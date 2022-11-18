Saturday, Oct. 1
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18683 Gladstone Blvd.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Building fire reported at 9293 Pineview Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 12137 88th Place
Monday, Oct. 3
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7328 Rosewood Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9790 Troy Lane
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 17091 72nd Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 7365 Kirkwood Court
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11955 80th Ave.
- Building fire reported at 9293 Pineview Lane
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18090 67th Place
- Smoke or odor removal at 7225 Hemlock Lane
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 11701 67th Place
Thursday, Oct. 6
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6638 Orchid Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11314 69th Ave.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Central station, malicious false alarm at 9855 Hospital Drive
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9798 Yucca Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7200 Quantico Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 6672 Ives Lane
- Smoke or odor removal at 8800 Yellowstone Lane
- Authorized controlled burning at 12515 89th Place
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6472 Queensland Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 11913 70th Place
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 7817 Kingsview Lane
- Authorized controlled burning at 14910 96th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7684 Shadyview Lane
Monday, Oct. 10
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at 9451 Dunkirk Lane
- Chemical spill or leak at 8638 Upland Lane
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 7794 Main St.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 456 West Eagle Lake Drive
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- Heat detector activation due to malfunction at 6688 Maple Grove Parkway
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12835 74th Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 11214 86th Ave.
- Ring or jewelry removal at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 6203 Vagabond Lane
- Carbon monoxide incident at 16350 96th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11123 89th Ave.
Friday, Oct. 14
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11123 89th Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9841 Ives Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 9249 Annapolis Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6344 Ranchview Lane
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11200 86th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 11200 86th Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8296 Deerwood Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7889 Main St.
- Water or steam leak at 16300 69th Place
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 12865 89th Place
Monday, Oct. 17
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16237 70th Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 8292 Jonquil Lane
- Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Interstate 94
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 14254 68th Place
- Water or steam leak at 8070 Wedgewood Lane
- Building fire reported at 9391 Fernbrook Lane
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8800 Cottonwood
Friday, Oct. 21
- Carbon monoxide incident at 9138 Rosewood Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8377 Rice Lake Road
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 16655 68th Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 8080 Urbandale Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 16410 96th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 13791 84th Place
- Building fire reported at 5500 Weston Lane, Plymouth
Sunday, Oct. 23
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 18257 73rd Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 351 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Unauthorized burning at 10953 98th Ave.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 12601 82nd Ave.
Monday, Oct. 24
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 286 West Eagle Lake Drive
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7569 Wedgewood Way
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7384 Rosewood Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7569 Wedgewood Way
- Building fire reported at 9660 Vagabond Lane
- Building fire reported at 9798 Yucca Lane
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 15297 92nd Place
- Unauthorized burning at 9970 Yorktown Lane
- Authorized controlled burning at 9970 Yorktown Lane
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6900 Wedgewood Road
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7231 Archer Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 17875 Weaver Lake Drive
Thursday, Oct. 27
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 8010 Chesshire Lane
Friday, Oct. 28
- Unauthorized burning at 6247 Nathan Lane
- Unauthorized burning at 10182 Valley Forge Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 14578 95th Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8150 Wedgewood Lane
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 17374 72nd Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Good intent call made at Eagle Lake
Monday, Oct. 31
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at I-94 and Hwy. 610
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6770 Yucca Lane
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 10949 91st Ave.
- Public service assistance at 9350 Kimberly Lane
- Building fire reported at 11550 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Building fire reported at 7401 Kilmer Lane
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 11700 80th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 11609 88th Place
- Service call at 8213 Niagara Lane
