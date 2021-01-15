The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in December:

18400 Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 1.

14065 85th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 1.

7290 Sunnyslope Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 2.

8907 Kirkwood Circle — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 2.

18400 Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 3.

9912 Ives Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 4.

Hwy. 610/Maple Grove — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Dec. 4.

8857 Ives Court — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 4.

8020 Wedgewood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 4.

16620 73rd Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 5.

11650 Fountains Dive — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 5.

11620 88TH Ave. — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem Dec. 5.

Weaver Lake — The department responded to a water and ice-related rescue Dec. 6.

14470 96th Ave./Harbor — An unauthorized burning was reported Dec. 6.

12001 80th Ave. — The department responded to a fire Dec. 7.

11501 65th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 8.

9967 105th Place — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 9.

Hemlock Lane & Main St. — The department extricated victim(s) from a vehicle Dec. 10.

103rd/Lancaster — The department responded to an ice rescue Dec. 11.

7373 Kirkwood Court — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 14.

6350 Vinewood Lane — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 15.

11656 Fountains Dive — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 15.

6796 Troy Lane — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition Dec. 15.

County Road 81/Zachary Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 16.

County Road 30/Lawndale — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 16.

11725 Champlin Drive, Champlin — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 17.

Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Dec. 18.

12191 69th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 19.

7000 62nd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 20.

10122 104th Ave. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 20.

7612 Dallas Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 20.

10285 89th Ave. — There was a report of a power line down Dec. 21.

8150 Wedgewood Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 22.

8100 Jefferson Hwy. N , Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 23.

6848 Everest Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 23.

8577 Magnolia Court — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 23.

16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 24.

Interstate 694 /Hemlock Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 24.

9580 Revere Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 25.

18741 68th Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 25.

9166 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 25.

9158 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 25.

9166 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fires Dec. 25.

9166 Hemlock Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Dec. 26.

8470 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 26.

Interstate 694/Hwy. 169 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 26.

13020 Stoneridge Road, Dayton — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 27.

9225 Wellington Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 27.

9150 Larch Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 28.

Interstate 494/Bass Lake — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 30.

14890 91st Ave. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 30.

12080 94th Ave. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 31.

