The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in September.
15815 55th Ave., Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 1.
12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn Sept. 1.
7437 Queensland Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 2.
Interstate 694/Interstate 494 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 2.
12951 Weaver Lake Road — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Sept. 2.
12639 74th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 2.
8927 Magnolia Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 2.
89th/Zachary Lane — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 2.
6941 Xene Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 2.
7101 Sunnyslope Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 2.
15005 43rd Place, Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 3.
11900 Main St. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 3.
11701 Central Park Way — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Sept. 4.
Elm Creek/93rd — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Sept. 5.
9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 5.
17525 69th Place — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Sept. 6.
12807 Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of smoke from barbecue, tar kettle Sept. 6.
6830 Empire Lane — An assist was invalid Sept. 6.
13708 74th Ave. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Sept. 6.
9201 Garland Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 6.
16757 87th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 7.
13615 Territorial Circle/Territorial — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 7.
12320 87th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 7.
Interstate 94 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 7.
13301 Maple Knoll Way — A false alarm or false call was reported Sept. 7.
10749 108th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 9.
9784 Kirkwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 9.
6292 Upland Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 10.
County Road 30/Garland — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 10.
4705 Empire Lane, Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Sept. 10.
17202 Weaver Lake Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 10.
16901 Weaver Lake Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 11.
11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 11.
County Road 30/Interstate 94 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 11.
10749 108th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 11.
7801 Troy Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 12.
15501 County Road 81 — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 12.
15501 County Road 81 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Sept. 12.
12147 94th Ave. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Sept. 12.
16124 70th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 13.
12970 63rd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 13.
7421 Queensland Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 14.
13755 89th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 14.
Interstate 94/Interstate 694 — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 15.
18220 74th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 16.
12100 80th Ave. — There was a report of an extrication, rescue Sept. 16.
6400 Sycamore Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Sept. 16.
11827 84th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 16.
11801 Fountains Way — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Sept. 16.
Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a grass fire Sept. 16.
9984 100th Ave. — There was a report of a power line down Sept. 17.
9972 Orleans Lane — There was a report of a power line down Sept. 17.
17459 90th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 17.
17134 89th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 18.
16124 70th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 18.
6419 Vagabond Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 18.
12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 20.
7984 Shadyview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 20.
7400 Ranier Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 20.
8040 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 20.
11905 Elm Creek Blvd. — A false alarm or false call was reported Sept. 20.
6805 Cottonwood Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 20.
9060 Zachary Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 21.
9551 Xenium Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 21.
Garland/93rd — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 22.
18675 86th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 22.
9296 Tewsbury Bend — There was a report of a water or steam leak Sept. 22.
8446 Forestview Lane — An assist was invalid Sept. 23.
6238 Yucca Lane — The department responded to a building fire Sept. 23.
93rd/County Road 81 — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 23.
10081 103rd Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 23.
6649 Kimberly Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 23.
9785 Zinnia Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 23.
9999 Rice Lake Trails Southwest— The department responded to fires in structure other than in a building Sept. 23.
9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 23.
8456 Zanzibar Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 23.
13645 83rd Way — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Sept. 24.
8175 Jefferson Hwy. — A sprinkler was activated twice, no fire - unintentional Sept. 24.
8200 Main St. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 26.
9251 Elm Creek Blvd. — An authorized controlled burning was reported Sept. 26.
17813 73rd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 26.
9227 Rosewood Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Sept. 27.
14900 Bass Lake Road — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 27.
17370 66th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 27.
11581 Fountains Drive — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Sept. 27.
7996 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of an overheated motor Sept. 27.
9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 27.
14901 Weaver Lake Road — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 28.
13642 86th Ave. — There was an EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury reported Sept. 28.
18639 85th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 29.
Revere/Elm Creek — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist Sept. 39.
16103 70th Place — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 30.
11402 97th Place — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 30.
9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 30.
11801 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.