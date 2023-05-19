Saturday, April 1
- Good intent call reported at 8925 Lawndale Lane
- Building fire reported at 3630 Lancaster Lane
- Severe weather or natural disaster standby at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Reported power line down at 6552 Berkshire Lane
- Pull station event at 9655 Grove Circle
- Lift assist at 10635 103rd Ave.
Sunday, April 2
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Interstate 694
- Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire reported at 11909 Main St.
Monday, April 3
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 212 West Eagle Lake Drive
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 10554 Monticello Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - commercial at 12300 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 9803 Yucca Lane
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 12517 73rd Ave.
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat on Timber Lane
Tuesday, April 4
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 11531 Fountains Drive
- Lift assist at 7522 Zinnia Way
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at 11780 Fountains Way
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13904 89th Place
Wednesday, April 5
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 12397 74th Ave.
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 9350 Kimberly Lane
Thursday, April 6
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 9325 Garland Lane
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries reported on 96th Ave.
Friday, April 7
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16750 County Road 30
- No occupants in the elevator and working at 11700 80th Ave.
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 7997 Kimberly Lane
Saturday, April 8
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at 16801 90th Court
- Building fire investigation mutual aid at 230 Central Ave.
Sunday, April 9
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 13560 63rd Ave.
- Building fire - sprinkler controlled at 11800 80th Ave.
Monday, April 10
- Smoke alarm chirping reported at 12349 74th Ave.
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill reported on Interstate 694
- Medical assist reported at 9060 Zachary Lane
- Smoke alarm chirping reported at 9418 Valley Forge Lane
Tuesday, April 11
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9262 Zinnia Way
Wednesday, April 12
- Lift assist at 14967 95th Place
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 16361 78th Ave.
Friday, April 14
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 13700 83rd Way
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Interstate 94
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 16533 76th Place
- Building fire - sprinkler controlled at 5075 Holly Lane
- An alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 6820 Wedgwood Road
Saturday, April 15
- Building fire investigation mutual aid at 16 Crestwood Drive
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - commercial at 6618 Olive Lane
Sunday, April 16
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 10901 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 12951 Weaver Lake Road
- Water or steam leak reported at 9150 Zanzibar Lane
- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address at 8100 block of Main St.
Monday, April 17
- Service call reported at 9263 Upland Lane
- Passenger vehicle fire reported on Interstate 94
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 6701 Evenstad Drive
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 18376 66th Place
- Building fire investigation mutual aid at 3800 Vera Cruz Ave.
Tuesday, April 18
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 9659 Union Terrace Lane
- Extinguishing system activation reported at 9816 Hospital Drive
- Unauthorized burning reported at 9523 Pineview Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 13035 93rd Place
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill reported on 89th Ave.
- Sprinkler activation due to a broken pipe at 16701 94th Ave.
Wednesday, April 19
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 16701 94th Ave.
- Good intent call reported at 16701 94th Ave.
- Pull station event at 12601 82nd Ave.
- Smoke alarm chirping reported at 6431 Vagabond Lane
- Medical assist reported at 15655 Grove Circle
- Smoke detector activation, no fire at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
Thursday, April 20
- Passenger vehicle fire reported at 7052 Brockton Lane
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 10150 Niagara Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11800 80th Ave.
Friday, April 21
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 17147 81st Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route 12330 70th Ave.
- Medical assist reported at 17341 64th Place
Saturday, April 22
- Building fire reported at 9649 Queensland Lane
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 11541 95th Ave.
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 15221 95th Ave.
Sunday, April 23
- An authorized controlled burning reported at 6748 Deerwood Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 13860 63rd Ave.
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 6260 Meadowlark Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 6379 Zinnia Lane
- Unauthorized burning reported at 8925 Willowby Xing
- Public service assistance reported at 18242 78th Place
Monday, April 24
- Alarm system activation, no fire at 16501 County Road 30
- Building fire reported at 13667 86th Place
Tuesday, April 25
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 18755 70th Way
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 13820 Grove Drive
Wednesday, April 26
- Outside equipment fire reported at 9030 Forestview Lane
- Building fire investigation mutual aid at 6815 Dogwood St.
Thursday, April 27
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 11921 71st Ave.
Saturday, April 29
- Medical assist reported at 12199 Robin Road
- Extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on Interstate 94
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 16750 County Road 30
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
Sunday, April 30
- Good intent call reported at 13949 81st Ave.
- Dispatched and canceled en route 14500 99th Ave.
- Pull station event at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) reported at 7893 Main St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.