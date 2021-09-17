The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to the following incidents in August:

9830 Revere Lane — An alarm system sounded due to malfunction Aug. 1.

8803 Dallas Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 1.

7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Aug. 1.

11901 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 2.

7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 2.

18797 97th Place — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 4.

92nd/Dunkirk — There was a report of a special outside fire Aug. 4.

16870 91st Ave. — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 4.

Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 5.

14151 Territorial Road — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 5.

8081 Arrowwood Lane — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 5.

12515 Elm Creek Blvd. — A sprinkler was activated due to malfunction Aug. 6.

Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a grass fire Aug. 6.

12576 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 6.

7516 Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 7.

7000 Magda Drive — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 7.

6797 Timber Crest Drive — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 7.

14825 95th Place — A carbon monoxide incident was reported Aug. 8.

9220 Zanzibar Lane — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 8.

7000 Magda Drive — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 9.

8670 Xenium Lane — The department assisted the EMS crew with a medical Aug. 9.

7000 Magda Drive — A system malfunction was reported Aug. 9.

14151 Territorial Road — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 9.

7283 Weston Lane — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 10.

17824 66th Ave. —A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 10.

10580 102nd Place — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 11.

18556 98th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 13.

12000 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 13.

Interstate 694/Hemlock — There was a report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries Aug. 14.

Interstate 94 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 14.

6822 Inland Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 15.

13600 Timber Crest Drive — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 16.

9630 Grove Circle — The department responded to a grass fire Aug. 16.

11727 88th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 17.

10250 89th Ave. — A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported Aug. 17.

8710 Monticello Lane — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 17.

17980 73rd Place — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 17.

11591 88th Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 18.

8655 Interstate 94 — There was report of a false alarm or false call Aug. 18.

12575 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Aug. 18.

18652 97th Place — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 18.

9300 Niagara Lane — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 18.

7633 Wedgewood Court — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 19.

9631 104Tth Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 19.

16752 73rd Place — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 20.

10907 93rd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 20.

9660 99th Ave. — There was report of a power line down Aug. 20.

11328 69th Ave. — There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 20.

6431 Vagabond Lane — A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 21.

13400 Maple Knoll Way — An unauthorized burning was reported Aug. 21.

9875 Hospital Drive — A system malfunction was reported Aug. 22.

16237 70th Ave. — A CO detector was activated due to malfunction Aug. 24.

11871 Fountains Way — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 24.

8401 Dunkirk Lane — A good intent call was made Aug. 24.

8069 Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an oil or other combustible liquid spill Aug. 24.

Hwy. 169/Interstate 694 — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 24.

14900 Bass Lake Road — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 26.

Shadyview/79th — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 26.

9566 Orleans Lane — There was report of a power line down Aug. 26.

7179 Walnut Grove Lane— There was a report of a lightning strike (no fire) Aug. 26.

6682 Orchid Lane — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 27.

Interstate 694/Hemlock — The department assisted police or other governmental agency Aug. 27.

11901 Central Park Way — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 27.

8555 Revere Lane — No incident was found on arrival at dispatch address Aug. 27.

9110 Villard Cove — A carbon monoxide detector was activated, no CO Aug. 27.

6529 Pineview Lane — There as a report of a public service assistance Aug. 27.

8555 Revere Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Aug. 28.

Maple Grove Parkway/Interstate 94 ramp — A gasoline or other flammable liquid spill was reported Aug. 28.

10165 99th Ave. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 28.

10750 89th Ave. — There was report of a power line down Aug. 29.

Interstate 694/Interstate 494 — The department responded a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 29.

12601 82nd Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 29.

12970 63rd Ave. — A smoke detector was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 29.

11701 Central Park Way — There was a report of a HazMat release investigation with no HazMat Aug. 29.

6400 Sycamore Lane — There was report of a false alarm or false call Aug. 31.

8555 Revere Lane — An unintentional transmission of alarm was reported Aug. 31.

Interstate 94 /Interstate 694 — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 31.

Interstate 94/Highway 610 — A gasoline or other flammable liquid spill was reported Aug. 31.

16701 94th Ave. — An alarm system was activated, no fire - unintentional Aug. 31.

Interstate 94/Highway 610 — The department responded a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 31.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments