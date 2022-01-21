Dec. 1 - Alarm system activation, no fire at 12880 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Sprinkler activations, no fire at 12905 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Dispatched and canceled en route at Weaver Lake Road.

- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 10041 Saratoga Way.

- CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 17860 96th Ave. and 11553 100th Place.

Dec. 2 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 15339 64th Place

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunctions at 12905 Elm Creek Blvd. and 15800 Grove Circle.

- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 9555 Upland Lane

Dec. 4 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 94.

Dec. 5 - Building fire at 6241 Winnetka Ave., in Brooklyn Park

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 6400 Sycamore Lane

Dec. 6 - Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9530 Dunkirk Lane

Dec. 7- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 610 Hwy./Elm Creek Blvd.

- Extinguishing system activation at 7401 Kilmer

Dec. 8 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Hemlock Lane

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Bass Lake/Wedgwood

- Building fire at 9735 99th Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with medicals at 22956 County Road 50, Corcoran and 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Independence

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 11901 Central Park Way

Dec. 9 - CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 6631 Quantico Lane and 7437 Kimberly Lane

Dec. 10 - Public service assistance at 7847 Ranchview Lane

Dec. 11- Public service assistance at 9969 106th Place

- Cooking fire, confined to container at 14205 68th Place

- Carbon monoxide incident at 8011 Shadyview Lane

Dec 12- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 11871 Fountains Way

Dec. 13 - False alarm or false call at 11827 84th Ave.

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7980 Wedgewood Lane

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 9962 104th Ave.

Dec. 14 - CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 8400 Xene Lane and 17772 63rd Ave.

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunctions at 9765 63rd Ave., 8362 Jonquil Lane and 6895 Oakview Lane

- Building fire at 3205 Harbor Lane, Plymouth

- Breakdown of light ballast at 9484 Hemlock Lane

Dec. 15- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9494 Hemlock Lane

- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 8062 Ithaca Lane

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6840 Chesshire Lane

Dec. 16- Building fire at 9925 Ebert Road, Corcoran

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11590 72nd Ave.

- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 4820 Yates Ave., Crystal

- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 49th Ave., New Hope

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 12713 95th Ave.

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 4030 Louisiana Ave., New Hope

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 5555 Zealand Ave., New Hope

Dec. 17 - Water or steam leak at 7235 Vinewood Lane

- Building fire at 9709 105th Ave.

Dec. 18 - Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7555 Meridian Circle

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16224 70th Ave.

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 16501 County Road 30

Dec. 19 - Smoke detector activations, no fire at 9823 102nd Ave. at 9305 Tewsbury Gate

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 15800 Grove Circle

Dec. 20- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6259 Eagle Lake Drive

Dec. 21 - Sprinkler activation, no fire at 11201 90th Ave.

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 9150 Zanzibar Lane

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7104 Brockton Lane

Dec. 22- Dispatched and canceled en route at 15245 91st Ave. and County Road 81/Elm Creek

- Carbon monoxide incident at 6369 Polaris Lane

- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 6237 Vagabond Lane

- Alarm system activation, no fire at 11901 Central Park Way

Dec. 23- False alarm or false call at 14151 Territorial Road

- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd.

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11269 81st Way

Dec. 24- Unauthorized burning at 9632 106th Place/Lancaster

- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 6296 Queensland Lane

Dec. 25- Public service assistance at 6941 Xene Lane

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7201 Vinewood Lane

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 16352 89th Ave.

- Good intent call at 9251 Blackoaks Lane

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6483 Magda Drive

Dec. 26- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 16500 92nd Ave.

- Malicious, mischievous false call at 6274 Quinwood Lane

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Interstate 94/Interstate 694

Dec. 27- Alarm system activation, no fire at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.

- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6811 Forestview Lane

Dec. 28- Building fire at 23820 Meadow Creek Drive, Corcoran

- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 2 Scimed Place

- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 14977 92nd Place

- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 14901 Weaver Lake Road

Dec. 29 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Interstate 94

- Building fires at 1725 Merrimac Lane, Plymouth and 15087 93rd Place

- Sprinkler activation, no fire at 11280 86th Ave.

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 13590 Grove Drive

Dec. 30 - Alarm system activations, no fire at 12945 Elm Creek Blvd. and 16500 92nd Ave.

- 6378 GLACIER LN N , Maple Grove, MN, 55369 Medical assist, assist EMS crew

- Dispatched and canceled en route at 12600 James Deane Parkway

Dec. 31- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8434 Forestview Lane

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments