Wednesday, March 1
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 14040 96th Ave.
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 7385 Narcissus Lane
Thursday, March 2
- Report of a cooking fire, confined to container at 9903 103rd Place
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 9120 Hemlock Lane
Friday, March 3
- Dispatched and canceled en route for a vehicle accident on Interstate 694
Saturday, March 4
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 11897 90th Ave.
- Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other on Grove Circle
Sunday, March 5
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 6710 Kingsview Lane
Tuesday, March 7
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 11733 95th Ave.
Wednesday, March 8
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 13540 Grove Drive
Thursday, March 9
- CO detector activation due to malfunction at 9383 Valley Forge Lane
- Cooking fire, confined to container reported at 11500 Arbor Lakes Parkway
- Assisted EMS crew with a medical assist at 17724 82nd Ave.
- Smoke alarm chirping (no signs at dispatch) at 7011 Kimberly Court
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 10858 Zopfi Way
Friday, March 10
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 9572 Zircon Court
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 7602 Wedgewood Court
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained at 2 Scimed Place
- Report of a medical assist at 9150 Zanzibar Lane
Saturday, March 11
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 17716 96th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 9264 Blackoaks Court
- Dispatched and canceled en route for a vehicle accident on Interstate 694
- Report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 6500 Wedgwood Road
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 15531 Elm Road
- Report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 6500 Wedgwood Road
Monday, March 13
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 10225 99th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 13817 74th Ave.
- An alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional at 12429 Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, March 14
- Report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 16101 99th Place
- Assisted the police department at 6344 Ranchview Lane
Wednesday, March 15
- Assisted the police department at 6900 Wedgwood Road
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Magda Drive
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 7639 Everest Lane
- Report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 8036 Wedgewood Lane
Friday, March 17
- Report of a medical assist at 9687 Annapolis Lane
- Report of a medical assist at 9455 Ranchview Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 8974 Ranier Lane
- Carbon monoxide incident reported at 6455 Queensland Lane
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO at 15673 76th Place
Saturday, March 18
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 15673 76th Place
- Report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at 15300 Grove Circle
Sunday, March 19
- Residential smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 7341 Fountains Lane
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - commercial at 11270 86th Ave.
Monday, March 20
- Dispatched and canceled en route at 365 West Eagle Lake Drive
-Fire Investigation Mutual Aid for a building fire at 4400 45th Ave.
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 11840 Fountains Way
Tuesday, March 21
- Dispatched and canceled en route for a vehicle accident at 16350 96th Ave.
- No occupants in the elevator and working reported at 11700 80th Ave.
Thursday, March 23
- Report of a medical assist at 17524 96th Ave.
- Smoke alarm chirping (no signs at dispatch) at 7011 Kimberly Court 13688 74th Place
Friday, March 24
- Sprinkler activation due to malfunction at 7821 Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, March 25
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 13700 83rd Way
Sunday, March 26
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 10224 Union Terrace Lane
- A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional at 7712 Shadyview Lane
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 12886 74th Ave.
Monday, March 27
-Fire Investigation Mutual Aid for a building fire at 1010 Lake St.
- Commercial Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional at 18655 73rd Ave.
- Report of an overheated motor at 7731 Berkshire Way
Tuesday, March 28
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 17608 69th Place
Wednesday, March 29
- Sprinkler activation, no fire - unintentional at 7000 Hemlock Lane
- HazMat release investigation with no HazMat at 11875 80th Ave.
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - residential at 13467 97th Ave.
Thursday, March 30
- Responded to a passenger vehicle fire on Interstate 694
- Unintentional transmission of alarm reported at 6901 E. Fish Lake Road
Friday, March 31
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 8848 Queensland Lane
- Report of a building Fire - PD controlled at 313 West Eagle Lake Drive
- Report of a medical assist at 8200 Main St.
- Smoke scare, odor of smoke reported at 11811 Red Fox Drive
