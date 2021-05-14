The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents during April:

16500 73rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 1.

12721 82nd Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 1.

7450 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of an invalid assist April 1.

17764 76th Ave. — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 1.

13998 Maple Knoll Way — The department responded to a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire April 1.

9896 Alvarado Lane ­— There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 2.

11660 Fountains Drive — There was a report of a special outside fire April 2.

13525 96th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 2.

7349 Mariner Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 3.

15452 70th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 3.

10544 Lancaster Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 3.

11800 Central Park Way — A system malfunction was reported April 3.

7646 Blackoaks Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 4.

7241 Jewel Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 4.

6256 Magda Drive — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 4.

6964 Carey Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 4.

16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a building fire April 4.

7949 Brunswick Ave., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire April 4.

11355 65th Place — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.

9540 83rd Ave. — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 5.

14650 91st Ave. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 5.

11924 85th Place — There was a report of an invalid assist April 5.

9283 Hemlock Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 5.

12282 Arbor Lakes Parkway — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.

93rd/Garland — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.

9896 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of a public service call April 6.

Interstate 94 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries April 6.

8053 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 6.

9325 Upland Lane — A system malfunction was reported April 7.

16350 96th Ave. — There was report of a lock-in April 7.

14275 96th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance April 7.

8700 Valley Forge Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 8.

15388 70th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance April 8.

12000 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 8.

8925 Lawndale Lane — The department assisted with a ring or jewelry removal April 8.

10210 96th Ave. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 8.

7093 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of public service assistance April 8.

8553 Sycamore Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 8.

14901 Weaver Lake Road — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 9.

17764 76th Ave. — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.

8801 Rice Lake Road — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.

7086 Wellington Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 9.

6301 Quinwood Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.

11830 Fountains Way — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 10.

9143 Pineview Lane — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container April 11.

16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 12.

11071 93rd Ave. — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition April 12.

9875 Hospital Drive — The department responded to a building fire April 12.

7000 Magda Drive — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 12.

7365 Kirkwood Court — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist April 13.

18755 70th Way — The department responded to a building fire April 13.

18755 70th Way — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 13.

16500 96th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 13.

16701 94th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 14.

Hwy. 169/Interstate 694, Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries April 16.

6710 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a search for person on land April 14.

17722 68th Place — Smoke or odor was removed April 14.

8488 Forestview Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 14.

16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 15.

6831 Narcissus Lane — There was a report of public service assistance April 15.

9165 Comstock Lane — There was a report of an invalid assist April 15.

10183 Pilgrim Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 14.

6848 Zachary Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 16.

Bass Lake/Vicksburg — The department extricated victim(s) from vehicle April 16.

13901 84th Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 16.

6975 Wedgwood Road — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 17.

8801 County Road 101 — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 17.

6848 Everest Lane — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 18.

9577 Zircon Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 19.

Elm Creek/Zachary Lane — The department responded to a grass fire April 20.

6407 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO April 21.

6900 West Fish Lake Road — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 21.

10834 Maple Valley Drive — An unauthorized burning was reported April 21.

10440 89th Ave./Valley Forge — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 22.

16314 County Road 30 — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 22.

9775 Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 22.

9835 98th Place — An unauthorized burning was reported April 22.

8200 Main Street — There was a report of a chemical spill or leak April 22.

8413 Vagabond Court — The department responded to a grass fire April 22.

10834 Maple Valley Drive — An authorized controlled burning was reported April 22.

7000 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction April 22.

13755 89th Ave. — There was a report of a police matter April 23.

9095 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency April 23.

7373 Kirkwood Cour — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction April 25.

7821 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator April 25.

9220 Forestview Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 25.

9150 Zanzibar Lane — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 25.

9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 26.

9722 Ives Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 26.

12716 82nd Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 26.

12951 Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a chemical hazard (no spill or leak) April 27.

6880 Hemlock Lane — The department assisted with a ring or jewelry removal April 27.

Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a grass fire April 30.

15794 Grove Circle — There was a report of a special outside fire April 30.

16701 94th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 30.

11840 Fountains Way — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 30.

12000 Central Park Way — A good intent call was reported April 30.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments