 20.

11891 83rd Terrace N. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn June 20.

8150 Wedgewood Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke, was reported June 20.

11700 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained June 21.

1015 Orleans Lane N. in Champlin — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 24.

8200 Main St. N. — There was a report of an invalid assist June 25.

16878 79th Place N. — There was a report of a service call June 26.

20420 Rush Meadow Lane in Corcoran — The department was dispatched and canceled en route June 26.

10900 73rd Ave. N./Magda — The department responded to a grass fire June 27.

12783 84th Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident June 28.

16750 91st Ave. N. — A good intent call was made June 28.

11960 73rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill June 30.

