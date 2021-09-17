The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in August:
9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Aug. 1.
8803 Dallas Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 1.
7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Aug. 1.
11901 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 2.
7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 2.
18797 97th Place — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 4.
92nd/Dunkirk — There was a report of a special outside fire Aug. 4.
16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 4.
Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 5.
14151 Territorial Road — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 5.
8081 Arrowwood Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 5.
12515 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Aug. 6.
Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a grass fire Aug. 6.
12576 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 6.
7516 Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 7.
7000 Magda Drive — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 7.
6797 Timber Crest Drive — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 7.
14825 95th Place — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 8.
9220 Zanzibar Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 8.
7000 Magda Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 9.
8670 Xenium Lane — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Aug. 9.
7000 Magda Drive — A system malfunction was reported Aug. 9.
14151 Territorial Road — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 9.
7283 Weston Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 10.
17824 66th Ave. —A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 10.
10580 102nd Place — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 11.
18556 98th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 13.
12000 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 13.
Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries Aug. 14.
Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 14.
6822 Inland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 15.
13600 Timber Crest Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 16.
9630 Grove Circle — The department responded to a grass fire Aug. 16.
11727 88th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 17.
10250 89th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 17.
8710 Monticello Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 17.
17980 73rd Place — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.
11591 88th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 18.
8655 Interstate 94 — There was report of a false alarm or false call Aug. 18.
12575 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Aug. 18.
18652 97th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 18.
9300 Niagara Lane — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 18.
7633 Wedgewood Court — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 19.
9631 104Tth Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 19.
16752 73rd Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 20.
10907 93rd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 20.
9660 99th Ave. — There was report of a power line down Aug. 20.
11328 69th Ave. — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 20.
6431 Vagabond Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 21.
13400 Maple Knoll Way — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 21.
9875 Hospital Drive — A system malfunction was reported Aug. 22.
16237 70th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 24.
11871 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 24.
8401 Dunkirk Lane — A good intent call was made Aug. 24.
8069 Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an oil or other combustible liquid spill Aug. 24.
Hwy. 169/Interstate 694 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 24.
14900 Bass Lake Road — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 26.
Shadyview/79th — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 26.
9566 Orleans Lane — There was report of a power line down Aug. 26.
7179 Walnut Grove Lane— There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 26.
6682 Orchid Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 27.
Interstate 694/Hemlock — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Aug. 27.
11901 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 27.
8555 Revere Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 27.
9110 Villard Cove — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 27.
6529 Pineview Lane — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 27.
8555 Revere Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Aug. 28.
Maple Grove Parkway/Interstate 94 ramp — A gasoline or other flammable liquid spill was reported Aug. 28.
10165 99th Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 28.
10750 89th Ave. — There was report of a power line down Aug. 29.
Interstate 694/Interstate 494 — The department responded a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 29.
12601 82nd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 29.
12970 63rd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 29.
11701 Central Park Way — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 29.
6400 Sycamore Lane — There was report of a false alarm or false call Aug. 31.
8555 Revere Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Aug. 31.
Interstate 94 /Interstate 694 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 31.
Interstate 94/Highway 610 — A gasoline or other flammable liquid spill was reported Aug. 31.
16701 94th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 31.
Interstate 94/Highway 610 — The department responded a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 31.
