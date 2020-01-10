The following incidents were reported during December:

17824 66th Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 2.

85th Ave. N. & Monticello Lane — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Dec. 4.

Zachary Lane N. & Hwy. 610 — The department responded to a gasoline or other flammable spill Dec. 4.

9329 Ranchview Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 4.

9383 Valley Forge Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 4.

10660 103rd Ave. N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical Dec. 4.

12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 6.

8806 Comstock Lane N. — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem Dec. 6.

11749 Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 9.

Elm Creek Blvd. & Maple Knoll Way — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 9.

73rd Ave. N. & Hemlock Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 9.

9553 Rosewood Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 9.

7394 Mariner Drive N. — A good intent call was made Dec. 10.

12767 84th Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 10.

14901 Weaver Lake Road N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 11.

9104 Underwood Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 12.

14151 Territorial Road — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 12.

15300 Grove Circle N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 13.

9580 Zachary Lane N. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Dec. 13.

11081 69th Place N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 14.

12181 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a chemical hazard (no spill or leak) Dec. 14.

9143 Pineview Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 15.

9655 Grove Circle N. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Dec. 16.

7973 Wedgewood Lane N. — An extinguishing system was activated Dec. 16.

Eastbound I-694 & soundbound Hwy. 169 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general clean up Dec. 16.

13209 Union Terrace Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 17.

Grove Drive & Vinewood Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 18.

7451 Kimberly Court N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 18.

17653 Weaver Lake Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 18.

14099 68th Place N. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Dec. 19.

Highway 610 & eastbound I-94 — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general clean up Dec. 20.

12590 69th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 20.

9580 Zachary Lane N. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Dec. 21.

Eastbound I-694 & Hemlock Lane N. — Steam or other gas mistaken for smoke Dec. 21.

7270 Forestview Lane N. — There was a report of electrical wiring/equipment problem Dec. 23.

16870 91st Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 24.

11803 Gentilly Road N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical Dec. 26.

9210 Jewel Lane N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical Dec. 27.

9547 Zircon Court — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 27.

9220 Polaris Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Dec. 27.

17203 Weaver Lake Drive N. — There was a report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment Dec. 27.

12729 Elm Creek Blvd. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Dec. 29.

6692 Lancaster Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 29.

14513 96th Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Dec. 30.

