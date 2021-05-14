The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents during April:
16500 73rd Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 1.
12721 82nd Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 1.
7450 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of an invalid assist April 1.
17764 76th Ave. — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 1.
13998 Maple Knoll Way — The department responded to a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire April 1.
9896 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 2.
11660 Fountains Drive — There was a report of a special outside fire April 2.
13525 96th Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 2.
7349 Mariner Drive — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 3.
15452 70th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction April 3.
10544 Lancaster Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 3.
11800 Central Park Way — A system malfunction was reported April 3.
7646 Blackoaks Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 4.
7241 Jewel Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 4.
6256 Magda Drive — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 4.
6964 Carey Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 4.
16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a building fire April 4.
7949 Brunswick Ave., Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire April 4.
11355 65th Place — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.
9540 83rd Ave. — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 5.
14650 91st Ave. — An unauthorized burning was reported April 5.
11924 85th Place — There was a report of an invalid assist April 5.
9283 Hemlock Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported April 5.
12282 Arbor Lakes Parkway — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.
93rd/Garland — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 5.
9896 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of a public service call April 6.
Interstate 94 — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries April 6.
8053 Central Park Way — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 6.
9325 Upland Lane — A system malfunction was reported April 7.
16350 96th Ave. — There was report of a lock-in April 7.
14275 96th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance April 7.
8700 Valley Forge Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 8.
15388 70th Ave. — There was a report of public service assistance April 8.
12000 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 8.
8925 Lawndale Lane — The department assisted with a ring or jewelry removal April 8.
10210 96th Ave. — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 8.
7093 Shadyview Lane — There was a report of public service assistance April 8.
8553 Sycamore Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 8.
14901 Weaver Lake Road — The department was dispatched and canceled en route April 9.
17764 76th Ave. — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.
8801 Rice Lake Road — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.
7086 Wellington Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 9.
6301 Quinwood Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 9.
11830 Fountains Way — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 10.
9143 Pineview Lane — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container April 11.
16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 12.
11071 93rd Ave. — There was a report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition April 12.
9875 Hospital Drive — The department responded to a building fire April 12.
7000 Magda Drive — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 12.
7365 Kirkwood Court — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist April 13.
18755 70th Way — The department responded to a building fire April 13.
18755 70th Way — There was a report of an unintentional transmission of alarm April 13.
16500 96th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional April 13.
16701 94th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 14.
Hwy. 169/Interstate 694, Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries April 16.
6710 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a search for person on land April 14.
17722 68th Place — Smoke or odor was removed April 14.
8488 Forestview Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address April 14.
16701 94th Ave. — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 15.
6831 Narcissus Lane — There was a report of public service assistance April 15.
9165 Comstock Lane — There was a report of an invalid assist April 15.
10183 Pilgrim Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 14.
6848 Zachary Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 16.
Bass Lake/Vicksburg — The department extricated victim(s) from vehicle April 16.
13901 84th Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 16.
6975 Wedgwood Road — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 17.
8801 County Road 101 — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire, contained April 17.
6848 Everest Lane — The department responded to a forest, woods or wildland fire April 18.
9577 Zircon Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 19.
Elm Creek/Zachary Lane — The department responded to a grass fire April 20.
6407 Alvarado Lane — There was a report of carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO April 21.
6900 West Fish Lake Road — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 21.
10834 Maple Valley Drive — An unauthorized burning was reported April 21.
10440 89th Ave./Valley Forge — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 22.
16314 County Road 30 — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 22.
9775 Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a sprinkler activation due to malfunction April 22.
9835 98th Place — An unauthorized burning was reported April 22.
8200 Main Street — There was a report of a chemical spill or leak April 22.
8413 Vagabond Court — The department responded to a grass fire April 22.
10834 Maple Valley Drive — An authorized controlled burning was reported April 22.
7000 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction April 22.
13755 89th Ave. — There was a report of a police matter April 23.
9095 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department assisted police or other governmental agency April 23.
7373 Kirkwood Cour — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction April 25.
7821 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator April 25.
9220 Forestview Lane — The department responded to a building fire April 25.
9150 Zanzibar Lane — A smoke scare or odor of smoke was reported April 25.
9875 Hospital Drive — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional April 26.
9722 Ives Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction April 26.
12716 82nd Place — There was a report of public service assistance April 26.
12951 Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a chemical hazard (no spill or leak) April 27.
6880 Hemlock Lane — The department assisted with a ring or jewelry removal April 27.
Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — The department responded to a grass fire April 30.
15794 Grove Circle — There was a report of a special outside fire April 30.
16701 94th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported April 30.
11840 Fountains Way — Smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional April 30.
12000 Central Park Way — A good intent call was reported April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.