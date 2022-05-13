Friday, April 1

- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 13701 Bass Lake Road

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 8421 Upland Lane

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Elm Creek Blvd.

- Unauthorized burning was reported at 13612 Sheffield Lane

- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 13560 63rd Ave.

- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 8432 Jonqui Lane

Saturday, April 2

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 11701 Central Park Way

- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 5724 Quail Ave. in Crystal

- Oil or other combustible liquid spill at 9363 Upland Lane

- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6392 Garland Lane

- Unauthorized burning was reported at 12710 88th Ave. and Pineview

- Smoke or odor removal at 6572 Meadowlark Lane

Sunday, April 3

- Building fire reported at 5625 Boone Ave. in New Hope

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 17533 83rd Ave.

- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 16350 96th Ave.

Monday, April 4

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 6413 Archer Lane

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6828 Vicksburg Lane

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9495 Garland Lane

Tuesday, April 5

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 12030 90th Ave.

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup along Interstate 94

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 18124 87th Ave.

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 343 W. Eagle Lake Drive

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 12970 63rd Ave.

- Public service assistance at 7748 Niagara Lane

- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 6780 Troy Lane

Wednesday, April 6

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 5849 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8185 Xene Lane

Thursday, April 7

- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on County Road 30

Friday, April 8

- System malfunction at 13700 83rd Way

- Lock-out reported at 7370 Ranier Lane

- Public service assistance at 12569 74th Ave.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7370 Ranier Lane

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8099 Jefferson Hwy.

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Magda Drive

- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 8710 Monticello Lane.

- Trash or rubbish fire, contained was reported at 14251 Territorial Road

Saturday, April 9

- Building fire reported at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway

Sunday, April 10

-Grass fire reported at 8655 Interstate 94

Monday, April 11

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6270 Sycamore Lane

- Passenger vehicle fire at 14500 99th Ave.

- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 10273 Orleans Lane

- Building fire reported at 9501 Trenton Lane

-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 12350 Main St.

Tuesday, April 12

- Public service assistance at 16103 70th Place

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 15693 73rd Circle

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4280 Inland Lane in Plymouth

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 6604 Ives Lane

Wednesday, April 13

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 3 Scimed Place

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7897 Kingsview Lane

- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6256 Upland Lane

- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at11361 Fountains Drive

Thursday, April 14

- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment reported at 17536 96th Ave.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8500 Zachary Lane

Friday, April 15

- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6270 Sycamore Lane

- Grass fire reported at 9999 Weaver Lake Community Park

- Building fire reported at 5910 65th Ave. in Brooklyn Park

Saturday, April 16

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 9150 Zanzibar Lane

- Arcing, shorted electrical equipment reported at 9059 Zinnia Lane

- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 16618 90th Ave.

Sunday, April 17

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 17768 93rd Place

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Hwy. 610 and Maple Grove Parkway

Monday, April 18

- Public service assistance at 12803 74th Ave.

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway

- CO detector was activated due to malfunction at 9189 Oakview Lane

Tuesday, April 19

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 9824 Ives Lane

- Building fire reported at 17173 79th Place

-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.

Wednesday, April 20

- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11601 93rd Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 9165 Comstock Lane

- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 11400 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Building fire reported at 716 Baxter St. in Champlin

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported at 11598 85th Place

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 8686 Valley Forge Lane

Thursday, April 21

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported at 6622 Eagle Lake Drive

- Building fire reported at 624 Second Ave. NE in Osseo

Friday, April 22

-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 7374 Kirkwood Court

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway

- Assist invalid at 11070 108th Ave.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 4450 Glacier Lane in Plymouth

Saturday, April 23

- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 14372 91st Place

Sunday, April 24

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6769 E. Fish Lake Road

- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire reported at 9150 Zanzibar Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8081 Central Park Way

- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 13657 74th Place

- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 8937 Vinewood Lane

Monday, April 25

-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 7374 Kirkwood Court

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Blackoaks Lane

- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6400 Sycamore Lane

- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 13755 89th Ave.

- A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction at 6250 Urbandale Lane

- Carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO reported at 9951 Nathan Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9615 Ranchview Lane

Tuesday, April 26

-Sprinkler was activated due to malfunction at 6975 Wedgwood Road

- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7801 Troy Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 14900 Bass Lake Road

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Hwy. 610 and Elm Creek.

Thursday, April 28

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11614 83rd Place

- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6705 Wedgwood Court

Friday, April 29

- Assist invalid at 8700 Forestview Lane

- Public service assistance at 9787 Yucca Lane

- CO detector was activated due to malfunction at 6155 Eagle Lake Drive

Saturday, April 30

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8200 Main St.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 18042 62nd Ave.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

