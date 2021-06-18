The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents in May.
Interstate 94 /Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 1.
12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 1.
16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 1.
7343 Quantico Lane — The department responded to an off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire May 3.
15772 84th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 3.
17680 89th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 3.
1 Scimed Place — There was a report of a false alarm or false call May 4.
11601 93rd Ave. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 4.
6710 East Fish Lake Road — The department responded to an extrication, rescue May 4.
10620 Dunkirk Lane/Holly — The department responded to a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire May 4.
15800 Grove Circle — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 5.
9178 Larkspur Glade — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 5.
10800 93rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported May 6.
15399 76th Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 6.
8635 Terraceview Lane — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 7.
12251 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 7.
9205 Merrimac Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 7.
Dunkirk/Lawndale — The department extricated victim(s) from vehicle May 8.
9753 Hemlock Lane — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem May 8.
9205 Merrimac Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 10.
10633 89th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 11.
6876 Vicksburg Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 11.
18910 97th Place — There was a report of a carbon monoxide detector activated, no CO May 11.
10750 89th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 11.
9610 85th Ave. — There was report of a trash or rubbish fire, contained May 11.
15475 70th Ave. — There was a report of a public service assistance May 11.
15900 Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a biological hazard, confirmed or suspected May 11.
1 Scimed Place — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction May 12.
8717 Cottonwood Lane — There was a report of a public service assistance May 12.
7900 Main Street — There was a report of a special outside fire May 12.
6241 Eagle Lake Drive — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 12.
14231 68th Place — The department responded to a building fire May 12.
7801 Troy Lane — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.
12741 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.
17254 90th Ave. — There was a report of a public service assistance May 13.
8775 Zachary Lane — There was a report of a special outside fire May 13.
7135 Birchview Road — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 14.
8413 Vagabond Court — An authorized controlled burning was reported May 15.
12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 15.
16701 94th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 15.
Dunkirk/County Road 30 — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup May 17.
11650 Fountains Drive — There was a report of a special outside fire May 17.
15800 Grove Circle — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 17.
15800 Grove Circle — An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional May 17.
8225 Niagara Lane — There was a report of a public service assistance May 19.
8997 Sawgrass Glen — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 19.
16500 92nd Ave. — There was a report of removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator May 19.
6989 Garland Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 19.
Elm Creek/Grove — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 19.
17401 90th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 19.
9256 Queensland Lane — A hazardous condition was reported May 20.
6449 Evergreen Lane — A carbon monoxide incident was reported May 20.
Hwy. 610/Zachary Lane — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 21.
17123 62nd Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 21.
7471 Queensland Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 23.
11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.
11708 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.
11724 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.
11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.
11708 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a building fire May 24.
11716 Red Fox Drive — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 24.
Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of an oil or other combustible liquid spill May 24.
7378 Vinewood Court — There was a report of a public service assistance May 24.
17386 62nd Ave. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container May 24.
11400 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a grass fire May 24.
6701 Evenstad Drive/Sycamore Lane — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries May 25.
14151 Territorial Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 25.
8939 Inland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 26.
6831 Narcissus Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported May 26.
13943 63rd Place — An unauthorized burning was reported May 26.
18108 66th Place — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat May 26.
8176 Arrowwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction May 27.
11701 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 27.
7916 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem May 27.
9823 102nd Ave. — A detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 28.
Elm Creek /Zachary — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address May 28.
12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route May 28.
12350 Main Street — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 29.
Interstate 94/Maple Grove — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire May 29.
11801 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional May 30.
8555 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction May 30.
8701 Monticello Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction May 30.
17595 93rd Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction May 31.
8401 Dunkirk Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported May 31.
