The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in July 2020.

9215 Yucca Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container July 1.

93rd Ave./County Road 81 — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup July 1.

9211 Annapolis Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 1.

9460 Ranchview Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak July 2.

12029 Robin Road N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 2.

7399 West Fish Lake Road — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 2.

7431 Quantico Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 2.

16393 County Road 30 — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident July 3.

16375 County Road 30 — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident July 3.

11871 Fountains Way N. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 4.

Fish Lake — The department assisted EMS crew for a medical July 4.

6800 Magda Drive N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire July 4.

17933 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire July 4.

8452 Forestview Lane N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 4.

9328 Saratoga Lane N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 4.

17933 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire July 5.

9956 106th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire July 5.

County Road 81— Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke July 6.

6990 Empire Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 6.

11639 97th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire July 7.

9095 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 7.

12858 74th Ave. N. — There was a report of a service call July 8.

18071 87th Ave. N. — Smoke or odor was removed July 8.

16400 County Road 81 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle July 9.

6569 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak July 9.

7225 Hemlock Lane N. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 11.

18013 66th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 11.

9030 Forestview Lane N. — The department responded to an overpressure rupture, explosion, overheat other July 12.

Hwy. 610/Revere — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire July 12.

11500 95th Ave. N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 14.

16050 101st Ave. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 13.

Elm Creek/Zachary — The department responded to a grass fire July 13.

17017 78th Court N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 13.

Lawndale/Bass Lake — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 13.

12880 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 14.

6900 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 16.

17669 62nd Court N. — The department responded to a building fire July 17.

722 Dayton Road/Belle Aire, Champlin — The department responded to a building fire July 17.

8099 Jefferson Hwy. N. — There was a report of an overheated motor July 18.

17352 81st Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 18.

11742 99th Place N./Evergreen — An authorized controlled burning was reported July 19.

91st/ Upland — The department assisted EMS crew for a medical July 20.

13981 81st Ave. N. — There was a public service assistance call July 22.

9155 Cottonwood Lane N. — There was a report of a false alarm or false call July 22.

10546 Monticello Lane N. — There was heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn July 22.

18100 87th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 22.

18902 63rd Place N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 23.

9901 Kilmer Lane N. — There was a public service assistance call July 23.

7371 Mariner Drive N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 23.

17006 79th Ave. N. — There was a public service assistance call July 24.

10465 105th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 24.

7870 Main St. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 24.

16588 82nd Ave. N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 24.

13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 26.

6481 Pineview Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 26.

17428 93rd Place N. — There was a public service assistance call July 26.

8812 Zachary Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 28.

6392 Garland Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 28.

13364 90th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 28.

9030 Forestview Lane N. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency July 28.

11915 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a natural vegetation fire July 29.

I-494 /I-94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 30.

Bass Lake/Fish Lake Park — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 30.

8377 Rice Lake Road N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill July 31.

16500 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 31.

