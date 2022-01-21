Dec. 1 - Alarm system activation, no fire at 12880 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Sprinkler activations, no fire at 12905 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Weaver Lake Road.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 10041 Saratoga Way.
- CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 17860 96th Ave. and 11553 100th Place.
Dec. 2 - HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 15339 64th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunctions at 12905 Elm Creek Blvd. and 15800 Grove Circle.
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 9555 Upland Lane
Dec. 4 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 94.
Dec. 5 - Building fire at 6241 Winnetka Ave., in Brooklyn Park
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 6400 Sycamore Lane
Dec. 6 - Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9530 Dunkirk Lane
Dec. 7- Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 610 Hwy./Elm Creek Blvd.
- Extinguishing system activation at 7401 Kilmer
Dec. 8 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Hemlock Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Bass Lake/Wedgwood
- Building fire at 9735 99th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with medicals at 22956 County Road 50, Corcoran and 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, Independence
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 11901 Central Park Way
Dec. 9 - CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 6631 Quantico Lane and 7437 Kimberly Lane
Dec. 10 - Public service assistance at 7847 Ranchview Lane
Dec. 11- Public service assistance at 9969 106th Place
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 14205 68th Place
- Carbon monoxide incident at 8011 Shadyview Lane
Dec 12- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 11871 Fountains Way
Dec. 13 - False alarm or false call at 11827 84th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7980 Wedgewood Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 9962 104th Ave.
Dec. 14 - CO detector activation due to malfunctions at 8400 Xene Lane and 17772 63rd Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunctions at 9765 63rd Ave., 8362 Jonquil Lane and 6895 Oakview Lane
- Building fire at 3205 Harbor Lane, Plymouth
- Breakdown of light ballast at 9484 Hemlock Lane
Dec. 15- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9494 Hemlock Lane
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 8062 Ithaca Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6840 Chesshire Lane
Dec. 16- Building fire at 9925 Ebert Road, Corcoran
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11590 72nd Ave.
- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 4820 Yates Ave., Crystal
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at 49th Ave., New Hope
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 12713 95th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 4030 Louisiana Ave., New Hope
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 5555 Zealand Ave., New Hope
Dec. 17 - Water or steam leak at 7235 Vinewood Lane
- Building fire at 9709 105th Ave.
Dec. 18 - Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7555 Meridian Circle
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16224 70th Ave.
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 16501 County Road 30
Dec. 19 - Smoke detector activations, no fire at 9823 102nd Ave. at 9305 Tewsbury Gate
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 15800 Grove Circle
Dec. 20- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6259 Eagle Lake Drive
Dec. 21 - Sprinkler activation, no fire at 11201 90th Ave.
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 9150 Zanzibar Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7104 Brockton Lane
Dec. 22- Dispatched and canceled en route at 15245 91st Ave. and County Road 81/Elm Creek
- Carbon monoxide incident at 6369 Polaris Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 6237 Vagabond Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 11901 Central Park Way
Dec. 23- False alarm or false call at 14151 Territorial Road
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11269 81st Way
Dec. 24- Unauthorized burning at 9632 106th Place/Lancaster
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 6296 Queensland Lane
Dec. 25- Public service assistance at 6941 Xene Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7201 Vinewood Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 16352 89th Ave.
- Good intent call at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6483 Magda Drive
Dec. 26- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Malicious, mischievous false call at 6274 Quinwood Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at Interstate 94/Interstate 694
Dec. 27- Alarm system activation, no fire at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6811 Forestview Lane
Dec. 28- Building fire at 23820 Meadow Creek Drive, Corcoran
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 2 Scimed Place
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 14977 92nd Place
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
Dec. 29 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Interstate 94
- Building fires at 1725 Merrimac Lane, Plymouth and 15087 93rd Place
- Sprinkler activation, no fire at 11280 86th Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 13590 Grove Drive
Dec. 30 - Alarm system activations, no fire at 12945 Elm Creek Blvd. and 16500 92nd Ave.
- 6378 GLACIER LN N , Maple Grove, MN, 55369 Medical assist, assist EMS crew
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 12600 James Deane Parkway
Dec. 31- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8434 Forestview Lane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.