Friday, July1
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7404 Shadyview Lane.
- Report of a special outside fire at County Road 30 and Queensland Lane.
- Building fire reported at 6215 Zinnia Lane.
- Report of a special outside fire at 15300 Grove Circle.
Saturday, July 2
- System malfunction reported at 11253 91st Ave.
- Building fire reported at 7232 103rd Court, Brooklyn Park.
- Outside equipment fire reported at 6375 Ranier Lane and 64th Ave.
Monday, July 4
- Carbon monoxide incident at 13756 63rd Ave.
- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 5601 Quebec Ave., New Hope.
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6241 Urbandale Lane.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 6247 Ranier Lane.
Tuesday, July 5
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 16500 92nd Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 8580 Valley Forge Lane.
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
- Building fire reported at 10036 Nathan Lane.
Wednesday, July 6
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 6217 Magda Drive.
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 2 Scimed Place.
Thursday, July 7
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 2 Scimed Place.
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 11659 Fountains Drive.
Friday, July 8
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 7996 Dunkirk Lane.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 11875 West Eagle Lake Drive.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6560 Lanewood Lane.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 6724 Vicksburg Lane.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 11955 80th Ave.
Sunday, July 10
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 6319 Ranchview Lane.
- Hazardous condition reported at 6801 Forestview Lane.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 9150 Zanzibar Lane.
- Building fire reported at 9425 Brockton Lane, Corcoran
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9592 Zircon Court.
Monday, July 11
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7080 Deerwood Lane.
- Public service assistance reported at 15411 71st Place.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 11715 West Eagle Lake Drive.
- Report of a special outside fire at 12000 Central Park Way.
- Outside equipment fire reported at 9757 Kirkwood Lane.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7011 Kimberly Court.
Tuesday, July 12
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 18573 97th Place.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 11493 70th Place.
- Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke reported on I-694.
- Good intent call made at 16500 92nd Ave.
Wednesday, July 13
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 9191 Larkspur Glade.
- Building fire reported at 4563 Niagara Lane, Plymouth.
Thursday, July 14
- Public service assistance reported at 9808 Zinnia Lane.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6900 West Fish Lake Road.
- Outside equipment fire reported at 12435 91st Ave.
Friday, July 15
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 17345 72nd Place.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 15655 Bass Lake Road.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 7000 Magda Drive.
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 10600 63rd Ave.
Saturday, July 16
- Smoke from barbecue, tar kettle at 9315 Ranchview Lane.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 6264 Magda Drive.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 7050 Magda Drive.
- Carbon monoxide incident at 8414 Underwood Lane.
- Outside equipment fire reported at 18763 68th Ave.
Sunday, July 17
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 7483 Peony Lane.
Monday, July 18
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 18109 66th Place.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8585 Rice Lake Road.
- Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition at 6617 Jonquil Way.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 15500 Grove Circle.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9790 Troy Lane.
Tuesday, July 19
- Dispatched and canceled en route on County Road 30.
- Grass fire reported at 10762 Lancaster Lane.
- Report of a special outside fire at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13600 Grove Drive.
- Cover assignment, standby, moveup at 6101 47th Ave., Crystal.
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 4833 Oregon Ave., New Hope.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 7200 Orchid Lane.
Wednesday, July 20
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8601 Valley Forge Lane.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 14817 92nd Place.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 17285 74th ave.
Thursday, July 21
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8951 Tewsbury Gate.
Friday, July 22
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7362 Berkshire Court.
- Water or steam leak reported at 13688 74th Place.
- Report of a special outside fire at 9881 Maple Grove Parkway.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical at 7801 Troy Lane.
Saturday, July 23
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13739 74th Ave.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 12945 Elm Creek Blvd.
Sunday, July 24
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 8619 Vagabond Lane.
- Public service assistance reported at 9528 Alvarado Lane.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 16206 70th Place.
Monday, July 25
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 10385 Quaker Lane.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 6975 Wedgwood Road.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at W. Eagle Lake Drive and Deerwood Lane.
- HazMat release investigation without HazMat at 13608 80th Circle.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8120 Magnolia Lane.
- Grass fire reported at 8278 Arrowwood Lane.
- Unauthorized burning reported at 15159 82nd Ave.
Tuesday, July 26
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 14151 Territorial Road.
Wednesday, July 27
- Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke reported at Hemlock Lane and I-694
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8783 Narcissus Lane.
Thursday, July 28
- Central station, malicious false alarm at 9550 Upland Lane.
- Electrical wiring/equipment problem at 139 West Eagle Lake Drive.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm at 7104 Brockton Lane.
Friday, July 29
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12785 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Unauthorized burning reported at 15420 96th Place.
- Building fire reported at 9931 105th Place.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9463 Wellington Lane.
Saturday, July 30
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 8054 Balsam Lane.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 9325 Upland Lane.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8054 Balsam Lane.
- Report of a special outside fire at 11645 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 9325 Upland Lane.
Sunday, July 31
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 18867 96th Ave.
- Power line down reported at 9272 Yucca Lane.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 6275 Norwood Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.