The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in September.

15815 55th Ave., Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 1.

12300 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn Sept. 1.

7437 Queensland Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 2.

Interstate 694/Interstate 494 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 2.

12951 Weaver Lake Road — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Sept. 2.

12639 74th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 2.

8927 Magnolia Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 2.

89th/Zachary Lane — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 2.

6941 Xene Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 2.

7101 Sunnyslope Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 2.

15005 43rd Place, Plymouth — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 3.

11900 Main St. — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 3.

11701 Central Park Way — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported Sept. 4.

Elm Creek/93rd — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries Sept. 5.

9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 5.

17525 69th Place — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Sept. 6.

12807 Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of smoke from barbecue, tar kettle Sept. 6.

6830 Empire Lane — An assist was invalid Sept. 6.

13708 74th Ave. — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Sept. 6.

9201 Garland Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 6.

16757 87th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 7.

13615 Territorial Circle/Territorial — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 7.

12320 87th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 7.

Interstate 94 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 7.

13301 Maple Knoll Way — A false alarm or false call was reported Sept. 7.

10749 108th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 9.

9784 Kirkwood Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 9.

6292 Upland Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 10.

County Road 30/Garland — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 10.

4705 Empire Lane, Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Sept. 10.

17202 Weaver Lake Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 10.

16901 Weaver Lake Drive — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 11.

11800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 11.

County Road 30/Interstate 94 — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Sept. 11.

10749 108th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 11.

7801 Troy Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 12.

15501 County Road 81 — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 12.

15501 County Road 81 — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Sept. 12.

12147 94th Ave. — The department responded to an outside equipment fire Sept. 12.

16124 70th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 13.

12970 63rd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 13.

7421 Queensland Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 14.

13755 89th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 14.

Interstate 94/Interstate 694 — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 15.

18220 74th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 16.

12100 80th Ave. — There was a report of an extrication, rescue Sept. 16.

6400 Sycamore Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Sept. 16.

11827 84th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 16.

11801 Fountains Way — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Sept. 16.

Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a grass fire Sept. 16.

9984 100th Ave. — There was a report of a power line down Sept. 17.

9972 Orleans Lane — There was a report of a power line down Sept. 17.

17459 90th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 17.

17134 89th Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 18.

16124 70th Ave. — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 18.

6419 Vagabond Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 18.

12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 20.

7984 Shadyview Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 20.

7400 Ranier Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 20.

8040 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 20.

11905 Elm Creek Blvd. — A false alarm or false call was reported Sept. 20.

6805 Cottonwood Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 20.

9060 Zachary Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 21.

9551 Xenium Lane — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 21.

Garland/93rd — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 22.

18675 86th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 22.

9296 Tewsbury Bend — There was a report of a water or steam leak Sept. 22.

8446 Forestview Lane — An assist was invalid Sept. 23.

6238 Yucca Lane — The department responded to a building fire Sept. 23.

93rd/County Road 81 — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 23.

10081 103rd Place — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 23.

6649 Kimberly Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 23.

9785 Zinnia Lane — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 23.

9999 Rice Lake Trails Southwest— The department responded to fires in structure other than in a building Sept. 23.

9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 23.

8456 Zanzibar Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept. 23.

13645 83rd Way — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Sept. 24.

8175 Jefferson Hwy. — A sprinkler was activated twice, no fire - unintentional Sept. 24.

8200 Main St. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 26.

9251 Elm Creek Blvd. — An authorized controlled burning was reported Sept. 26.

17813 73rd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 26.

9227 Rosewood Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Sept. 27.

14900 Bass Lake Road — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 27.

17370 66th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 27.

11581 Fountains Drive — There was a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Sept. 27.

7996 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of an overheated motor Sept. 27.

9823 102nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 27.

14901 Weaver Lake Road — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Sept. 28.

13642 86th Ave. — There was an EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury reported Sept. 28.

18639 85th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 29.

Revere/Elm Creek — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical assist Sept. 39.

16103 70th Place — A public service assistance was reported Sept. 30.

11402 97th Place — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 30.

9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Sept. 30.

11801 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Sept. 30.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments