The following incidents were reported by the Maple Grove Fire Department in September:

18933 97th Place N. — The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Sept. 1.

325 County Road 81 Service Road, Osseo — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 1.

10900 73rd Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 2.

16173 70th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 2.

6980 Kirkwood Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 2.

Elm Creek Blvd./County Road 81 — The department responded to an outside rubbish, trash or waste fire Sept. 2.

Lowry Ave. N. , Minneapolis — The department responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries Sept. 3.

8629 Upland Lane — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 3.

11270 97th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 3.

9318 Minnesota Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 3.

6588 Bluebird Drive N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 3.

6777 Hemlock Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 4.

11820 85th Place N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Sept. 6.

11655 100th Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Sept. 6.

7324 River Shore Lane N., Champlin — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 7.

9159 Larkspur Glade N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 8.

7500 Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 9.

9969 106th Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 9.

9349 Tewsbury Bend N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 9.

6261 Peony Lane N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 9.

17633 69the Place N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 9.

I-494/I-94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 11.

7994 Dunkirk Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 11.

8421 Upland Lane — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 13.

6301 Quinwood Lane N. — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Sept. 13.

16237 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 14.

9521 Minnesota Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 14.

7401 County Road 101— The department assisted EMS crew with a medical assist Sept. 16.

7890 Main St. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept 16.

16124 70th Ave. N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 17.

Interstate 94/Weaver Lake Road — The department responded to a vehicle accident, general cleanup Sept. 19.

9955 Yorktown Lane N. — An unauthorized burning was reported Sept. 23.

18233 62nd Ave. N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept 23.

11201 Fountains Drive N. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Sept 23.

93rd Ave./County Road 81 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 24.

6491 Lancaster Lane N. — There was a report of a smoke scare, odor of smoke Sept. 25.

13371 86th Ave. N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 26.

9220 Zanzibar Court N. — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address Sept. 28.

9175 Larkspur Glade N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 28.

10011 Valley Forge Lane N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Sept. 29.

6756 Vicksburg Lane N. — There was a report of a public service assistance Sept 30.

