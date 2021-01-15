The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in December:
18400 Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 1.
14065 85th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 1.
7290 Sunnyslope Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 2.
8907 Kirkwood Circle — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 2.
18400 Bass Lake Road — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 3.
9912 Ives Lane — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 4.
Hwy. 610/Maple Grove — The department responded to a road freight or transport vehicle fire Dec. 4.
8857 Ives Court — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 4.
8020 Wedgewood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 4.
16620 73rd Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 5.
11650 Fountains Dive — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 5.
11620 88TH Ave. — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem Dec. 5.
Weaver Lake — The department responded to a water and ice-related rescue Dec. 6.
14470 96th Ave./Harbor — An unauthorized burning was reported Dec. 6.
12001 80th Ave. — The department responded to a fire Dec. 7.
11501 65th Place — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 8.
9967 105th Place — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 9.
Hemlock Lane & Main St. — The department extricated victim(s) from a vehicle Dec. 10.
103rd/Lancaster — The department responded to an ice rescue Dec. 11.
7373 Kirkwood Court — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 14.
6350 Vinewood Lane — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 15.
11656 Fountains Dive — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 15.
6796 Troy Lane — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition Dec. 15.
County Road 81/Zachary Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 16.
County Road 30/Lawndale — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 16.
11725 Champlin Drive, Champlin — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 17.
Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Dec. 18.
12191 69th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Dec. 19.
7000 62nd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 20.
10122 104th Ave. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 20.
7612 Dallas Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 20.
10285 89th Ave. — There was a report of a power line down Dec. 21.
8150 Wedgewood Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 22.
8100 Jefferson Hwy. N , Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 23.
6848 Everest Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 23.
8577 Magnolia Court — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 23.
16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 24.
Interstate 694 /Hemlock Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 24.
9580 Revere Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 25.
18741 68th Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 25.
9166 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 25.
9158 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 25.
9166 Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fires Dec. 25.
9166 Hemlock Lane — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke Dec. 26.
8470 Forestview Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 26.
Interstate 694/Hwy. 169 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 26.
13020 Stoneridge Road, Dayton — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 27.
9225 Wellington Lane — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 27.
9150 Larch Lane — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 28.
Interstate 494/Bass Lake — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 30.
14890 91st Ave. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 30.
12080 94th Ave. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 31.
