- The following incidents are from the month of February
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Building fire - sprinkler controlled - reported at 11827 Champlin Drive, Champlin
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 11481 Fountains Drive
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 13435 97th Ave.
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire at 7104 Brockton Lane
Thursday, Feb. 2
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat reported at 6340 Wedgwood Road
- Smoke alarm chirping (no signs at dispatch) at 8281 Oakview Court
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 18860 85th Place
Friday, Feb. 3
- False alarm or false call reported at 14901 Weaver Lake Road
- Power line down at 8672 Pineview Lane
- Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident at 6727 Sunnyslope Drive
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 7893 Main St.
- Water or steam leak at 12985 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Pull station incident at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 6557 Olive Lane
- False alarm or false call reported at 9251 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Building fire reported at 14702 95th Ave.
Monday, Feb. 6
- No incident found on arrival at 11850 93rd Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- No incident found on arrival at 8785 Goldenroad Lane
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 17841 65th Ave.
- Carbon monoxide incident at 16268 70th Place
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Overheated motor at 6402 Xenium Lane
- Smoke or odor removal at 14045 94th Ave.
Friday, Feb. 10
- Good intent call made at 7070 Wellington Lane
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 9251 Blackoaks Lane
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Authorized controlled burning reported at 7669 Dallas Lane
- Pull station incident at 8200 Main St.
- Building fire - sprinkler controlled - reported at 11700 80th Ave.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 11700 80th Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- Dispatched to vehicle accident and canceled en route at County Road 30 and Troy Lane
- Commercial smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 11801 Fountains Way
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 12575 84th Place
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 16342 70th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at16488 83rd Ave.
- Passenger vehicle fire at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane
Monday, Feb. 13
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 11370 89th Ave.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke at 16101 99th Place
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Hwy. 169 and 63rd Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Medical assist reported at Main St. and Lakeview Drive
- False alarm or false call reported at 9655 Grove Circle
- No incident found on arrival at 90th Ave. and 89th Place
- Detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 13537 96th Place
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 7726 Zanzibar Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 14253 43rd Ave., Plymouth
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury reported at 9815 Deerwood Lane
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Carbon monoxide incident at 6529 Walnut Grove Lane
- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction at 8891 Garland Lane
- False alarm or false call reported at 7072 Brockton Lane
- Public service assistance at 11700 80th Ave.
- Building fire reported at 520 Evergreen Lane, Plymouth
- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at Troy Lane and Weaver Lake Drive
Friday, Feb. 17
- No incident found on arrival at I-694 and Hemlock Lane
- Smoke or odor removal at 6400 Sycamore Lane
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Water or steam leak at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 17249 72nd Place
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 11851 Central Park Way
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 6264 Magda Drive
- Smoke or odor removal at 18695 73rd Ave.
- Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator at 11700 80th Ave.
- False alarm or false call reported at 11700 80th Ave.
- Residential smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8504 Underwood Lane
Monday, Feb. 20
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 12575 Elm Creek Blvd.
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 2 Scimed Place
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 9343 Saratoga Lane
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 8377 Rice Lake Road
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 7271 Terraceview Lane
- False alarm or false call reported at 9732 Union Terrace Lane
- Dispatched and canceled en route at I-494 and Bass Lake Road
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 2 Scimed Place
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire at 7385 Narcissus Lane
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Carbon monoxide incident at 11901 Central Park Way
- Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 8860 Zachary Lane
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical call at 6262 Quinwood Lane
Friday, Feb. 24
- False alarm or false call reported at 6575 E. Fish Lake Road
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Passenger vehicle fire at I-694 and Hemlock Lane
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Smoke detector activation due to commercial malfunction at 9661 Fernbrook Lane
Monday, Feb. 27
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 10150 Niagara Lane
- Medical assist reported at 18083 68th Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 12350 Main St.
- False alarm or false call reported at 11270 86th Ave.
