The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents in July.
8200 Main Street — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 1.
8001 Main Street — The department assisted with a rescue at an EMS incident July 1.
8200 Main Street — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 2.
12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 2.
12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke July 2.
9047 Underwood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 2.
Interstate 94/Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 2.
9085 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 3.
6631 East Fish Lake Road — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 3.
8701 Monticello Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 3.
12597 84th Ave./Norwood — The department responded to a natural vegetation fire July 4.
17524 96th Ave. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire July 4.
Kingsview/94th — A good intent call was made July 4.
8555 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 4.
Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries July 5.
13364 90th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported July 6.
7501 Ranier Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 6.
6237 Magda Drive — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist July 7.
8701 Monticello Lane — There was a report of a system malfunction July 7.
9823 102nd Ave. — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 8.
7208 Vinewood Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 8.
6350 Vinewood Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 9.
6400 Sycamore Lane — The department responded to a mobile property (vehicle) fire July 9.
13771 84th Place — An authorized controlled burning was reported July 9.
10081 Quaker Lane/Pilgrim — An unauthorized burning was reported July 10.
Weaver Lake/Forestview — The department responded to a grass fire July 10.
8997 Kirkwood Circle — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 10.
11871 Fountains Way — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 11.
9130 Rosewood Lane — The department responded to a building fire July 11.
8200 Main Street — There was a report of smoke or odor removal July 11.
9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 12.
8459 Rice Lake Road — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional July 13.
Elm Creek Blvd./Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 13.
21320 County Road 10, Corcoran — The department responded to a building fire July 13.
6373 Polaris Lane A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 13.
7000 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 14.
11590 97th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist July 14.
6701 Evenstad Drive — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported July 14.
10501 Elm Creek Blvd. — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported July 14.
17255 64th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional July 14.
16655 County Road 30 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 14.
8925 Lawndale Lane — There was a report of ring or jewelry removal July 14.
7980 Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of smoke or odor removal July 16.
9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 16.
6605 Kimberly Lane — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 16.
13450 Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of ring or jewelry removal July 16.
13441 94th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 16.
9195 Larkspur Glade — Assist invalid report July 17.
11133 70th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 18.
16314 County Road 30 — A water or steam leak was reported July 18.
Interstate 494/Bass Lake — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 18.
6270 Sycamore Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 19.
Elm Creek/93rd — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 19.
6217 Eagle Lake Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 19.
17143 72nd Ave. — There was a public service assistance call July 19.
16655 County Road 30 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 20.
8200 Main Street — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 21.
18274 77th Place — There was a public service assistance call July 21.
9600 Upland Lane — Arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported July 21.
17534 96th Ave. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 22.
9553 Rosewood Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 22.
Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 22.
9655 Grove Circle — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 22.
17700 71st Ave. — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO July 23.
12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 23.
8601 Goldenrod Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 23.
13572 80th Circle — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 24.
11250 86th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 25.
1 Scimed Place — The department responded to a fire July 25.
12130 62nd Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported July 25.
10524 Brockton Lane — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 25.
8401 Dunkirk Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 25.
Interstate 694/494 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 27.
6353 Eagle Lake Drive — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 27.
7401 Kilmer Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 28.
7401 Kilmer Lane — A local alarm system, malicious false alarm was reported July 28.
8894 Ives Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction July 28.
8010 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 29.
12922 82nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction July 29.
12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries July 29.
8631 Zinnia Way — An unauthorized burning was reported July 29.
7900 Wedgewood Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional July 30.
6346 Vinewood Lane — The department responded to an outside equipment fire July 30.
