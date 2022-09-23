Monday, Aug. 1
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 7062 Brockton Lane
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 89231 Zinnia Lane
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6900 Wedgwood Road
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 7000 Magda Drive
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16600 92nd Ave.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11700 80th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6772 Deerwood Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 18584 65th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 14850 75th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 8093 Ranchview Lane
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 13784 83rd Way
- Special outside fire at 82nd and Main Street
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6766 Cottonwood Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11700 80th Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 9830 Revere Lane
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 15655 Bass Lake Road
Friday, Aug. 5
- Extrication of victim(s) from building/structure at 9200 Upland Lane
- Special outside fire at 9875 Maple Grove Parkway
- Building fire at 13444 96th Place
- Special outside fire at 9555 Upland Lane
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7765 Ranchview Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 10885 Maple Valley Drive
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Water or steam leak reported at 6784 Narcissus Lane
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 12590 90th Ave.
Monday, Aug. 8
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 13978 89th Place
- Unauthorized burning reported at Polaris Lane and 93rd Ave.
- High-angle rescue at 18529 100th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9337 Inland Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 7124 Brockton Lane
- Authorized controlled burning at 9978 Monticello Lane
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 17776 96th Ave.
- Vehicle accident, general cleanup at Grove Drive and Elm Creek Parkway
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 9328 Trenton Lane
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at 9997 107th Ave.
- Authorized controlled burning at 14910 96th Ave.
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained at 11901 Central Park Way
Friday, Aug. 12
- Dispatched and canceled en route at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 11915 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle at 16387 County Road 30
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 17324 80th Ave.
- Building fire at 17516 96th Ave.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9823 102nd Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6552 Merrimac Lane
- Good intent call made at 7200 Quantico Lane
Sunday, Aug. 14
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11333 91st Ave.
- Public service assistance at 17633 69th Place
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 16350 96th Ave.
Monday, Aug. 15
- False alarm or false call at 6295 Juneau Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6766 Cottonwood Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 18879 96th Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 7210 Willow Road
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 17994 89th Place
Tuesday, Aug. 16
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 11889 84th Place
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10002 Ives Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 12553 74th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Commercial compactor fire, confined to rubbish at 8700 Valley Forge Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 6228 Eagle Lake Drive
- Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke at I-94 and I-694
Thursday, Aug. 18
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 18806 86th Place
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 9685 99th Ave.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 8941 Kimberly Lane
Friday, Aug. 19
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11800 80th Ave.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11402 97th Place
Saturday, Aug. 20
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6750 Yellowstone Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8941 Vandegriff Way
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 15214 62nd Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 17484 90th Ave.
Monday, Aug. 22
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 7000 Magda Drive
- Cooking fire, confined to container at 7800 Maple Hill Road, Corcoran
Tuesday, Aug. 23
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 6310 Everest Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 10635 Maple Valley Drive
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 11054 104th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12001 80th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9424 Deerwood Lane
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9201 Garland Lane
- Public service assistance at 8052 Dunkirk Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11700 80th Ave.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 10501 Fernbrook Lane
Friday, Aug. 26
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 2 Scimed Place
- Assist invalid at 17606 68th Place
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 18879 72nd Place
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18228 69th Place
- Carbon monoxide incident at 13757 Bass Lake Road
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 17608 68th Place
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 17825 96th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 13562 80th Circle
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7200 Teakwood Lane
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained at 12951 Weaver Lake Road
Sunday, Aug. 28
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7000 Hemlock Lane
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9424 Deerwood Lane
- Good intent call made at 6218 Eagle Lake Drive
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Hwy. 169 and I-694
Monday, Aug. 29
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 11700 80th Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 9363 Kingsview Lane
- Service call at 6813 Zinnia Lane
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 9424 Deerwood Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 85th Place and Pineview Lane
- Building fire at 7050 Magda Drive
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.