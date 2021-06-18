The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents in May.

Interstate 94 /Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 1.

12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 1.

16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 1.

7343 Quantico Lane — The department responded to an off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire May 3.

15772 84th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 3.

17680 89th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 3.

1 Scimed Place — There was a report of a false alarm or false call May 4.

11601 93rd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 4.

6710 East Fish Lake Road — The department responded to an extrication, rescue May 4.

10620 Dunkirk Lane/Holly — The department responded to a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire May 4.

15800 Grove Circle — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 5.

9178 Larkspur Glade — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 5.

10800 93rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 6.

15399 76th Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 6.

8635 Terraceview Lane — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 7.

12251 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 7.

9205 Merrimac Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 7.

Dunkirk/Lawndale — The department extricated victim(s) from vehicle May 8.

9753 Hemlock Lane — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem May 8.

9205 Merrimac Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 10.

10633 89th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 11.

6876 Vicksburg Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 11.

18910 97th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activated, no CO May 11.

10750 89th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 11.

9610 85th Ave. — There was report of a trash or rubbish fire, contained May 11.

15475 70th Ave. — There was a report of a public service assistance May 11.

15900 Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a biological hazard, confirmed or suspected May 11.

1 Scimed Place — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction May 12.

8717 Cottonwood Lane — There was a report of a public service assistance May 12.

7900 Main Street — There was a report of a special outside fire May 12.

6241 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 12.

14231 68th Place — The department responded to a building fire May 12.

7801 Troy Lane — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.

12741 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.

17254 90th Ave. — There was a report of a public service assistance May 13.

8775 Zachary Lane — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.

7135 Birchview Road — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 14.

8413 Vagabond Court — An authorized controlled burning was reported May 15.

12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 15.

16701 94th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 15.

Dunkirk/County Road 30 — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup May 17.

11650 Fountains Drive — There was a report of a special outside fire May 17.

15800 Grove Circle — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 17.

15800 Grove Circle — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 17.

8225 Niagara Lane — There was a report of a public service assistance May 19.

8997 Sawgrass Glen — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 19.

16500 92nd Ave. — There was a report of removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator May 19.

6989 Garland Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 19.

Elm Creek/Grove — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 19.

17401 90th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 19.

9256 Queensland Lane — A hazardous condition was reported May 20.

6449 Evergreen Lane — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 20.

Hwy. 610/Zachary Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 21.

17123 62nd Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 21.

7471 Queensland Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 23.

11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.

11708 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.

11724 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.

11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.

11708 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.

11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 24.

Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of an oil or other combustible liquid spill May 24.

7378 Vinewood Court — There was a report of a public service assistance May 24.

17386 62nd Ave. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container May 24.

11400 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a grass fire May 24.

6701 Evenstad Drive/Sycamore Lane — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries May 25.

14151 Territorial Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 25.

8939 Inland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 26.

6831 Narcissus Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported May 26.

13943 63rd Place — An unauthorized burning was reported May 26.

18108 66th Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 26.

8176 Arrowwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 27.

11701 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 27.

7916 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem May 27.

9823 102nd Ave. — A detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 28.

Elm Creek /Zachary — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 28.

12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 28.

12350 Main Street — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 29.

Interstate 94/Maple Grove — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 29.

11801 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 30.

8555 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction May 30.

8701 Monticello Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 30.

17595 93rd Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 31.

8401 Dunkirk Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported May 31.

