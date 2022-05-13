Friday, April 1
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 13701 Bass Lake Road
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 8421 Upland Lane
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Elm Creek Blvd.
- Unauthorized burning was reported at 13612 Sheffield Lane
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 13560 63rd Ave.
- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 8432 Jonqui Lane
Saturday, April 2
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 11701 Central Park Way
- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 5724 Quail Ave. in Crystal
- Oil or other combustible liquid spill at 9363 Upland Lane
- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6392 Garland Lane
- Unauthorized burning was reported at 12710 88th Ave. and Pineview
- Smoke or odor removal at 6572 Meadowlark Lane
Sunday, April 3
- Building fire reported at 5625 Boone Ave. in New Hope
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 17533 83rd Ave.
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 16350 96th Ave.
Monday, April 4
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 6413 Archer Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6828 Vicksburg Lane
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9495 Garland Lane
Tuesday, April 5
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 12030 90th Ave.
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup along Interstate 94
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 18124 87th Ave.
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 343 W. Eagle Lake Drive
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 12970 63rd Ave.
- Public service assistance at 7748 Niagara Lane
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 6780 Troy Lane
Wednesday, April 6
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 5849 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8185 Xene Lane
Thursday, April 7
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on County Road 30
Friday, April 8
- System malfunction at 13700 83rd Way
- Lock-out reported at 7370 Ranier Lane
- Public service assistance at 12569 74th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7370 Ranier Lane
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Magda Drive
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 8710 Monticello Lane.
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 14251 Territorial Road
Saturday, April 9
- Building fire reported at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Sunday, April 10
-Grass fire reported at 8655 Interstate 94
Monday, April 11
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6270 Sycamore Lane
- Passenger vehicle fire at 14500 99th Ave.
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 10273 Orleans Lane
- Building fire reported at 9501 Trenton Lane
-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 12350 Main St.
Tuesday, April 12
- Public service assistance at 16103 70th Place
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 15693 73rd Circle
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4280 Inland Lane in Plymouth
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 6604 Ives Lane
Wednesday, April 13
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 3 Scimed Place
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7897 Kingsview Lane
- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6256 Upland Lane
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at11361 Fountains Drive
Thursday, April 14
- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment reported at 17536 96th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8500 Zachary Lane
Friday, April 15
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6270 Sycamore Lane
- Grass fire reported at 9999 Weaver Lake Community Park
- Building fire reported at 5910 65th Ave. in Brooklyn Park
Saturday, April 16
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 9150 Zanzibar Lane
- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment reported at 9059 Zinnia Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 16618 90th Ave.
Sunday, April 17
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 17768 93rd Place
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Hwy. 610 and Maple Grove Parkway
Monday, April 18
- Public service assistance at 12803 74th Ave.
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- CO detector was activated due to malfunction at 9189 Oakview Lane
Tuesday, April 19
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 9824 Ives Lane
- Building fire reported at 17173 79th Place
-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.
Wednesday, April 20
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 9165 Comstock Lane
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 11400 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Building fire reported at 716 Baxter St. in Champlin
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported at 11598 85th Place
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 8686 Valley Forge Lane
Thursday, April 21
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported at 6622 Eagle Lake Drive
- Building fire reported at 624 Second Ave. NE in Osseo
Friday, April 22
-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 7374 Kirkwood Court
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Assist invalid at 11070 108th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4450 Glacier Lane in Plymouth
Saturday, April 23
- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 14372 91st Place
Sunday, April 24
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6769 E. Fish Lake Road
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 9150 Zanzibar Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8081 Central Park Way
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 13657 74th Place
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 8937 Vinewood Lane
Monday, April 25
-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 7374 Kirkwood Court
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6400 Sycamore Lane
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 13755 89th Ave.
- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6250 Urbandale Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 9951 Nathan Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9615 Ranchview Lane
Tuesday, April 26
-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 6975 Wedgwood Road
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7801 Troy Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 14900 Bass Lake Road
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Hwy. 610 and Elm Creek.
Thursday, April 28
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11614 83rd Place
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6705 Wedgwood Court
Friday, April 29
- Assist invalid at 8700 Forestview Lane
- Public service assistance at 9787 Yucca Lane
- CO detector was activated due to malfunction at 6155 Eagle Lake Drive
Saturday, April 30
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8200 Main St.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 18042 62nd Ave.
