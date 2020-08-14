The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in July 2020.
9215 Yucca Lane N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container July 1.
93rd Ave./County Road 81 — The department responded to a vehicle accident for general cleanup July 1.
9211 Annapolis Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 1.
9460 Ranchview Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak July 2.
12029 Robin Road N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 2.
7399 West Fish Lake Road — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 2.
7431 Quantico Lane N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 2.
16393 County Road 30 — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident July 3.
16375 County Road 30 — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident July 3.
11871 Fountains Way N. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 4.
Fish Lake — The department assisted EMS crew for a medical July 4.
6800 Magda Drive N. — The department responded to a dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire July 4.
17933 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire July 4.
8452 Forestview Lane N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 4.
9328 Saratoga Lane N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 4.
17933 92nd Ave. N. — The department responded to a building fire July 5.
9956 106th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire July 5.
County Road 81— Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke July 6.
6990 Empire Lane N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 6.
11639 97th Place N. — The department responded to a building fire July 7.
9095 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 7.
12858 74th Ave. N. — There was a report of a service call July 8.
18071 87th Ave. N. — Smoke or odor was removed July 8.
16400 County Road 81 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle July 9.
6569 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak July 9.
7225 Hemlock Lane N. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 11.
18013 66th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 11.
9030 Forestview Lane N. — The department responded to an overpressure rupture, explosion, overheat other July 12.
Hwy. 610/Revere — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire July 12.
11500 95th Ave. N. — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 14.
16050 101st Ave. N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 13.
Elm Creek/Zachary — The department responded to a grass fire July 13.
17017 78th Court N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 13.
Lawndale/Bass Lake — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 13.
12880 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 14.
6900 93rd Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 16.
17669 62nd Court N. — The department responded to a building fire July 17.
722 Dayton Road/Belle Aire, Champlin — The department responded to a building fire July 17.
8099 Jefferson Hwy. N. — There was a report of an overheated motor July 18.
17352 81st Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 18.
11742 99th Place N./Evergreen — An authorized controlled burning was reported July 19.
91st/ Upland — The department assisted EMS crew for a medical July 20.
13981 81st Ave. N. — There was a public service assistance call July 22.
9155 Cottonwood Lane N. — There was a report of a false alarm or false call July 22.
10546 Monticello Lane N. — There was heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn July 22.
18100 87th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 22.
18902 63rd Place N. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 23.
9901 Kilmer Lane N. — There was a public service assistance call July 23.
7371 Mariner Drive N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 23.
17006 79th Ave. N. — There was a public service assistance call July 24.
10465 105th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 24.
7870 Main St. N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 24.
16588 82nd Ave. N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 24.
13301 Maple Knoll Way N. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 26.
6481 Pineview Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 26.
17428 93rd Place N. — There was a public service assistance call July 26.
8812 Zachary Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 28.
6392 Garland Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 28.
13364 90th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported July 28.
9030 Forestview Lane N. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency July 28.
11915 Elm Creek Blvd. N. — The department responded to a natural vegetation fire July 29.
I-494 /I-94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 30.
Bass Lake/Fish Lake Park — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 30.
8377 Rice Lake Road N. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill July 31.
16500 96th Ave. N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 31.
