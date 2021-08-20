The Maple Grove Fire Department reported the following incidents in July.

8200 Main Street — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 1.

8001 Main Street — The department assisted with a rescue at an EMS incident July 1.

8200 Main Street — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 2.

12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 2.

12071 Elm Creek Blvd. — Steam, vapor, fog or dust was thought to be smoke July 2.

9047 Underwood Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 2.

Interstate 94/Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 2.

9085 Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat July 3.

6631 East Fish Lake Road — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 3.

8701 Monticello Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 3.

12597 84th Ave./Norwood — The department responded to a natural vegetation fire July 4.

17524 96th Ave. — The department responded to a trash or rubbish fire July 4.

Kingsview/94th — A good intent call was made July 4.

8555 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 4.

Interstate 694/Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries July 5.

13364 90th Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported July 6.

7501 Ranier Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 6.

6237 Magda Drive — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist July 7.

8701 Monticello Lane — There was a report of a system malfunction July 7.

9823 102nd Ave. — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 8.

7208 Vinewood Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 8.

6350 Vinewood Lane — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 9.

6400 Sycamore Lane — The department responded to a mobile property (vehicle) fire July 9.

13771 84th Place — An authorized controlled burning was reported July 9.

10081 Quaker Lane/Pilgrim — An unauthorized burning was reported July 10.

Weaver Lake/Forestview — The department responded to a grass fire July 10.

8997 Kirkwood Circle — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 10.

11871 Fountains Way — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 11.

9130 Rosewood Lane — The department responded to a building fire July 11.

8200 Main Street — There was a report of smoke or odor removal July 11.

9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 12.

8459 Rice Lake Road — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional July 13.

Elm Creek Blvd./Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 13.

21320 County Road 10, Corcoran — The department responded to a building fire July 13.

6373 Polaris Lane A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 13.

7000 Hemlock Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 14.

11590 97th Ave. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist July 14.

6701 Evenstad Drive — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported July 14.

10501 Elm Creek Blvd. — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported July 14.

17255 64th Place — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional July 14.

16655 County Road 30 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 14.

8925 Lawndale Lane — There was a report of ring or jewelry removal July 14.

7980 Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of smoke or odor removal July 16.

9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction July 16.

6605 Kimberly Lane — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 16.

13450 Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of ring or jewelry removal July 16.

13441 94th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported July 16.

9195 Larkspur Glade — Assist invalid report July 17.

11133 70th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 18.

16314 County Road 30 — A water or steam leak was reported July 18.

Interstate 494/Bass Lake — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 18.

6270 Sycamore Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 19.

Elm Creek/93rd — There was a report of a vehicle accident, general cleanup July 19.

6217 Eagle Lake Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 19.

17143 72nd Ave. — There was a public service assistance call July 19.

16655 County Road 30 — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 20.

8200 Main Street — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 21.

18274 77th Place — There was a public service assistance call July 21.

9600 Upland Lane — Arcing, shorted electrical equipment was reported July 21.

17534 96th Ave. — A smoke scare, odor of smoke was reported July 22.

9553 Rosewood Lane — There was a public service assistance call July 22.

Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and canceled en route July 22.

9655 Grove Circle — The department removed victim(s) from stalled elevator July 22.

17700 71st Ave. — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO July 23.

12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 23.

8601 Goldenrod Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 23.

13572 80th Circle — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 24.

11250 86th Ave. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction July 25.

1 Scimed Place — The department responded to a fire July 25.

12130 62nd Ave. — A carbon monoxide incident was reported July 25.

10524 Brockton Lane — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire July 25.

8401 Dunkirk Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address July 25.

Interstate 694/494 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire July 27.

6353 Eagle Lake Drive — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 27.

7401 Kilmer Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 28.

7401 Kilmer Lane — A local alarm system, malicious false alarm was reported July 28.

8894 Ives Court — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction July 28.

8010 Wedgewood Lane — An alarm system was activation, no fire - unintentional July 29.

12922 82nd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction July 29.

12635 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries July 29.

8631 Zinnia Way — An unauthorized burning was reported July 29.

7900 Wedgewood Lane — A sprinkler was activated, no fire - unintentional July 30.

6346 Vinewood Lane — The department responded to an outside equipment fire July 30.

