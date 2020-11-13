12080 94th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Oct. 1.
Maple Grove Parkway N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 2.
Interstate 494 and Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a grass fire Oct. 3.
5220 Yellowstone Lane N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 3.
6416 Ranier Lane N. — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition Oct. 4.
11981 69th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 5.
Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 6.
10565 99th Place N./Union Terrace — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 9.
Brockton Lane/ County Road 101 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 9.
10763 Pilgrim Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 10.
8025 Narcissus Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 10.
7817 Kingsview Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 10.
6422 Xenium Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Oct. 12.
9095 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Oct. 12.
7680 Kimberly Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 12.
11330 Fountains Drive N.— No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 14.
16237 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 15.
Interstate 494/East Fish Lake — The department responded to a fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle Oct. 16.
8122 Everest Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 16.
7588 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 17.
9147 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 18.
16280 84th Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 18.
67th/Wedgewood — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 18.
7878 Queensland Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Oct. 19.
9777 Zinnia Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 20.
18573 65th Ave. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 20.
6400 Sycamore Lane N. - There was a report of a smoke scare, odor of smoke Oct. 20.
9823 102nd Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 20.
16500 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a mobile property (vehicle) fire Oct. 21.
17404 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 23.
8135 Oakview Drive N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 23.
8720 Grace Lane, Greenfield — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 24.
17052 81st Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 27.
8887 Dallas Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Oct. 28.
8517 Forestview Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Oct. 28.
7886 Yucca Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Oct. 28.
10/30/2020 12440 63rd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.