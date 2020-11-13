12080 94th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Oct. 1.

Maple Grove Parkway N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 2.

Interstate 494 and Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a grass fire Oct. 3.

5220 Yellowstone Lane N., Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 3.

6416 Ranier Lane N. — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition Oct. 4.

11981 69th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 5.

Interstate 94  — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 6.

10565 99th Place N./Union Terrace — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 9.

Brockton Lane/ County Road 101 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 9.

10763 Pilgrim Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 10.

8025 Narcissus Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 10.

7817 Kingsview Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 10.

6422 Xenium Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Oct. 12.

9095 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Oct. 12.

7680 Kimberly Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 12.

11330 Fountains Drive N.— No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 14.

16237 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 15.

Interstate 494/East Fish Lake — The department responded to a fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle Oct. 16.

8122 Everest Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 16.

7588 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 17.

9147 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 18.

16280 84th Place N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 18.

67th/Wedgewood — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 18.

7878 Queensland Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Oct. 19.

9777 Zinnia Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 20.

18573 65th Ave. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Oct. 20.

6400 Sycamore Lane N. - There was a report of a smoke scare, odor of smoke Oct. 20.

9823 102nd Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Oct. 20.

16500 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a mobile property (vehicle) fire Oct. 21.

17404 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Oct. 23.

8135 Oakview Drive N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Oct. 23.

8720 Grace Lane, Greenfield — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 24.

17052 81st Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire Oct. 27.

8887 Dallas Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Oct. 28.

8517 Forestview Lane N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Oct. 28.

7886 Yucca Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Oct. 28.

10/30/2020    12440 63rd Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Oct. 30.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

